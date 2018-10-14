openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wtp

worker-threads-pool

by Thomas Watson
2.0.0 (see all)

Easily manage a pool of Node.js Worker Threads

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

489

GitHub Stars

415

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Threading

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

worker-threads-pool

Easily manage a pool of Node.js Worker Threads.

npm Build status js-standard-style

Installation

npm install worker-threads-pool --save

Prerequisites

Worker Threads in Node.js are still an experimental feature and is only supported in Node.js v10.5.0 and above. To use Worker Threads, you need to run node with the --experimental-worker flag:

node --experimental-worker app.js

Usage

const Pool = require('worker-threads-pool')

const pool = new Pool({max: 5})

for (let i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
  pool.acquire('/my/worker.js', function (err, worker) {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(`started worker ${i} (pool size: ${pool.size})`)
    worker.on('exit', function () {
      console.log(`worker ${i} exited (pool size: ${pool.size})`)
    })
  })
}

API

pool = new Pool([options])

options is an optional object/dictionary with the any of the following properties:

  • max - Maximum number of workers allowed in the pool. Other workers will be queued and started once there's room in the pool (default: 1)
  • maxWaiting - Maximum number of workers waiting to be started when the pool is full. The callback to pool.acquire will be called with an error in case this limit is reached

pool.size

Number of active workers in the pool.

pool.acquire(filename[, options], callback)

The filename and options arguments are passed directly to new Worker(filename, options).

The callback argument will be called with the an optional error object and the worker once it's created.

pool.destroy([callback])

Calls worker.terminate() on all workers in the pool.

Will call the optional callback once all workers have terminated.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

scramjetSimple yet powerful live data computation framework
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
thr
threads🧵 Make web workers & worker threads as simple as a function call.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
115K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
cls
continuation-local-storageimplementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1M
be
bpmn-engineBPMN 2.0 execution engine. Open source javascript workflow engine.
GitHub Stars
651
Weekly Downloads
568
comlink-loaderWebpack loader to offload modules to Worker threads seamlessly using Comlink.
GitHub Stars
586
Weekly Downloads
12K
gre
greenlet🦎 Move an async function into its own thread.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial