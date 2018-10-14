Easily manage a pool of Node.js Worker Threads.
npm install worker-threads-pool --save
Worker Threads in Node.js are still an experimental feature and is only
supported in Node.js v10.5.0 and above. To use Worker Threads, you need
to run
node with the
--experimental-worker flag:
node --experimental-worker app.js
const Pool = require('worker-threads-pool')
const pool = new Pool({max: 5})
for (let i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
pool.acquire('/my/worker.js', function (err, worker) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(`started worker ${i} (pool size: ${pool.size})`)
worker.on('exit', function () {
console.log(`worker ${i} exited (pool size: ${pool.size})`)
})
})
}
pool = new Pool([options])
options is an optional object/dictionary with the any of the following properties:
max - Maximum number of workers allowed in the pool. Other workers
will be queued and started once there's room in the pool (default:
1)
maxWaiting - Maximum number of workers waiting to be started when
the pool is full. The callback to
pool.acquire will be called with
an error in case this limit is reached
pool.size
Number of active workers in the pool.
pool.acquire(filename[, options], callback)
The
filename and
options arguments are passed directly to
new Worker(filename, options).
The
callback argument will be called with the an optional error object
and the worker once it's created.
pool.destroy([callback])
Calls
worker.terminate()
on all workers in the pool.
Will call the optional
callback once all workers have terminated.