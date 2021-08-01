This package provides a simple RPC mechanism on top of any transport that transfers
JSON data. It was initially conceived to provide communication with web workers
(and as such supports transferables), but it can be used on top of many other
different transport channels, i.e.
postMessage between frames, websockets via
socket.io or JSON encoded messages over pipes.
You can install the library into your project via npm
npm install worker-rpc
The library is written in Typescript and will work in any environment that supports ES5 and ES6-style promises (either native or through a shim). No external typings are required for using this library with Typescript (version >= 2).
In this example, we use the library to set up communication with a web worker.
import {RpcProvider} from 'worker-rpc';
const rpcProvider = new RpcProvider(
(message, transfer) => postMessage(message, transfer)
);
onmessage = e => rpcProvider.dispatch(e.data);
rpcProvider.registerRpcHandler('add', ({x, y}) => x + y);
The RPC provider is initialized with a function that dispatches a message. This function will receive an opaque message object as first argument, and a list of transferables as second argument. This allows to leverage transfer of ownership instead of copying between worker and host page.
On incoming messages,
dispatch is called on the RPC provider in order to
handle the message.
Each registered RPC handler is identified by a message ID (
add in this example)
and has a handler function that receives the message object and can return a
result either as an immediate value or as a promise.
import {RpcProvider} from 'worker-rpc';
const worker = new Worker('worker.js'),
rpcProvider = new RpcProvider(
(message, transfer) => worker.postMessage(message, transfer)
);
worker.onmessage = e => rpcProvider.dispatch(e.data);
rpcProvider
.rpc('add', {x: 1, y: 2})
.then(result => console.log(result)); // 3
ES5 / CommonJS
var RpcProvider = require('worker-rpc').RpcProvider;
ES6
import {RpcProvider} from 'worker-rpc';
Typescript
import {RpcProvider, RpcProviderInterface} from 'worker-rpc';
The API is built around the
RpcProvider class. A
RpcProvider acts both as
client and server for RPC calls and event-like signals. The library uses ES6
promises and can consume any A+ compliant promises.
const rpc = new RpcProvider(dispatcher, timeout);
dispatcher: A function that will be called for dispatching messages. The
first argument will be an opaque message object, and the second argument
an error of
Transferable objects that are to be passed via ownership
transfer (if supported by the transport).
timeout (optional): The timeout for RPC transactions in milliseconds.
Values of
0 or smaller disable the timeout (this is the default).
rpc.dispatch(message);
Similar to message dispatch,
worker-rpc does not provide a built-in mechanism
for receiving messages. Instead, incoming messages must be relayed to the provider
by invoking
dispatch.
message: The received message.
rpc.registerRpcHandler(id, handler);
Register a handler function for RPC calls with id
id. Returns the provider instance.
id: RPC call id. Only a single handler can be registered for any id. Ids should
be strings.
handler: The handler function. This function receives the payload object as
its argument and can return its result either as an immediate value or as a
promise.
rpc.registerSignalHandler(id, handler);
Register a handler function for signals with id
id. Returns the provider instance.
id: Signal id. The namespace for signal ids is seperate from that of RPC ids,
and multiple handlers my be attached tp a single signal. Ids should be strings
handler: The handler function. This function receives the payload object as
its argument; the result is ignored.
const result = rpc.rpc(id, payload, transfer);
Dispatch a RPC call and returns a promise for its result. The promise is rejected if the call times out or if no handler is registered (or if the handler rejects the operation).
id: RPC call id.
payload (optional): RPC call payload.
transfer (optional): List of
Transferables that will be passed to dispatched
(see above).
rpc.signal(id, payload, transfer);
Dispatch a signal. Returns the provider instance.
id: Signal id.
payload (optional): Signal payload.
transfer (optional): List of
Transferables that will be passed to dispatched
(see above).
rpc.deregisterRpcHandler(id, handler);
id and
handler must be the same arguments used for
registerRpcHandler.
Returns the provider instance.
rpc.deregisterSignalHandler(id, handler);
id and
handler must be the same arguments used for
registerSignalHandler.
Returns the provider instance.
rpc.error.addHandler(errorHandler);
The error event is dispatched if there is either a local or remote communcation error (timeout, invalid id, etc.). Checkout the microevent.ts documentation for the event API.
Feel free to use this library under the conditions of the MIT license.