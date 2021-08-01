What is it?

This package provides a simple RPC mechanism on top of any transport that transfers JSON data. It was initially conceived to provide communication with web workers (and as such supports transferables), but it can be used on top of many other different transport channels, i.e. postMessage between frames, websockets via socket.io or JSON encoded messages over pipes.

How to use it?

Installation

You can install the library into your project via npm

npm install worker-rpc

The library is written in Typescript and will work in any environment that supports ES5 and ES6-style promises (either native or through a shim). No external typings are required for using this library with Typescript (version >= 2).

Web worker example

In this example, we use the library to set up communication with a web worker.

Web worker

import {RpcProvider} from 'worker-rpc' ; const rpcProvider = new RpcProvider( ( message, transfer ) => postMessage(message, transfer) ); onmessage = e => rpcProvider.dispatch(e.data); rpcProvider.registerRpcHandler( 'add' , ({x, y}) => x + y);

The RPC provider is initialized with a function that dispatches a message. This function will receive an opaque message object as first argument, and a list of transferables as second argument. This allows to leverage transfer of ownership instead of copying between worker and host page.

On incoming messages, dispatch is called on the RPC provider in order to handle the message.

Each registered RPC handler is identified by a message ID ( add in this example) and has a handler function that receives the message object and can return a result either as an immediate value or as a promise.

Page

import {RpcProvider} from 'worker-rpc' ; const worker = new Worker( 'worker.js' ), rpcProvider = new RpcProvider( ( message, transfer ) => worker.postMessage(message, transfer) ); worker.onmessage = e => rpcProvider.dispatch(e.data); rpcProvider .rpc( 'add' , { x : 1 , y : 2 }) .then( result => console .log(result));

Importing

ES5 / CommonJS

var RpcProvider = require ( 'worker-rpc' ).RpcProvider;

ES6

import {RpcProvider} from 'worker-rpc' ;

Typescript

import {RpcProvider, RpcProviderInterface} from 'worker-rpc' ;

API

The API is built around the RpcProvider class. A RpcProvider acts both as client and server for RPC calls and event-like signals. The library uses ES6 promises and can consume any A+ compliant promises.

Creating a new provider

const rpc = new RpcProvider(dispatcher, timeout);

dispatcher : A function that will be called for dispatching messages. The first argument will be an opaque message object, and the second argument an error of Transferable objects that are to be passed via ownership transfer (if supported by the transport).

: A function that will be called for dispatching messages. The first argument will be an opaque message object, and the second argument an error of objects that are to be passed via ownership transfer (if supported by the transport). timeout (optional): The timeout for RPC transactions in milliseconds. Values of 0 or smaller disable the timeout (this is the default).

Incoming messages

rpc.dispatch(message);

Similar to message dispatch, worker-rpc does not provide a built-in mechanism for receiving messages. Instead, incoming messages must be relayed to the provider by invoking dispatch .

message : The received message.

Registering RPC handlers

rpc.registerRpcHandler(id, handler);

Register a handler function for RPC calls with id id . Returns the provider instance.

id : RPC call id. Only a single handler can be registered for any id. Ids should be strings.

: RPC call id. Only a single handler can be registered for any id. Ids should be strings. handler : The handler function. This function receives the payload object as its argument and can return its result either as an immediate value or as a promise.

Registering signal handlers

rpc.registerSignalHandler(id, handler);

Register a handler function for signals with id id . Returns the provider instance.

id : Signal id. The namespace for signal ids is seperate from that of RPC ids, and multiple handlers my be attached tp a single signal. Ids should be strings

: Signal id. The namespace for signal ids is seperate from that of RPC ids, and multiple handlers my be attached tp a single signal. Ids should be strings handler : The handler function. This function receives the payload object as its argument; the result is ignored.

Dispatching RPC calls

const result = rpc.rpc(id, payload, transfer);

Dispatch a RPC call and returns a promise for its result. The promise is rejected if the call times out or if no handler is registered (or if the handler rejects the operation).

id : RPC call id.

: RPC call id. payload (optional): RPC call payload.

(optional): RPC call payload. transfer (optional): List of Transferables that will be passed to dispatched (see above).

Dispatching signals

rpc.signal(id, payload, transfer);

Dispatch a signal. Returns the provider instance.

id : Signal id.

: Signal id. payload (optional): Signal payload.

(optional): Signal payload. transfer (optional): List of Transferables that will be passed to dispatched (see above).

Deregistering RPC handlers

rpc.deregisterRpcHandler(id, handler);

id and handler must be the same arguments used for registerRpcHandler . Returns the provider instance.

Deregistering signal handlers

rpc.deregisterSignalHandler(id, handler);

id and handler must be the same arguments used for registerSignalHandler . Returns the provider instance.

Errors

rpc.error.addHandler(errorHandler);

The error event is dispatched if there is either a local or remote communcation error (timeout, invalid id, etc.). Checkout the microevent.ts documentation for the event API.

License

Feel free to use this library under the conditions of the MIT license.