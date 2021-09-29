Workbox Unofficial CDN and standalone NPM package.
local type costs
~8M install size for
workbox-cli package vs
< 1Mb of this package
storage.googleapis.com which is sometimes unavailable
Add a call to
workbox.setConfig({modulePathPrefix: '...'}) to your service worker to use hosted workbox libraries.
See https://goo.gl/Fo9gPX for further documentation.
You have two options:
Use
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/workbox-cdn/workbox/workbox-sw.js
Install
workbox-cdn package with
yarn add workbox-cdn or
npm i workbox-cdn and integrate it with your own build system or serve contents of
workbox dir
