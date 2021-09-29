Workbox Unofficial CDN

Workbox Unofficial CDN and standalone NPM package.

Having public usage/download stats

The local type costs ~8M install size for workbox-cli package vs < 1Mb of this package

Usage

Add a call to workbox.setConfig({modulePathPrefix: '...'}) to your service worker to use hosted workbox libraries.

See https://goo.gl/Fo9gPX for further documentation.

You have two options:

Option 1: JSDelivr

Use https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/workbox-cdn/workbox/workbox-sw.js

Option 2: NPM Package

Install workbox-cdn package with yarn add workbox-cdn or npm i workbox-cdn and integrate it with your own build system or serve contents of workbox dir

License