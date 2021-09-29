openbase logo
workbox-cdn

by unjs
5.1.4 (see all)

Workbox Unofficial CDN and standalone NPM package.

Readme

Workbox Unofficial CDN

automated circle ci npm version npm downloads install size

Workbox Unofficial CDN and standalone NPM package.

Why?

  • Having public usage/download stats
  • The local type costs ~8M install size for workbox-cli package vs < 1Mb of this package
  • Default workbox CDN is hosted on storage.googleapis.com which is sometimes unavailable

Usage

Add a call to workbox.setConfig({modulePathPrefix: '...'}) to your service worker to use hosted workbox libraries.

See https://goo.gl/Fo9gPX for further documentation.

You have two options:

Option 1: JSDelivr

Use https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/workbox-cdn/workbox/workbox-sw.js

Option 2: NPM Package

Install workbox-cdn package with yarn add workbox-cdn or npm i workbox-cdn and integrate it with your own build system or serve contents of workbox dir

License

Copyright 2018 Google LLC

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

