Wrapper for SheetJS/js-xlsx providing convenient way to accumulate sheets, rows, styles.
npm install workbook --save
npm install js-xlsx --save
Note that this can also wrap other versions of js-xlsx, e.g. protobi/js-xlsx, to allow application of styles using the
.s attribute instead:
npm install js-xlsx-style --save
var XLSX = require('xlsx');
var Workbook = require('./workbook');
var workbook = new Workbook()
.addRowsToSheet("Main", [
[
{
v: "This is a submerged cell",
s:{
border: {
left: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}},
top: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}},
bottom: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}}
}
}
},
{
v: "Pirate ship",
s:{
border: {
top: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}},
bottom: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}}
}
}
},
{
v: "Sunken treasure",
s:{
border: {
right: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}},
top: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}},
bottom: {style: 'thick', color: {auto: 1}}
}
}
}
],
[
{"v": "Blank"},
{"v": "Red", "s": {fill: { fgColor: { rgb: "FFFF0000"}}}},
{"v": "Green", "s": {fill: { fgColor: { rgb: "FF00FF00"}}}},
{"v": "Blue", "s": {fill: { fgColor: { rgb: "FF0000FF"}}}}
],
[
{"v": "Default"},
{"v": "Arial", "s": {font: {name: "Arial", sz: 24}}},
{"v": "Times New Roman", "s": {font: {name: "Times New Roman", sz: 16}}},
{"v": "Courier New", "s": {font: {name: "Courier New", sz: 14}}}
],
[
0.618033989,
{"v": 0.618033989},
{"v": 0.618033989, "t": "n"},
{"v": 0.618033989, "t": "n", "s": { "numFmt": "0.00%"}},
{"v": 0.618033989, "t": "n", "s": { "numFmt": "0.00%"}, fill: { fgColor: { rgb: "FFFFCC00"}}},
[(new Date()).toLocaleString()]
]
]).mergeCells("Main", {
"s": {"c": 0, "r": 0 },
"e": {"c": 2, "r": 0 }
}).finalize();
var OUTFILE = '/tmp/wb.xlsx';
XLSX.writeFile(workbook, OUTFILE, {defaultCellStyle: { font: {name: 'Arial', sz: '12'}}});
console.log("Results written to " + OUTFILE)