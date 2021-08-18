wordwrapjs

Word wrapping for plain text.

Synopsis

Wrap some text in a 20 character column.

import wordwrap from 'wordwrapjs' const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.' const result = wordwrap.wrap(text, { width : 20 })

result now looks like this:

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

Force long words to wrap by setting the break flag.

Welcome to Node.js v16 .6 .2 . > wrap = require ( 'wordwrapjs' ) > url = 'https://github.com/75lb/wordwrapjs' > wrap.lines(url, { width: 18 }) [ 'https://github.com/75lb/wordwrapjs' ] > wrap.lines(url, { width: 18 , break : true }) [ 'https://github.com' , '/75lb/wordwrapjs' ]

Load anywhere

This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.

Node.js:

const wordwrap = require ( 'wordwrapjs' )

Within Node.js with ECMAScript Module support enabled:

import wordwrap from 'wordwrapjs'

Within an modern browser ECMAScript Module:

import wordwrap from './node_modules/wordwrapjs/dist/index.mjs'

Old browser (adds window.wordwrapjs ):

< script nomodule src = "./node_modules/wordwrapjs/dist/index.js" > </ script >

API Reference

Wordwrap ⏏

Kind: Exported class



new Wordwrap(text, [options])

Param Type Description text string The input text to wrap. [options] WordwrapOptions

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

Param Type Description text string the input text to wrap [options] WordwrapOptions

Wraps the input text, returning an array of strings (lines).

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

Param Type Description text string input text [options] WordwrapOptions

Wordwrap.isWrappable(text) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input text would be wrapped if passed into .wrap() .

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

Param Type Description text string input text

Splits the input text into an array of words and whitespace.

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

Param Type Description text string input text

Wordwrap~WordwrapOptions : Object

Wordwrap options.

Kind: inner typedef of Wordwrap

Properties

Name Type Default Description [width] number 30 The max column width in characters. [break] boolean false If true, words exceeding the specified width will be forcefully broken [noTrim] boolean false By default, each line output is trimmed. If noTrim is set, no line-trimming occurs - all whitespace from the input text is left in. [eol] string "'

'" The end of line character to use. Defaults to

.

