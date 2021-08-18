Word wrapping for plain text.
Wrap some text in a 20 character column.
import wordwrap from 'wordwrapjs'
const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.'
const result = wordwrap.wrap(text, { width: 20 })
result now looks like this:
Lorem ipsum dolor
sit amet,
consectetur
adipiscing elit, sed
do eiusmod tempor
incididunt ut labore
et dolore magna
aliqua.
Force long words to wrap by setting the
break flag.
Welcome to Node.js v16.6.2.
> wrap = require('wordwrapjs')
> url = 'https://github.com/75lb/wordwrapjs'
> wrap.lines(url, { width: 18 })
[ 'https://github.com/75lb/wordwrapjs' ]
> wrap.lines(url, { width: 18, break: true })
[ 'https://github.com', '/75lb/wordwrapjs' ]
This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.
Node.js:
const wordwrap = require('wordwrapjs')
Within Node.js with ECMAScript Module support enabled:
import wordwrap from 'wordwrapjs'
Within an modern browser ECMAScript Module:
import wordwrap from './node_modules/wordwrapjs/dist/index.mjs'
Old browser (adds
window.wordwrapjs):
<script nomodule src="./node_modules/wordwrapjs/dist/index.js"></script>
boolean
Array.<string>
Object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|The input text to wrap.
|[options]
WordwrapOptions
Kind: static method of
Wordwrap
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|the input text to wrap
|[options]
WordwrapOptions
Wraps the input text, returning an array of strings (lines).
Kind: static method of
Wordwrap
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|input text
|[options]
WordwrapOptions
boolean
Returns true if the input text would be wrapped if passed into
.wrap().
Kind: static method of
Wordwrap
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|input text
Array.<string>
Splits the input text into an array of words and whitespace.
Kind: static method of
Wordwrap
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|input text
Object
Wordwrap options.
Kind: inner typedef of
Wordwrap
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|[width]
number
30
|The max column width in characters.
|[break]
boolean
false
|If true, words exceeding the specified
width will be forcefully broken
|[noTrim]
boolean
false
|By default, each line output is trimmed. If
noTrim is set, no line-trimming occurs - all whitespace from the input text is left in.
|[eol]
string
"'\n'"
|The end of line character to use. Defaults to
\n.
