wordwrapjs

by Lloyd Brookes
5.1.0 (see all)

Word-wrapping for javascript.

Overview

Downloads/wk

815K

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

view on npm npm module downloads Gihub repo dependents Gihub package dependents Node.js CI js-standard-style

wordwrapjs

Word wrapping for plain text.

Synopsis

Wrap some text in a 20 character column.

import wordwrap from 'wordwrapjs'

const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.'
const result = wordwrap.wrap(text, { width: 20 })

result now looks like this:

Lorem ipsum dolor
sit amet,
consectetur
adipiscing elit, sed
do eiusmod tempor
incididunt ut labore
et dolore magna
aliqua.

Force long words to wrap by setting the break flag.

Welcome to Node.js v16.6.2.
> wrap = require('wordwrapjs')

> url = 'https://github.com/75lb/wordwrapjs'
> wrap.lines(url, { width: 18 })
[ 'https://github.com/75lb/wordwrapjs' ]

> wrap.lines(url, { width: 18, break: true })
[ 'https://github.com', '/75lb/wordwrapjs' ]

Load anywhere

This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.

Node.js:

const wordwrap = require('wordwrapjs')

Within Node.js with ECMAScript Module support enabled:

import wordwrap from 'wordwrapjs'

Within an modern browser ECMAScript Module:

import wordwrap from './node_modules/wordwrapjs/dist/index.mjs'

Old browser (adds window.wordwrapjs):

<script nomodule src="./node_modules/wordwrapjs/dist/index.js"></script>

API Reference

Wordwrap ⏏

Kind: Exported class

new Wordwrap(text, [options])

ParamTypeDescription
textstringThe input text to wrap.
[options]WordwrapOptions

Wordwrap.wrap(text, [options])

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

ParamTypeDescription
textstringthe input text to wrap
[options]WordwrapOptions

Wordwrap.lines(text, [options])

Wraps the input text, returning an array of strings (lines).

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

ParamTypeDescription
textstringinput text
[options]WordwrapOptions

Wordwrap.isWrappable(text) ⇒ boolean

Returns true if the input text would be wrapped if passed into .wrap().

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

ParamTypeDescription
textstringinput text

Wordwrap.getChunks(text) ⇒ Array.<string>

Splits the input text into an array of words and whitespace.

Kind: static method of Wordwrap

ParamTypeDescription
textstringinput text

Wordwrap~WordwrapOptions : Object

Wordwrap options.

Kind: inner typedef of Wordwrap
Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
[width]number30The max column width in characters.
[break]booleanfalseIf true, words exceeding the specified width will be forcefully broken
[noTrim]booleanfalseBy default, each line output is trimmed. If noTrim is set, no line-trimming occurs - all whitespace from the input text is left in.
[eol]string"'\n'"The end of line character to use. Defaults to \n.

© 2015-21 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.

