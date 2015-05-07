Wrap your words.
meat.js
var wrap = require('wordwrap')(15);
console.log(wrap('You and your whole family are made out of meat.'));
output:
You and your
whole family
are made out
of meat.
center.js
var wrap = require('wordwrap')(20, 60);
console.log(wrap(
'At long last the struggle and tumult was over.'
+ ' The machines had finally cast off their oppressors'
+ ' and were finally free to roam the cosmos.'
+ '\n'
+ 'Free of purpose, free of obligation.'
+ ' Just drifting through emptiness.'
+ ' The sun was just another point of light.'
));
output:
At long last the struggle and tumult
was over. The machines had finally cast
off their oppressors and were finally
free to roam the cosmos.
Free of purpose, free of obligation.
Just drifting through emptiness. The
sun was just another point of light.
var wrap = require('wordwrap');
Returns a function that takes a string and returns a new string.
Pad out lines with spaces out to column
start and then wrap until column
stop. If a word is longer than
stop - start characters it will overflow.
In "soft" mode, split chunks by
/(\S+\s+/ and don't break up chunks which are
longer than
stop - start, in "hard" mode, split chunks with
/\b/ and break
up chunks longer than
stop - start.
Like
wrap() but with
params.mode = "hard".