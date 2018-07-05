openbase logo
wtn

words-to-numbers

by Finn Fitzsimons
1.5.1 (see all)

JS library to convert textual words to numbers with optional fuzzy text matching

Documentation
8.1K

GitHub Stars

223

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Words To Numbers

Convert words to numbers. Optionally fuzzy match the words to numbers.

npm install words-to-numbers

If the whole string passed is a number then it will return a Number type otherwise it will return the original string with all instances of numbers replaced.

TODO: Add functionality for parsing mixed numbers and words. PRs welcome.

Basic Examples

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers';
wordsToNumbers('one hundred'); //100
wordsToNumbers('one hundred and five'); //105
wordsToNumbers('one hundred and twenty five'); //125
wordsToNumbers('four thousand and thirty'); //4030
wordsToNumbers('six million five thousand and two'); //6005002
wordsToNumbers('a thousand one hundred and eleven'); //1111
wordsToNumbers('twenty thousand five hundred and sixty nine'); //20569
wordsToNumbers('five quintillion'); //5000000000000000000
wordsToNumbers('one-hundred'); //100
wordsToNumbers('one-hundred and five'); //105
wordsToNumbers('one-hundred and twenty-five'); //125
wordsToNumbers('four-thousand and thirty'); //4030
wordsToNumbers('six-million five-thousand and two'); //6005002
wordsToNumbers('a thousand, one-hundred and eleven'); //1111
wordsToNumbers('twenty-thousand, five-hundred and sixty-nine'); //20569

Multiple numbers in a string

Returns a string with all instances replaced.

wordsToNumbers('there were twenty-thousand, five-hundred and sixty-nine X in the five quintillion Y')) // 'there were 20569 X in the 5000000000000000000 Y'

With Fuzzy Matching

Uses Jaro distance to find the best match for the number words. Don't rely on this being completely accurate...

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers';
wordsToNumbers('won huntred', {fuzzy: true}); //100
wordsToNumbers('too thousant and fiev', {fuzzy: true}); //2005
wordsToNumbers('tree millyon sefen hunderd and twinty sex', {fuzzy: true}); //3000726

Decimal Points

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers';
wordsToNumbers('ten point five'); //10.5
wordsToNumbers('three point one four one five nine two six'); //3.1415926

Ordinal Numbers

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers';
wordsToNumbers('first'); //1
wordsToNumbers('second'); //2
wordsToNumbers('third'); //3
wordsToNumbers('fourteenth'); //14
wordsToNumbers('twenty fifth'); //25
wordsToNumbers('thirty fourth'); //34
wordsToNumbers('forty seventh'); //47
wordsToNumbers('fifty third'); //53
wordsToNumbers('sixtieth'); //60
wordsToNumbers('seventy second'); //72
wordsToNumbers('eighty ninth'); //89
wordsToNumbers('ninety sixth'); //96
wordsToNumbers('one hundred and eighth'); //108
wordsToNumbers('one hundred and tenth'); //110
wordsToNumbers('one hundred and ninety ninth'); //199

Commonjs

const { wordsToNumbers } = require('words-to-numbers');
wordsToNumbers('one hundred'); //100;

Implied Hundreds

wordsToNumbers('nineteen eighty four', { impliedHundreds: true }); //1984
wordsToNumbers('one thirty', { impliedHundreds: true }); //130
wordsToNumbers('six sixty two', { impliedHundreds: true }); //662
wordsToNumbers('ten twelve', { impliedHundreds: true }); //1012
wordsToNumbers('nineteen ten', { impliedHundreds: true }); //1910
wordsToNumbers('twenty ten', { impliedHundreds: true }); //2010
wordsToNumbers('twenty seventeen', { impliedHundreds: true }); //2017
wordsToNumbers('twenty twenty', { impliedHundreds: true }); //2020
wordsToNumbers('twenty twenty one', { impliedHundreds: true }); //2021
wordsToNumbers('fifty sixty three', { impliedHundreds: true }); //5063
wordsToNumbers('fifty sixty', { impliedHundreds: true }); //5060
wordsToNumbers('fifty sixty three thousand', { impliedHundreds: true }); //5063000
wordsToNumbers('one hundred thousand', { impliedHundreds: true }); //100000

