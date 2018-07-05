Words To Numbers

Convert words to numbers. Optionally fuzzy match the words to numbers.

npm install words-to-numbers

If the whole string passed is a number then it will return a Number type otherwise it will return the original string with all instances of numbers replaced.

TODO: Add functionality for parsing mixed numbers and words. PRs welcome.

Basic Examples

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers' ; wordsToNumbers( 'one hundred' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one hundred and five' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one hundred and twenty five' ); wordsToNumbers( 'four thousand and thirty' ); wordsToNumbers( 'six million five thousand and two' ); wordsToNumbers( 'a thousand one hundred and eleven' ); wordsToNumbers( 'twenty thousand five hundred and sixty nine' ); wordsToNumbers( 'five quintillion' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one-hundred' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one-hundred and five' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one-hundred and twenty-five' ); wordsToNumbers( 'four-thousand and thirty' ); wordsToNumbers( 'six-million five-thousand and two' ); wordsToNumbers( 'a thousand, one-hundred and eleven' ); wordsToNumbers( 'twenty-thousand, five-hundred and sixty-nine' );

Multiple numbers in a string

Returns a string with all instances replaced.

wordsToNumbers( 'there were twenty-thousand, five-hundred and sixty-nine X in the five quintillion Y' ))

With Fuzzy Matching

Uses Jaro distance to find the best match for the number words. Don't rely on this being completely accurate...

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers' ; wordsToNumbers( 'won huntred' , { fuzzy : true }); wordsToNumbers( 'too thousant and fiev' , { fuzzy : true }); wordsToNumbers( 'tree millyon sefen hunderd and twinty sex' , { fuzzy : true });

Decimal Points

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers' ; wordsToNumbers( 'ten point five' ); wordsToNumbers( 'three point one four one five nine two six' );

Ordinal Numbers

import wordsToNumbers from 'words-to-numbers' ; wordsToNumbers( 'first' ); wordsToNumbers( 'second' ); wordsToNumbers( 'third' ); wordsToNumbers( 'fourteenth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'twenty fifth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'thirty fourth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'forty seventh' ); wordsToNumbers( 'fifty third' ); wordsToNumbers( 'sixtieth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'seventy second' ); wordsToNumbers( 'eighty ninth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'ninety sixth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one hundred and eighth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one hundred and tenth' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one hundred and ninety ninth' );

Commonjs

const { wordsToNumbers } = require ( 'words-to-numbers' ); wordsToNumbers( 'one hundred' );

Implied Hundreds