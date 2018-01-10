A node.js JavaScript client for working with WordPress.
Support this project by donating on Gratipay.
Requires WordPress 3.4 or newer (uses the WordPress XML-RPC API).
npm install wordpress
var wordpress = require( "wordpress" );
var client = wordpress.createClient({
url: "my-site.com",
username: "admin",
password: "secret"
});
client.getPosts(function( error, posts ) {
console.log( "Found " + posts.length + " posts!" );
});
More usage examples can be found in the
examples directory.
Looking for a way to manage your WordPress site without writing a bunch of code? Use Gilded WordPress to easily synchronize your entire site from a local directory.
Note: In order to provide a slightly nicer API, the XML-RPC field names have been mapped to CamelCase names. In some cases, the names are also altered because the original names are awkward. See the Fields section for a list of fields by type.
Creates a new client instance.
settings: A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client.
username: The username for the WordPress account.
password: The password for the WordPress account.
url: The URL for the WordPress install.
host (optional): The actual host to connect to if different from the URL, e.g., when deploying to a local server behind a firewall.
blogId (optional; default:
0): The blog ID for the WordPress install.
rejectUnauthorized (optional; default:
true): A boolean indicating whether Node.js should automatically reject clients with invalid certificates. See tls.createSecurePair() in Node's documentation.
basicAuth (optional): An object holding HTTP basic authentication credentials.
username: The username for the HTTP basic auth.
password: The password for the HTTP basic auth.
The constructor used for client connections. Useful for creating extensions.
Gets a post by ID.
id: The ID of the post to get.
fields (optional): An array of fields to return.
callback (
function( error, post )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
post: An object containing the post data.
Gets all posts, optionally filtered.
filter (optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts to get.
fields (optional): An array of fields to return.
callback (
function( error, posts )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
posts: An array containing the posts.
Creates a new post.
data: The data for the new post.
callback (
function( error, id )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
id: The ID of the new post.
Edits an existing post.
id: The ID of the post to edit.
data: The data to update on the post.
callback (
function( error )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
Deletes a post.
NOTE: Deleting a post may move it to the trash and then deleting a second time will actually delete.
id: The ID of the post to delete.
callback (
function( error )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
Gets a post type by name.
name: The name of the post type to get.
fields (optional): An array of fields to return.
callback (
function( error, postType )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
postType: An object containing the post type data.
Gets all post types.
filter (optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts types to get.
fields (optional): An array of fields to return.
callback (
function( error, postTypes )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
postTypes: An array containing the post types.
Gets a taxonomy by name.
name: The name of the taxonomy to get.
callback (
function( error, taxonomy )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
taxonomy: An object containing the taxonomy data.
Gets all taxonomies.
callback (
function( error, taxonomies )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
taxonomies: An array containing the taxonomies.
Gets a taxonomy term by ID.
taxonomy: The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to.
id: The ID of the term to get.
callback (
function( error, term )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
term: An object containing the taxonomy term data.
Gets all taxonomy terms.
taxonomy: The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to.
fields (optional): An array of fields to return.
callback (
function( error, terms )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
terms: An array containing the taxonomy terms.
Creates a new taxonomy term.
data: The data for the new taxonomy term.
callback (
function( error, id )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
id: The ID of the new taxonomy term.
Edits an existing taxonomy term.
id: The ID of the taxonomy term to edit.
data: The data to update on the taxonomy.
callback (
function( error )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
Deletes a taxonomy term.
taxonomy: The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to.
id: The ID of the taxonomy term to delete.
callback (
function( error )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
Gets a piece of media by ID.
id: The ID of the piece of media to get.
callback (
function( error, media ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
filter (optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts to get.
callback (
function( error, media ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
Uploads a file to Wordpress.
data: The data for the file to upload.
name: The filename.
type: The file MIME type, e.g
img/jpg.
bits: Binary data.
overwrite (optional): Whether this file should overwrite any existing file of the same name.
postId (optional): Which post to assign the attachment to.
callback (
function( error, file )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
file: An object containing the file data.
Gets a list of all avaialble methods.
callback (
function( error, methods )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
methods: An array of methods.
Invokes a method.
method: The method to call.
args (optional): Arguments to pass to the method.
callback (
function( error [, data] )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
data: Data returned by the method.
Invokes a method with the username and password provided by the client.
method: The method to call.
args (optional): Arguments to pass to the method.
callback (
function( error [, data] )): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.
data: Data returned by the method.
Copyright Scott González. Released under the terms of the MIT license.
Support this project by donating on Gratipay.