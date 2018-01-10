A node.js JavaScript client for working with WordPress.

Requires WordPress 3.4 or newer (uses the WordPress XML-RPC API).

Installation

npm install wordpress

Usage

var wordpress = require ( "wordpress" ); var client = wordpress.createClient({ url : "my-site.com" , username : "admin" , password : "secret" }); client.getPosts( function ( error, posts ) { console .log( "Found " + posts.length + " posts!" ); });

More usage examples can be found in the examples directory.

Full Site Synchronization

API

Note: In order to provide a slightly nicer API, the XML-RPC field names have been mapped to CamelCase names. In some cases, the names are also altered because the original names are awkward. See the Fields section for a list of fields by type.

Client

wordpress.createClient( settings )

Creates a new client instance.

settings : A hash of settings that apply to all requests for the new client. username : The username for the WordPress account. password : The password for the WordPress account. url : The URL for the WordPress install. host (optional): The actual host to connect to if different from the URL, e.g., when deploying to a local server behind a firewall. blogId (optional; default: 0 ): The blog ID for the WordPress install. rejectUnauthorized (optional; default: true ): A boolean indicating whether Node.js should automatically reject clients with invalid certificates. See tls.createSecurePair() in Node's documentation. basicAuth (optional): An object holding HTTP basic authentication credentials. username : The username for the HTTP basic auth. password : The password for the HTTP basic auth.

The constructor used for client connections. Useful for creating extensions.

Posts

client.getPost( id [, fields], callback )

Gets a post by ID.

id : The ID of the post to get.

: The ID of the post to get. fields (optional): An array of fields to return.

(optional): An array of fields to return. callback ( function( error, post ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. post : An object containing the post data.

client.getPosts( [filter][, fields], callback )

Gets all posts, optionally filtered.

filter (optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts to get.

(optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts to get. fields (optional): An array of fields to return.

(optional): An array of fields to return. callback ( function( error, posts ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. posts : An array containing the posts.

client.newPost( data, callback )

Creates a new post.

data : The data for the new post.

: The data for the new post. callback ( function( error, id ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. id : The ID of the new post.

client.editPost( id, data, callback )

Edits an existing post.

id : The ID of the post to edit.

: The ID of the post to edit. data : The data to update on the post.

: The data to update on the post. callback ( function( error ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

client.deletePost( id, callback )

Deletes a post.

NOTE: Deleting a post may move it to the trash and then deleting a second time will actually delete.

id : The ID of the post to delete.

: The ID of the post to delete. callback ( function( error ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

client.getPostType( name, [, fields], callback )

Gets a post type by name.

name : The name of the post type to get.

: The name of the post type to get. fields (optional): An array of fields to return.

(optional): An array of fields to return. callback ( function( error, postType ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. postType : An object containing the post type data.

client.getPostTypes( [filter], [, fields], callback )

Gets all post types.

filter (optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts types to get.

(optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts types to get. fields (optional): An array of fields to return.

(optional): An array of fields to return. callback ( function( error, postTypes ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. postTypes : An array containing the post types.

Taxonomies

client.getTaxonomy( name, callback )

Gets a taxonomy by name.

name : The name of the taxonomy to get.

: The name of the taxonomy to get. callback ( function( error, taxonomy ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. taxonomy : An object containing the taxonomy data.

client.getTaxonomies( callback )

Gets all taxonomies.

callback ( function( error, taxonomies ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. taxonomies : An array containing the taxonomies.

client.getTerm( taxonomy, id, callback )

Gets a taxonomy term by ID.

taxonomy : The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to.

: The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to. id : The ID of the term to get.

: The ID of the term to get. callback ( function( error, term ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. term : An object containing the taxonomy term data.

client.getTerms( taxonomy [, fields], callback )

Gets all taxonomy terms.

taxonomy : The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to.

: The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to. fields (optional): An array of fields to return.

(optional): An array of fields to return. callback ( function( error, terms ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. terms : An array containing the taxonomy terms.

client.newTerm( data, callback )

Creates a new taxonomy term.

data : The data for the new taxonomy term.

: The data for the new taxonomy term. callback ( function( error, id ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. id : The ID of the new taxonomy term.

client.editTerm( id, data, callback )

Edits an existing taxonomy term.

id : The ID of the taxonomy term to edit.

: The ID of the taxonomy term to edit. data : The data to update on the taxonomy.

: The data to update on the taxonomy. callback ( function( error ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

client.deleteTerm( taxonomy, id, callback )

Deletes a taxonomy term.

taxonomy : The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to.

: The name fo the taxonomy the term belongs to. id : The ID of the taxonomy term to delete.

: The ID of the taxonomy term to delete. callback ( function( error ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Media

client.getMediaItem( id, callback )

Gets a piece of media by ID.

id : The ID of the piece of media to get.

: The ID of the piece of media to get. callback ( function( error, media ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

client.getMediaLibrary( [filter], callback )

filter (optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts to get.

(optional): A hash of key/value pairs for filtering which posts to get. callback ( function( error, media ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

client.uploadFile( data, callback )

Uploads a file to Wordpress.

data : The data for the file to upload. name : The filename. type : The file MIME type, e.g img/jpg . bits : Binary data. overwrite (optional): Whether this file should overwrite any existing file of the same name. postId (optional): Which post to assign the attachment to.

: The data for the file to upload. callback ( function( error, file ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. file : An object containing the file data.

Utilities

client.listMethods( callback )

Gets a list of all avaialble methods.

callback ( function( error, methods ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. methods : An array of methods.

client.call( method [, args... ], callback )

Invokes a method.

method : The method to call.

: The method to call. args (optional): Arguments to pass to the method.

(optional): Arguments to pass to the method. callback ( function( error [, data] ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete. data : Data returned by the method.

client.authenticatedCall( method [, args... ], callback )

Invokes a method with the username and password provided by the client.

method : The method to call.

: The method to call. args (optional): Arguments to pass to the method.

(optional): Arguments to pass to the method. callback ( function( error [, data] ) ): A callback to invoke when the API call is complete.

Fields

Files

name

type

bits

overwrite

postId

Labels

addNewItem

addOrRemoveItems

allItems

chooseFromMostUsed

editItem

menuName

name

nameAdminBar

newItemName

parentItem

parentItemColon

popularItems

searchItems

separateItemsWithCommas

singularName

updateItem

viewItem

Posts

author

commentStatus

content

customFields

date

excerpt

format

id

link

modified

menuOrder

name

pageTemplate

parent

password

pingStatus

status

sticky

terms

termNames

thumbnail

title

type

Post Types

cap

capabilityType

description

_editLink

excludeFromSearch

hasArchive

hierarchical

label

labels

mapMetaCap

menuIcon

menuPosition

name

"public

publiclyQuerably

queryVar

rewrite

showInAdminBar

showInMenu

showInNavMenus

showUi

supports

taxonomies

Post Type Capabilities

deleteOthersPosts

deletePost

deletePosts

deletePrivatePosts

deletePublishedPosts

editOthersPosts

editPost

editPosts

editPrivatePosts

editPublishedPosts

publishPosts

read

readPost

readPrivatePosts

Taxonomies

cap

hierarchical

name

label

labels

objectType

public

queryVar

rewrite

showInNavMenus

showTagCloud

showUi

Taxanomy Capabilities

assignTerms

deleteTerms

editTerms

manageTerms

Terms

count

description

name

parent

slug

taxonomy

termId

termTaxonomyId

Media

attachmentId

caption

date

description

link

metadata file height imageMeta aperture camera caption copyright createdTimestamp credit focalLength iso keywords orientation shutterSpeed title sizes file height mimeType width width

parent

thumbnail

title

type

License

Copyright Scott González. Released under the terms of the MIT license.

