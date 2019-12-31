A package to install WordNet database files for Node.js modules. Used by wordpos project which is based on natural WordNet module.
Note: This repository was previously name WNdb. Its new name complies with npm naming rules. Although old links will still work, it is recommended to change references to the new name.
This package contains the core DB files of WordNet 3.1 downloaded from WordNet files.
Other "standoff" files may be added in the future.
The purpose of this package is to allow a convenient way to download WordNet files off-line rather than on-demand for node modules that require it.
npm install wordnet-db
Package is about 10 MB in size and uncompresses to about 34 MB.
The DB file wordnet-db-3.1.tar.gz is unpacked at install time.
var wndb = require('wordnet-db');
console.log(wndb);
// output:
{ libVersion: '3.1.13',
version: '3.1',
path: 'D:\\dev\\wordnet-db\\dict',
files:
[ 'data.adj',
'data.adv',
'data.noun',
'data.verb',
'index.adj',
'index.adv',
'index.noun',
'index.sense',
'index.verb' ]
}
wndb.path (string) -- the path to the installed WordNet DB files
wndb.files (array<string>) -- list of file names under the path
wndb.version (string) -- version string of WordNet database file
wndb.libVersion (string) -- version of wordnet-db package
libVersion.
tar dependency.
tar to devDependencies - fix crlf issue. Add pre-publish test for crlf.
tar to devDependencies
git config core.autocrlf false before cloning so that CRLF isn't applied to data files.
wordnet-db package: Copyright (c) 2012-2020, mooster@42at.com (The MIT License)
See LICENSE file for complete Princeton University WordNet(r) License.