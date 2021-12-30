openbase logo
wordnet

by words
0.1.2 (see all)

Node module wrapper for WordNet dictionary.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

WordNet.js

Simple Node.js module for accessing Princeton University's WordNet dictionary.

Installation

$ npm install wordnet

Usage

const wordnet = require('wordnet');

// (Required) Load the WordNet database.
await wordnet.init();

// List all available words.
let list = await wordnet.list();

// All methods return promises.
wordnet.lookup('enlightened')
  .then((definitions) => {
    definitions.forEach((def) => {
      console.log(`type: ${def.meta.synsetType}`)
      console.log(`${def.glossary}\n`);
    });
  })
  .catch((e) => {
    console.error(e);
  });

Check out the examples folder for more.

API

wordnet.init([database_dir])

Loads the WordNet database. Takes an optional folder path (as a String).

wordnet.lookup(word, [skipPointers])

Returns definitions (metadata and glossary) for the given word. The definitions include pointers to related words, which can be omitted by passing skipPointers = true.

wordnet.list()

Lists all available words in the WordNet database. If called before wordnet.init() finishes, it will return an empty array.

License

MIT License

3rd-party License

Princeton University's WordNet License

