Simple Node.js module for accessing Princeton University's WordNet dictionary.
$ npm install wordnet
const wordnet = require('wordnet');
// (Required) Load the WordNet database.
await wordnet.init();
// List all available words.
let list = await wordnet.list();
// All methods return promises.
wordnet.lookup('enlightened')
.then((definitions) => {
definitions.forEach((def) => {
console.log(`type: ${def.meta.synsetType}`)
console.log(`${def.glossary}\n`);
});
})
.catch((e) => {
console.error(e);
});
Check out the examples folder for more.
wordnet.init([database_dir])
Loads the WordNet database. Takes an optional folder path (as a
String).
wordnet.lookup(word, [skipPointers])
Returns definitions (metadata and glossary) for the given word. The definitions include pointers to related words, which can be omitted by passing
skipPointers = true.
wordnet.list()
Lists all available words in the WordNet database. If called before
wordnet.init() finishes, it will return an empty array.
MIT License