Simple Node.js module for accessing Princeton University's WordNet dictionary.

Installation

npm install wordnet

Usage

const wordnet = require ( 'wordnet' ); await wordnet.init(); let list = await wordnet.list(); wordnet.lookup( 'enlightened' ) .then( ( definitions ) => { definitions.forEach( ( def ) => { console .log( `type: ${def.meta.synsetType} ` ) console .log( ` ${def.glossary}

` ); }); }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .error(e); });

Check out the examples folder for more.

API

Loads the WordNet database. Takes an optional folder path (as a String ).

Returns definitions (metadata and glossary) for the given word. The definitions include pointers to related words, which can be omitted by passing skipPointers = true .

Lists all available words in the WordNet database. If called before wordnet.init() finishes, it will return an empty array.

License

MIT License

3rd-party License

Princeton University's WordNet License