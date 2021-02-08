wordfilter

A small module meant for use in text generators. It lets you filter strings for bad words.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install wordfilter

var wordfilter = require ( 'wordfilter' ); wordfilter.blacklisted( 'does this string have a bad word in it?' ); wordfilter.clearList(); wordfilter.addWords([ 'zebra' , 'elephant' ]); wordfilter.blacklisted( 'this string has zebra in it' ); wordfilter.removeWord( 'zebra' ); wordfilter.blacklisted( 'this string has zebra in it' );

Or with Python: Install the module with: pip install wordfilter

from wordfilter import Wordfilter wordfilter = Wordfilter() wordfilter.blacklisted( 'does this string have a bad word in it?' ) wordfilter.clearList() wordfilter.addWords([ 'zebra' , 'elephant' ]) wordfilter.blacklisted( 'this string has zebra in it' )

Documentation

This is a word filter adapted from code that I use in a lot of my twitter bots. It is based on a list of words that I've hand-picked for exclusion from my bots: essentially, it's a list of things that I would not say myself. Generally speaking, they are "words of oppression", aka racist/sexist/ableist things that I would not say.

The list is not all-inclusive, and I'm always adding words to it. If you'd like to file an issue or a pull request to add more words, please do so, but understand that this is primarily for use in my own projects, and I may not agree to add certain words. (For example, I have no problem with scatological words, so "shit" and "fuck" will never be on this list.)

Words are case insensitive.

Also note that due to the complexities of the English language, I am considering anything containing the substring of a bad word to be blacklisted. For example, even though "homogenous" is not a bad word, it contains the substring "homo" and it gets filtered. The reason for this is that new slang pops up all the time using compound words and I can't possibly keep up with it. I'm willing to lose a few words like "homogenous" and "Pakistan" in order to avoid false negatives.

