WordExpress Schema is a GraphQL schema that is modeled off of how WordPress stores data in a MySQL database. It provides modular GraphQL type definitions and GraphQL query resolvers, as well as an easy connection to a WordPress database.

WordExpress Schema exports the following:

WordExpress Database : provides a connection to your WordPress database and returns some models and queries using Sequelize. These queries replace MYSQL queries, and return promises.

WordExpress Resolvers : resolving functions that work with the WordExpressDatabase connectors to resolve GraphQL queries

WordExpress Definitions: a modular GraphQL schema definition.

Combined, this package can be used with any GraphQL server (like Apollo Server) to provide an easy connection to your WordPress database. An example of using this package with Apollo Server and Webpack is provided below.

If you'd like a solution that already includes a GraphQL server for you, check out the WordExpress Server repository. WordExpress Server uses WordExpress Schema and provides you with a GraphQL server out of the box.

Installation

npm install --save-dev wordexpress-schema

Usage

WordExpressDatabase

The first part of WordExpress Schema is WordExpressDatabase. This class provides an easy connection to your WordPress database using some connection settings. Typically, you'll want to put the database in its own file in case you want to extend the Models.

Below is the basic implementation:

//db.js import Config from 'config' import {WordExpressDatabase} from 'wordexpress-schema' /* Example settings object: public: { uploads: "http://wordexpress.s3.amazonaws.com/", amazonS3: true }, private: { wp_prefix: "wp_", database: { name: "wpexpress_dev", username: "root", password: "", host: "127.0.0.1" } } */ const publicSettings = Config.get('public') const privateSettings = Config.get('private') const Database = new WordExpressDatabase({publicSettings, privateSettings}) const {connectors, models} = Database export default Database export {connectors, models}

Connection Settings

In the above example, WordExpressDatabase is passed a settings object that contains some WordPress database settings. Name, username, password, and host are all self-explanatory.

WordExpress will work with Amazon S3; passing in a truthy value for amazonS3 will alter the query for getting Post Thumbnail images. If you are using S3, you just need the include the base path to your S3 bucket (which means you should exclude the wp-content/uploads/ part of the path). If you are hosting images on your own server, include the full path to the uploads folder.

Lastly, you can modify the wordpress database prefix. Some people don't use the default "wp_" prefix for various reasons. If that's you, I got your back.

The Database Class

The Database class above contains the connectionDetails, the actual Sequelize connection, the database queries, and the database models. Really, all you need for GraphQL setup are the queries; however, if you'd like to extend queries with your own, the Database Models are exposed.

The Models

Here are the models and their definitions. As you can see, for the Post model, not every column in the wp_posts table is included. I've included the most relevant columns; however because the Database class exposes the models, you can extend them to your liking.

Post: Conn.define(prefix + 'posts', { id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER, primaryKey: true}, post_author: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, post_title: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, post_content: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, post_excerpt: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, post_status: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, post_type: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, post_name: { type: Sequelize.STRING}, post_date: { type: Sequelize.STRING}, post_parent: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER}, menu_order: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER} }), Postmeta: Conn.define(prefix + 'postmeta', { meta_id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER, primaryKey: true, field: 'meta_id' }, post_id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, meta_key: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, meta_value: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, }), User: Conn.define(prefix + 'users', { id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER, primaryKey: true }, user_nicename: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, user_email: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, user_registered: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, display_name: { type: Sequelize.STRING } }), Terms: Conn.define(prefix + 'terms', { term_id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER, primaryKey: true }, name: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, slug: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, term_group: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, }), TermRelationships: Conn.define(prefix + 'term_relationships', { object_id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER, primaryKey: true }, term_taxonomy_id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, term_order: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, }), TermTaxonomy: Conn.define(prefix + 'term_taxonomy', { term_taxonomy_id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER, primaryKey: true }, term_id: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, taxonomy: { type: Sequelize.STRING }, parent: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, count: { type: Sequelize.INTEGER }, })

Creating The Schema

WordExpress uses GraphQL Tools's makeExecutableSchema to generate an executable schema. makeExecutableSchema requires type definitions and resolvers. WordExpress gives you both of those! Here's the basic implementation of the schema:

import {makeExecutableSchema} from 'graphql-tools' import {WordExpressDefinitions, WordExpressResolvers} from 'wordexpress-schema' import {connectors} from './db' import Config from 'config' const RootResolvers = WordExpressResolvers(connectors, Config.get('public')) const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs: [WordExpressDefinitions] resolvers: RootResolvers }) export default schema

WordExpressResolvers requires some database connectors that the WordExpressDatabase provides. These connectors provide the root sequelize queries. WordExpressResolvers is simply a (resolving map)[https://www.apollographql.com/docs/graphql-tools/resolvers.html#Resolver-map] that tell the GraphQl queries how to fetch the data from the WordPress database.

WordExpressDefinitions is a modular GraphQL schema written in the GraphQL Schema language.

Using Definitions and Resolvers with Apollo Server

This example is from the WordExpress Server. After creating an executable schema, all we need to do is provide the schema to apollo-server-express.

import {ApolloServer} from 'apollo-server' import {WordExpressDefinitions, WordExpressResolvers} from 'wordexpress-schema' import {connectors} from './db' import Config from 'config' const PORT = 4000 const resolvers = WordExpressResolvers(connectors, Config.get('public')) const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs: [...WordExpressDefinitions], resolvers }) server.listen({port: PORT}, () => { console.log(`wordexpress server is now running on port ${PORT}`) })

Types

Post

import Postmeta from './Postmeta' import User from './User' const Post = ` type Post { id: Int post_title: String post_content: String post_excerpt: String post_status: String post_type: String post_name: String post_parent: Int post_date: String menu_order: Int post_author: Int layout: Postmeta thumbnail: String post_meta(keys: [MetaType], after: String, first: Int, before: String, last: Int): [Postmeta] author: User } ` export default () => [Post, Postmeta, User]

import Post from './post' const Postmeta = ` type Postmeta { id: Int meta_id: Int post_id: Int meta_key: String meta_value: String connecting_post: Post } ` export default () => [Postmeta, Post]

MetaType

const MetaType = ` enum MetaType { _thumbnail_id _wp_attached_file react_layout amazonS3_info order } ` export default MetaType

Category

import Post from './post' const Category = ` type Category { term_id: Int! name: String slug: String posts(post_type: String = "post", limit: Int, skip: Int): [Post] } ` export default () => [Category, Post]

Menu

import MenuItem from './menuItem' const Menu = ` type Menu { id: ID! name: String items: [MenuItem] } ` export default () => [Menu, MenuItem]

MenuItem

import Post from './post' const MenuItem = ` type MenuItem { id: ID! post_title: String linkedId: Int object_type: String order: Int navitem: Post children: [MenuItem] } ` export default () => [MenuItem, Post]

Setting

const Setting = ` type Setting { uploads: String amazonS3: Boolean } ` export default Setting

Inputs

OrderInput

const OrderInput = ` input OrderInput { orderBy: String, direction: String } ` export default OrderInput

Queries

WordExpress provides some out-of-the-box queries to do some basic stuff like getting posts, getting posts by category, getting a post by post_type, etc.

Posts

posts ( post_type : String = "post" , limit : Int, skip : Int, order : OrderInput): [Post]

You can query posts by post_type . If you don't provide a post_type, it will default to 'post'. You can also limit the results and skip results (allowing for pagination). Also, you can provide a custom sorting object to sort the results. Here's an example of sorting:

Layouts for Pages and Posts

Posts and pages can be assigned a Component to use as a layout. You can use the WordExpress Companion Plugin for WordPress which will allow you to add the custom field to any page or post. Or you can add your own custom field. It needs to be called page_layout_component . Here's an example of the querying with a layout:

Post

post ( name : String, id : Int): Post

Returns a Post by either its ID or its name.

Menu

menus (name: String!) : Menu

Returns a menu and the menu items associated with it, as well as children items. Uses the slug of the menu that is registered with WordPress.

Category

category (term_id: Int!) : Category

Gets a category by its ID. Also capable of returning all posts with the category id. Here's an example:

Postmeta

postmeta ( post_id : Int!, keys :[MetaType]): [Postmeta]

Gets the postmeta of a post by the post id.