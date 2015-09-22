wordcount

Count the words in a string. Support for english, CJK and Cyrillic.

Install with npm

$ npm i wordcount --save

Usage

var wordcount = require ( 'wordcount' ); wordcount( 'Count the words in string.' ); wordcount( 'Count the words in string, again.' );

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

