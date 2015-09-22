Count the words in a string. Support for english, CJK and Cyrillic.
Install with npm
$ npm i wordcount --save
var wordcount = require('wordcount');
wordcount('Count the words in string.');
//=> 5
wordcount('Count the words in string, again.');
//=> 6
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.
