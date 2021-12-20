openbase logo
wordcloud

by Timothy Guan-tin Chien
1.2.2 (see all)

Tag cloud/Wordle presentation on 2D canvas or HTML

Overview

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Word Cloud

5.0/5
Great Documentation

wordcloud2.js npm version

Create a tag cloud/Wordle presentation on 2D canvas or HTML.

This library is a spin-off project from HTML5 Word Cloud.

Visit the demo page

Installation

npm install wordcloud

Simple usage

Download the latest wordcloud2.js file from the src folder in this repository.

Load wordcloud2.js script to the web page, and run:

WordCloud(document.getElementById('my_canvas'), { list: list } );

where list is an array that look like this: [['foo', 12], ['bar', 6]].

Options available, see API documentation for detail.

Contact & help

Please read through the API documentation and CONTRIBUTING.md before filing an issue or contact me via e-mail.

Algorithm

Before putting each word on the canvas, it is drawn on a separate canvas to read back the pixels to record is drawn spaces. With the information, wordcloud.js will then try to find a place to fit the word that is closest to the start point.

Testing

Tests are available with QUnit and grunt. To setup environment for testing, run npm install and manually install SlimerJS of your platform.

Use grunt test to ensure all options can be set without JavaScript error.

Use grunt compare --base-commit=gh-pages to compare your proposed fix with gh-pages branch.

Acknowledgement

The developer would like to thank Chad Jensen for sponsoring the work on image masking on the demo page.

Great Documentation
100
Neramit JantaBangkok3 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
lucasbarqueCampo Grande/MS1 Rating0 Reviews
January 27, 2021
Great Documentation

