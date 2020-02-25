click here for a Canvas demo
This is a generic word wrapper for left-to-right text in 2D applications. It can be used in console, canvas, WebGL, etc. Accepts a custom
measure function for glyph metrics.
The simplest use-case:
var text = wrap('the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog', { width: 8 })
console.log(text)
This will print the following:
the
quick
brown
fox
jumps
over the
lazy dog
In 2D applications it's more common to layout the text manually. For this we can use
wrap.lines() to operate on a list of
{ start, end } indices. Then each line can be rendered with
text.substring(line.start, line.end). An example:
//for example...
var lines = wrap.lines(text, { width: 40 })
//operate on the lines...
var text = lines
.map( x => text.substring(x.start, x.end) )
.join('\n')
See demo/canvas for a full 2D example.
text = wordwrap(text[, opt])
Word-wraps the
text string with the given options. Returns a string with the word-wrapped result.
start the starting index to word-wrap, default 0
end the ending index to word-wrap (exclusive), default
text.length
width the width to word wrap to, in 'units' (see below)
measure a function that measures the number of glyphs that can fit in (see measure). Defaults to monospace (i.e. 1 char is 1 unit)
mode can be 'pre' (maintain spacing), or 'nowrap' (collapse whitespace but only break on newline characters), otherwise assumes normal word-wrap behaviour
The
width is measured in 'units' which could be pixels, centimeters, characters, etc. By default, one "unit" corresponds to one character (i.e. for monospace console rendering). To wrap text to a pixel width, you should use a custom measure function.
If mode is
"pre" and
width is specified, it will clip the characters to the given width (to avoid them over-flowing outside the bounds).
lines = wordwrap.lines(text[, opt])
Takes the same parameters as the above method, but returns a list of "lines" objects for manual text layout/rendering. A "line" is typically an object with
{ start, end } indices that can be used with
text.substring(start, end). The "line" is the return value from the
measure function, so it may also include application-specific data (i.e. to avoid re-computing line widths).
To layout glyphs in 2D space, you typically will need to measure the width of each glyph (and its x-advance, kerning, etc) to determine the maximum number of glyphs that can fit within a specified available width.
You can pass a custom
measure function which takes the text being wrapped, the
start (inclusive) and
end (exclusive) indices into the string, and the desired
width. The return value should be an object with
{ start, end } indices, representing the actual glyphs that can be rendered within those bounds.
For example, a Canvas2D implementation that uses monospace fonts might look like this:
//the canvas font style
var font = '24px "Courier New", monospace'
//compute width
var measure = createMetrics(context, font)
function createMetrics(context, font) {
context.font = font
var charWidth = context.measureText('M').width
return function measure(text, start, end, width) {
//measures the chunk of text, returning the substring
//we can fit within the given width
var availableGlyphs = Math.floor(width/charWidth)
var totalGlyphs = Math.floor((end-start)*charWidth)
var glyphs = Math.min(end-start, availableGlyphs, totalGlyphs)
return {
start: start,
end: start+glyphs
}
}
}
function draw(context) {
var lines = wordwrap(text, { measure: measure, width: 200 })
//draw the lines..
}
The original implementation is based on LibGDX's word wrapper.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.