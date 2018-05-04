Wrap words to a specified length.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save word-wrap
var wrap = require('word-wrap');
wrap('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.');
Results in:
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing
elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore
et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam,
quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut
aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Type:
Number
Default:
50
The width of the text before wrapping to a new line.
Example:
wrap(str, {width: 60});
Type:
String
Default: `` (none)
The string to use at the beginning of each line.
Example:
wrap(str, {indent: ' '});
Type:
String
Default:
\n
The string to use at the end of each line.
Example:
wrap(str, {newline: '\n\n'});
Type:
function
Default:
function(str){return str;}
An escape function to run on each line after splitting them.
Example:
var xmlescape = require('xml-escape');
wrap(str, {
escape: function(string){
return xmlescape(string);
}
});
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Trim trailing whitespace from the returned string. This option is included since
.trim() would also strip the leading indentation from the first line.
Example:
wrap(str, {trim: true});
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Break a word between any two letters when the word is longer than the specified width.
Example:
wrap(str, {cut: true});
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
|Commits
|Contributor
|43
|jonschlinkert
|2
|lordvlad
|2
|hildjj
|1
|danilosampaio
|1
|2fd
|1
|toddself
|1
|wolfgang42
|1
|zachhale
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 02, 2017.