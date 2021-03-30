openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wlj

word-list-json

by Sindre Sorhus
0.2.0 (see all)

List of English words

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

576

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

word-list-json

List of English words

Useful if you're creating a word game or just want some words to work with.

Used by name-me.

Install

$ npm install --save word-list-json

Usage

// a json array of words
var wordList = require('word-list-json');

wordlist is sorted by length, in addition to the usual length property the array also has a 'lengths' property which is a dict with keys of word lengths and values which are the array index after the last word of that length e.g. what the array length would be if it had no words with a longer length.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial