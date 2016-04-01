WOPR

WOPR is a simple markup language for creating rich terminal reports, presentations and infographics.

Put a report on the web (e.g. gist) and view it via curl:

$> curl -N tty.zone/\[0-2\]\?auto\&cols=$((COLUMNS))

(If you experience firewall issues replace tty.zone with ec2-23-21-64-152.compute-1.amazonaws.com or use a local viewer)

##Writing your first terminal report##

Here is a simple report with a bar chart:

< document > < page > < item col = "0" row = "0" colSpan = "5" rowSpan = "4" > < bar maxHeight = "5" data-titles = "A,B,C" data-data = "2,5,3" /> </ item > </ page > </ document >

You have 3 options to view this report:

Option 3: Via the local viewer

Save the report xml to report.xml and then:

$> npm install -g wopr $> wopr report.xml

Note the local viewer does not send anything online and does not require network.

##Markup Basics#

Pages

A document is a set of pages:

< document > < page > ... </ page > < page > ... </ page > </ document >

Layout

A page is a 12x12 grid in which you can position different widgets:

< document > < page > < item col = "0" row = "0" colSpan = "3" rowSpan = "3" > < bar maxHeight = "5" data-titles = "A,B,C" data-data = "2,5,3" /> </ item > < item col = "5" row = "9" colSpan = "1" rowSpan = "1" > < box content = "some text" /> </ item > </ page > </ document >

Here, the bar widget is in the first column and row (0-based indexing) and spans three columns and rows. The box element is in the same page but in a different position.

Widgets

The available widgets are the ones that exist in the blessed and blessed-contrib projects. You can infer the xml representation of a javascript widget using a simple convention. Assume that you would instantiate some blessed widget with this javascript:

blessed.widget({ string : "5" , int : 1 , intArray : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , stringArray : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] , multiArray : [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ] ] , complexArray : [ { a : 1 , b : [ 1 , 2 ] }, { a : 3 , b : [ 3 , 4 ]} ] , object : { innerProp : 1 , multiArray : [ [ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ] ] } })

Then here is how you would represent it in xml:

< widget string = "5" int = "1" intArray = "1,2,3" stringArray = "a,b,c" object-innerProp = "1" > < multiArray > 1,2,3 4,5,6 </ multiArray > < object-multiArray > 1,2 3,4 </ object-multiArray > < complexArray > < m a = "1" b = "1,2" /> < m a = "3" b = "3,4" /> </ complexArray > </ widget >

You can also look at the demo xml to get more samples.

##Viewing Reports##

Depending on how you use a report, you have a few ways to view it. On Windows you will probably only be able to use the third option and need to install the fonts for best view.

Tip: If you use a url shortener (e.g. bit.ly) add the -L flag to curl to follow redirects.

Option 3: via the local viewer

Save the report xml to report.xml and then:

$> npm install -g wopr $> wopr report.xml

Note the local viewer does not send anything online and does not require network.

Tip: Maximize the terminal before viewing the report for best viewing experience

Tip: If you CTRL+C in the middle or rendering your cursoe might disappear. Restore it by running again and letting the render complete or with $> echo '\033[?25h'

View customization When using the online reports, you might need to adjust the slides size based on your font / resolution or use non-xterm terminal. tty.zone supports the following query params:

curl -N tty.zone\?\&cols=200\&rows=50\&terminal=xterm

You can infer them automatically from your environment:

curl -N tty.zone\?\&cols=$((COLUMNS))\&rows=$((LINES-5))\&terminal= ${TERM}

It is best to escape all special characters (e.g. ? &) as seen in the above samples, since some shells will require this (zsh).

Pages

When viewing a report with the local viewer you can advance slides with the Return or Space keys. When using the online viewer you have 2 options:

Option 1: Manually advance slides with Return or Space:

p=0; while true ; do curl tty.zone/$((p++))\?cols=$((COLUMNS)); read ; done

Option 2: Slides advance automatically every 5 seconds:

curl -N tty.zone/\[0-2\]\?auto\&cols=$((COLUMNS))

Where 0 is the index of the first slide and 2 of the last slide. Keep the brackets in the url (they are not to express optional argument) and escape them as in the above sample.

Tip: disable curl buffering with the -N flag

You can also view a specific slide (#4 in this case):

curl --data '<document>...</document>' tty.zone/4\?cols=$((COLUMNS))

##License## MIT

More Information

Created by Yaron Naveh (twitter, blog)