The Javascript implementation of Project Woothee, which is multi-language user-agent strings parsers.
https://github.com/woothee/woothee
$ npm install woothee
Or, download
release/woothee.js and put it on your own directory for js files.
In html, load
woothee.js and call
woothee.parse() directly.
<script src="./your/own/path/woothee.js"></script>
<script>
woothee.parse('Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)')
// => {name: 'Internet Explorer', category: 'pc', os: 'Windows 7', version: '8.0', vendor: 'Microsoft', os_version: 'NT 6.1'}
</script>
In node.js code, require 'woothee' and call its
parse().
var woothee = require('woothee');
woothee.parse('Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)')
// => {name: 'Internet Explorer', category: 'pc', os: 'Windows 7', version: '8.0', vendor: 'Microsoft', os_version: 'NT 6.1'}
Parse user-agent string and returns a object with keys
name,
category,
os,
version and
vendor.
For unknown user-agent (or partially failed to parse), result objects may have value 'UNKNOWN'.
category
name
version
os
vendor
os_version
woothee.isCrawler('Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)')
// => false
Try to see useragent's category is 'crawler' or not, by casual(fast) method. Minor case of crawlers is not tested in this method. To check crawler strictly, use
woothee.parse(str).category === 'crawler'.
Copyright 2012- TAGOMORI Satoshi (tagomoris)
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.