openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

woothee

by woothee
1.11.1 (see all)

Woothee javascript(and node.js) implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.7K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Woothee javascript

The Javascript implementation of Project Woothee, which is multi-language user-agent strings parsers.

https://github.com/woothee/woothee

Installation

$ npm install woothee

Or, download release/woothee.js and put it on your own directory for js files.

Usage

Parsing user-agent

In html, load woothee.js and call woothee.parse() directly.

<script src="./your/own/path/woothee.js"></script>
<script>
woothee.parse('Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)')
// => {name: 'Internet Explorer', category: 'pc', os: 'Windows 7', version: '8.0', vendor: 'Microsoft', os_version: 'NT 6.1'}
</script>

In node.js code, require 'woothee' and call its parse().

var woothee = require('woothee');
woothee.parse('Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)')
// => {name: 'Internet Explorer', category: 'pc', os: 'Windows 7', version: '8.0', vendor: 'Microsoft', os_version: 'NT 6.1'}

Parse user-agent string and returns a object with keys name, category, os, version and vendor.

For unknown user-agent (or partially failed to parse), result objects may have value 'UNKNOWN'.

  • category
  • labels of user terminal type, one of 'pc', 'smartphone', 'mobilephone', 'appliance', 'crawler' or 'misc' (or 'UNKNOWN')
  • name
  • the name of browser, like 'Internet Explorer', 'Firefox', 'GoogleBot'
  • version
  • version string, like '8.0' for IE, '9.0.1' for Firefix, '0.2.149.27' for Chrome, and so on
  • os
  • ex: 'Windows 7', 'Mac OSX', 'iPhone', 'iPad', 'Android'
  • This field used to indicate cellar phone carrier for category 'mobilephone'
  • vendor
  • optional field, shows browser vendor
  • os_version
  • optional field, shows version of operating systems

Finding crawlers (almost all, not all) in fast

woothee.isCrawler('Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)')
 // => false

Try to see useragent's category is 'crawler' or not, by casual(fast) method. Minor case of crawlers is not tested in this method. To check crawler strictly, use woothee.parse(str).category === 'crawler'.

Authors

License

Copyright 2012- TAGOMORI Satoshi (tagomoris)

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial