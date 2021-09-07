Woothee javascript

The Javascript implementation of Project Woothee, which is multi-language user-agent strings parsers.

https://github.com/woothee/woothee

Installation

npm install woothee

Or, download release/woothee.js and put it on your own directory for js files.

Usage

Parsing user-agent

In html, load woothee.js and call woothee.parse() directly.

< script src = "./your/own/path/woothee.js" > </ script > < script > woothee.parse( 'Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)' ) </ script >

In node.js code, require 'woothee' and call its parse() .

var woothee = require ( 'woothee' ); woothee.parse( 'Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)' )

Parse user-agent string and returns a object with keys name , category , os , version and vendor .

For unknown user-agent (or partially failed to parse), result objects may have value 'UNKNOWN'.

category

labels of user terminal type, one of 'pc', 'smartphone', 'mobilephone', 'appliance', 'crawler' or 'misc' (or 'UNKNOWN')

name

the name of browser, like 'Internet Explorer', 'Firefox', 'GoogleBot'

version

version string, like '8.0' for IE, '9.0.1' for Firefix, '0.2.149.27' for Chrome, and so on

os

ex: 'Windows 7', 'Mac OSX', 'iPhone', 'iPad', 'Android'

This field used to indicate cellar phone carrier for category 'mobilephone'

vendor

optional field, shows browser vendor

os_version

optional field, shows version of operating systems

Finding crawlers (almost all, not all) in fast

woothee.isCrawler( 'Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 8.0; Windows NT 6.1; Trident/4.0)' )

Try to see useragent's category is 'crawler' or not, by casual(fast) method. Minor case of crawlers is not tested in this method. To check crawler strictly, use woothee.parse(str).category === 'crawler' .

Authors

TAGOMORI Satoshi tagomoris@gmail.com

License

Copyright 2012- TAGOMORI Satoshi (tagomoris)

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.