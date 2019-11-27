This is a plugin for laying out a dynamic grid of elements.
See the documentation page for examples.
The repository also includes many functional examples. All images used in the example are copyrighted by their respective owners and only included for showcasing plugin functionality.
First download or clone this repository.
Because we use the
bower package manager for
jQuery and other libraries you currently have to
to install
bower first.
After that you can run
bower install and all necessary libraries for the examples will be installed.
We will provide a special download in the future which contains all necessary packages.
We are currently creating a new and better documentation at readthedocs.
Its automatically created by the sources in the
doc directory.
The documentation can be rendered locally by installing
sphinx and
sphinx-autobuild and running
sphinx-autobuild . _build in the
doc directory.
Since version 2.0 of Wookmark, the plugin doesn't depend on jQuery anymore. This allows you to use Wookmark without the overhead of the jQuery library.
Because this meant a big change to the plugin, we also changed a lot in the code and tried to make it easier to use. The way you initialize the plugin is now different and a few options have changend. So if you upgrade you have to adapt your code. See the examples and this readme on how to do this.
bower install wookmark-jquery
npm install wookmark
Copy
wookmark.js or the minified version
wookmark.min.js to your javascript folder.
There are some styles for
tiles-wrap in
css/main.css you might want to use.
The plugin can be intialized in different ways.
options are optional.
var wookmark = new Wookmark('#myElementContainer'[, options ]);
$('#myElementContainer').wookmark(options);
Where
myElementContainer is the class or id of the element or elements wrapping your tiles. A Wookmark instance will be created for each element.
{
align: 'center',
autoResize: false,
comparator: null,
container: $('body'),
direction: undefined,
ignoreInactiveItems: true,
itemWidth: 0,
fillEmptySpace: false,
flexibleWidth: 0,
offset: 2,
onLayoutChanged: undefined,
outerOffset: 0,
possibleFilters: [],
resizeDelay: 50,
verticalOffset: undefined
}
See the documentation page for details on available options.
These values can be given as numbers which will be interpreted as pixels or you can use percentage strings like '20%'.
You can also provide a function which should return either a number or a percentage string.
When
flexibleWidth is set and
itemWidth is not 0
itemWidth used as minimum item width.
As example using a
flexibleWidth of 40% will result in two columns with 10% space to the sides of the container.
offset is the horizontal and vertical space between two tiles.
outerOffset is the space between the outer tiles and the parent container.
verticalOffset is optional and can be set to achieve a vertical offset between two tiles which is different from
offset.
This creates placeholders at the bottom of each column to create an even layout. See
example-placeholder on how to use it.
These placeholders use the css class
wookmark-placeholder. You can overwrite it in your own css to fit your needs.
When set to
false inactive items will still be shown when filtered. This can be used to fade out filtered items.
See the example-filter/fade.html example.
You can use this option to provide a custom comparator function which the plugin will use to sort the tiles. See example-sort or example-stamp on how to use it.
Elements which are hidden have cannot be laid out until they are visible. If you use wookmark on a hidden tab layout will not be immediately performed. When the tab is made visible you can manually refresh Wookmark using a trigger on your container.
wookmark.layout(true);
or
document.getElementById('container').dispatchEvent(new Event('refreshWookmark'));
or with jQuery
$('#container').trigger('refreshWookmark');
A relayout happens then the viewport is resized, you can also trigger this manually via
window.dispatchEvent(new Event('resize'));
or with jQuery
$(window).trigger('resize');
You can filter all items of the handler when they have filters specified. See
example-filter for details how to do this.
The call to filter will also return the resulting list of items.
wookmark.filter([filters=[]][,mode='or'][,dryRun=false]);
If you just want to check if there would be a resulting list of items you can call filter with the
dryRun option set to
true.
See our docco.
Some of the examples need the jQuery or imagesLoaded plugins. Be sure to run bower install to have them working.
Is the preferred setup. In this scenario the width and height of all images is set in the HTML img attributes. The grid layout can be performed as soon as the document is rendered, BEFORE images are loaded.
In this example, the width and height of the images is not known. Via Paul Irish's imagesLoaded plugin (slightly modified by desandro). The grid layout is performed after all images are loaded and their dimensions can be retrieved. This approach is much slower. The imagesLoaded plugin can also be found on github right here: https://github.com/desandro/imagesloaded
This example shows how to load and initialize the plugin when using
require.js or a different amd loading method.
This example shows how to load the tile data from a remote api and layout it.
This example shows how to add new tiles at runtime and refresh the layout.
This example shows to use the
filter feature of the plugin to show just the tiles the user wants.
This example shows how to use the
flexibleWidth option. This option allows your tiles to grow a certain amount, as long as there is room. When using percentage values for the width options you can create a fixed column count layout.
This example shows you how to include a lightbox.
This example shows you how to enable placeholders at the bottom of the tile layout to create an even footer.
This example shows how the
sort feature works. This option allows you to specify a sorting function which will rearrange your tiles.
For example you can use it to sort your tiles containing products by price, popularity or name.
You should use the 'imagesloaded' plugin. Most the examples in this package include the code how to use it.
Use the 'finished'-callback of your animation/effect to trigger 'refreshWookmark' on the container element supplied to the plugin.
Set 'position: relative' on your container element and check if there are other elements in the container before your tiles.
Send us some feedback or create an issue on github.
