Barking up the DOM tree. A modular, progressive, and beautiful Markdown and HTML editor
Browser support includes every sane browser and IE9+.
Look and feel is meant to blend into your designs
You can get it on npm.
npm install woofmark --save
Or bower, too.
bower install woofmark --save
woofmark.find(textarea)
Returns an editor object associated with a
woofmark instance, or
null if none exists for the
textarea yet. When
woofmark(textarea, options?) is called,
woofmark.find will be used to look up an existing instance, which gets immediately returned.
woofmark(textarea, options?)
Adds rich editing capabilities to a
textarea element. Returns an editor object.
options.parseMarkdown
A method that's called by
woofmark whenever it needs to parse Markdown into HTML. This way, editing user input is decoupled from a Markdown parser. We suggest you use megamark to parse Markdown. This parser is used whenever the editor switches from Markdown mode into HTML or WYSIWYG mode.
woofmark(textarea, {
parseMarkdown: require('megamark')
});
For optimal consistency, your
parseMarkdown method should match whatever Markdown parsing you do on the server-side.
options.parseHTML
A method that's called by
woofmark whenever it needs to parse HTML or a DOM tree into Markdown. This way, editing user input is decoupled from a DOM parser. We suggest you use domador to parse HTML and DOM. This parser is used whenever the editor switches to Markdown mode, and also when .value() is called while in the HTML or WYSIWYG modes.
woofmark(textarea, {
parseHTML: require('domador')
});
If you're implementing your own
parseHTML method, note that
woofmark will call
parseHTML with either a DOM element or a Markdown string.
While the
parseHTML method will never map HTML back to the original Markdown in 100% cases, (because you can't really know if the original source was plain HTML or Markdown), it should strive to detokenize whatever special tokens you may allow in
parseMarkdown, so that the user isn't met with inconsistent output when switching between the different editing modes.
A test of sufficiently good-citizen behavior can be found below. This is code for "Once an input Markdown string is parsed into HTML and back into Markdown, any further back-and-forth conversions should return the same output." Ensuring consistent back-and-forth is ensuring humans aren't confused when switching modes in the editor.
var parsed = parseHTML(parseMarkdown(original));
assert.equal(parseHTML(parseMarkdown(parsed)), parsed);
As an example, consider the following piece of Markdown:
Hey @bevacqua I _love_ [woofmark](https://github.com/bevacqua/woofmark)!
Without any custom Markdown hooks, it would translate to HTML similar to the following:
<p>Hey @bevacqua I <em>love</em> <a href="https://github.com/bevacqua/woofmark">woofmark</a>!</p>
However, suppose we were to add a tokenizer in our
megamark configuration, like below:
woofmark(textarea, {
parseMarkdown: function (input) {
return require('megamark')(input, {
tokenizers: [{
token: /(^|\s)@([A-z]+)\b/g,
transform: function (all, separator, id) {
return separator + '<a href="/users/' + id + '">@' + id + '</a>';
}
}]
});
},
parseHTML: require('domador')
});
Our HTML output would now look slightly different.
<p>Hey <a href="/users/bevacqua">@bevacqua</a> I <em>love</em> <a href="https://github.com/bevacqua/woofmark">woofmark</a>!</p>
The problem is that
parseHTML doesn't know about the tokenizer, so if you were to convert the HTML back into Markdown, you'd get:
Hey [@bevacqua](/users/bevacqua) I _love_ [woofmark](https://github.com/bevacqua/woofmark)!
The solution is to let
parseHTML "know" about the tokenizer, so to speak. In the example below,
domador is now aware that links that start with
@ should be converted back into something like
@bevacqua.
woofmark(textarea, {
parseMarkdown: function (input) {
return require('megamark')(input, {
tokenizers: [{
token: /(^|\s)@([A-z]+)\b/g,
transform: function (all, separator, id) {
return separator + '<a href="/users/' + id + '">@' + id + '</a>';
}
}]
});
},
parseHTML: function (input) {
return require('domador')(input, {
transform: function (el) {
if (el.tagName === 'A' && el.innerHTML[0] === '@') {
return el.innerHTML;
}
}
});
}
});
This kind of nudge to the Markdown compiler is particularly useful in simpler use cases where you'd want to preserve HTML elements entirely when they have CSS classes, as well.
Note that both
megamark and
domador support a special option called
markers, needed to preserve selection across input modes. Unless your
parseHTML function supports this option, you'll lose that functionality when providing your own custom parsing functions. That's one of the reasons we strongly recommend using
megamark and
domador.
options.fencing
Prefers to wrap code blocks in "fences" (GitHub style) instead of indenting code blocks using four spaces. Defaults to
true.
options.markdown
Enables Markdown user input mode. Defaults to
true.
options.html
Enables HTML user input mode. Defaults to
true.
options.wysiwyg
Enables WYSIWYG user input mode. Defaults to
true.
options.defaultMode
Sets the default
mode for the editor.
options.storage
Enables this particular instance
woofmark to remember the user's preferred input mode. If enabled, the type of input mode will be persisted across browser refreshes using
localStorage. You can pass in
true if you'd like all instances to share the same
localStorage property name, but you can also pass in the property name you want to use, directly. Useful for grouping preferences as you see fit.
Note that the mode saved by storage is always preferred over the default mode.
options.render.modes
This option can be set to a method that determines how to fill the Markdown, HTML, and WYSIWYG mode buttons. The method will be called once for each of them.
woofmark(textarea, {
render: {
modes: function (button, id) {
button.className = 'woofmark-mode-' + id;
}
}
});
options.render.commands
Same as
options.render.modes but for command buttons. Called once on each button.
options.images
If you wish to set up file uploads, in addition to letting the user just paste a link to an image (which is always enabled), you can configure
options.images like below.
{
// http method to use, defaults to PUT
method: 'PUT',
// endpoint where the images will be uploaded to, required
url: '/uploads',
// image field key, passed to bureaucracy, which defaults to 'uploads'
fieldKey: 'uploads',
// optional additional form submission data, passed to `bureaucracy`
formData: { description: 'A new image' },
// optional options for `xhr` upload request, passed to `bureaucracy`
xhrOptions: { headers: {} },
// optional text describing the kind of files that can be uploaded
restriction: 'GIF, JPG, and PNG images',
// should return whether `e.dataTransfer.files[i]` is valid, defaults to a `true` operation
validate: function isItAnImageFile (file) {
return /^image\/(gif|png|p?jpe?g)$/i.test(file.type);
}
}
woofmark expects a JSON response including a
results property that's an array describing the success of each file upload. Each file's entry should include an
href and a
title:
{
results: [
{ href: '/images/new.jpg', title: 'New image' }
]
}
For more information on file uploads, see
bureaucracy.
options.attachments
Virtually the same as
images, except an anchor
<a> tag will be used instead of an image
<img> tag.
To set the formatting of the inserted attachment link, set
options.mergeHtmlAndAttachment; the default follows this format:
function mergeHtmlAndAttachment (chunks, link) {
var linkText = chunks.selection || link.title;
return {
before: chunks.before,
selection: '<a href="' + link.href + '">' + linkText + '</a>',
after: chunks.after,
};
}
editor
The
editor API allows you to interact with
woofmark editor instances. This is what you get back from
woofmark(textarea, options) or
woofmark.find(textarea).
editor.addCommand(combo, fn)
Binds a keyboard key combination such as
cmd+shift+b to a method using kanye. Please note that you should always use
cmd rather than
ctrl. In non-OSX environments it'll be properly mapped to
ctrl. When the combo is entered,
fn(e, mode, chunks) will be called.
e is the original event object
mode can be
markdown,
html, or
wysiwyg
chunks is a chunks object, describing the current state of the editor
In addition,
fn is given a
this context similar to that of Grunt tasks, where you can choose to do nothing and the command is assumed to be synchronous, or you can call
this.async() and get back a
done callback like in the example below.
editor.addCommand('cmd+j', function jump (e, mode, chunks) {
var done = this.async();
// TODO: async operation
done();
});
When the command finishes, the editor will recover focus, and whatever changes where made to the
chunks object will be applied to the editor. All commands performed by
woofmark work this way, so please take a look at the source code if you want to implement your own commands.
editor.addCommandButton(id, combo?, fn)
Adds a button to the editor using an
id and an event handler. When the button is pressed,
fn(e, mode, chunks) will be called with the same arguments as the ones passed if using
editor.addCommand(combo, fn).
You can optionally pass in a
combo, in which case
editor.addCommand(combo, fn) will be called, in addition to creating the command button.
editor.runCommand(fn)
If you just want to run a command without setting up a keyboard shortcut or a button, you can use this method. Note that there won't be any
e event argument in this case, you'll only get
chunks, mode passed to
fn. You can still run the command asynchronously using
this.async(). Note that the argument order
chunks, mode is the reverse of that passed to addCommand (
mode, chunks).
editor.parseMarkdown()
This is the same method passed as an option.
editor.parseHTML()
This is the same method passed as an option.
editor.destroy()
Destroys the
editor instance, removing all event handlers. The editor is reverted to
markdown mode, and assigned the proper Markdown source code if needed. Then we go back to being a plain old and dull
<textarea> element.
editor.value(text)
If optional Markdown string
text is provided, it is used to overwrite the current editor content, parsing into HTML if necessary. Regardless of whether
text is provided,
value() returns the current Markdown value for the
editor.
editor.editable
If
options.wysiwyg then this will be the
contentEditable
<div>. Otherwise it'll be set to
null.
editor.mode
The current
mode for the editor. Can be
markdown,
html, or
wysiwyg.
editor.setMode(mode)
Sets the current
mode of the editor.
editor.showLinkDialog()
Shows the insert link dialog as if the button to insert a link had been clicked.
editor.showImageDialog()
Shows the insert image dialog as if the button to insert a image had been clicked.
editor.showAttachmentDialog()
Shows the insert attachment dialog as if the button to insert a attachment had been clicked.
editor.history
Exposes a few methods to gain insight into the operation history for the
editor instance.
editor.history.undo()
Undo the last operation.
editor.history.redo()
Re-applies the most recently undone operation.
editor.history.canUndo()
Returns a boolean value indicating whether there are any operations left to undo.
editor.history.canRedo()
Returns a boolean value indicating whether there are any operations left to redo.
chunks
Please ignore undocumented functionality in the
chunks object.
Describes the current state of the editor. This is the context you get on command event handlers such as the method passed to
editor.runCommand.
Modifying the values in a
chunks object during a command will result in changes to the user input in such a way that Undo and Redo can be taken care of automatically on your behalf, basically by going back to the previous (or next) chunks state in the
editor's internal history.
chunks.selection
The currently selected piece of text in the editor, regardless of input
mode.
chunks.before
The text that comes before
chunks.selection in the editor.
chunks.after
The text that comes after
chunks.selection in the editor.
chunks.scrollTop
The current
scrollTop for the element. Useful to restore later in action history navigation.
chunks.trim(remove?)
Moves whitespace on either end of
chunks.selection to
chunks.before and
chunks.after respectively. If
remove has been set to
true, the whitespace in the selection is discarded instead.
woofmark.strings
To enable localization,
woofmark.strings exposes all user-facing messages used in woofmark. Make sure not to replace
woofmark.strings with a new object, as a reference to it is cached during module load.
See banksy to integrate horsey into
woofmark.
