An all-in-one JSON logging utility that supports ExpressJS HTTP logging, custom logging, provides multi-format output and an easy to use events API.
- Works as an HTTP logging middleware with
ExpressJS
- Support for custom logging with different logging levels
- Provides log output in
jsonformat with request body/query params, headers and cookies
- Support for Apache
commonand
combinedlog formats as output
- Multiple file stream support for log aggregation
- Simple to use events API
- Requires node >=
0.10
npm
npm install woodlot --save
yarn
yarn add woodlot
The woodlot
middlewareLogger can be hooked into the existing
ExpressJS middleware chain and can be used to log all
HTTP requests.
Example -
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var woodlot = require('woodlot').middlewareLogger;
app.use(
woodlot({
streams: ['./logs/app.log'],
stdout: false,
routes: {
whitelist: ['/api', '/dashboard'],
strictChecking: false
},
userAnalytics: {
platform: true,
country: true
},
format: {
type: 'json',
options: {
cookies: true,
headers: true,
spacing: 4,
separator: '\n'
}
}
})
);
streams {array}
This is an option that specifies the file stream endpoints where the generated logs will be saved. You can specify multiple streams using this option.
stdout {boolean} | Default: true
It specifies whether the generated log entry should be logged to the standard output stream i.e.
process.stdout or not.
routes {object}
This option is used with the woodlot
middlewareLogger. It specifies all the routes (with checking mode) for which logging is to be enabled. By default, log entry is generated for all the routes.
whitelist {array}
This option is used with the
routes option to specify the route whitelist.
strictChecking {boolean} | Default: false
This option is used with the
routes option to specify the checking mode for the route whitelist.
routes: {
whitelist: ['/api'],
strictChecking: false
}
For the above example, setting it to
false will enable logging for all routes that have
api in them. Example -
/api,
/api/getUser,
/api/getUser/all,
/userapi etc.
Whereas, setting it to
true will only enable logging for the
/api route.
userAnalytics {object}
Use this option to add user details to your logs.
platform {boolean} | Default: false
Use this option with
userAnalytics, to specify whether to include user
platform info in the logs or not i.e.
browser,
browserVersion,
os, and
osVersion.
country {boolean} | Default: false
Use this option with
userAnalytics, to specify whether to include user
country info in the logs or not i.e.
name and
isoCode.
The
userAnalytics option will add the following info to your logs -
"userAnalytics": {
"browser": "Chrome",
"browserVersion": "60.0.3112.90",
"os": "Mac OS",
"osVersion": "10.11.6",
"country": {
"name": "India",
"isoCode": "IN"
}
}
format {object}
This option sets the log output format and other settings related to that particular format.
type {string} | Default: 'json'
The default output format is
json. The
middlewareLogger supports two more formats - common and combined, which are Apache's access log formats.
The generated output log for each format is as follows -
{
"responseTime": "4ms",
"method": "GET",
"url": "/api",
"ip": "127.0.01",
"body": {},
"params": {},
"query": {},
"httpVersion": "1.1",
"statusCode": 200,
"timeStamp": "23/Apr/2017:20:46:01 +0000",
"contentType": "text/html; charset=utf-8",
"contentLength": "4",
"userAgent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/56.0.2924.87 Safari/537.36",
"referrer": null,
"userAnalytics": {
"browser": "Chrome",
"browserVersion": "60.0.3112.90",
"os": "Mac OS",
"osVersion": "10.11.6",
"country": {
"name": "India",
"isoCode": "IN"
}
},
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:8000",
"connection": "keep-alive",
"accept-encoding": "gzip, deflate, sdch, br",
"accept-language": "en-US,en;q=0.8,la;q=0.6"
},
"cookies": {
"userId": "zasd-167279192-asknbke-0684"
}
}
jsonformat supports logging of
bodyparams and
cookies. If you wish to log them, please make sure to enable the
bodyParserand
cookieParsermiddlewares before woodlot.
127.0.01 - - [23/Apr/2017:20:47:28 +0000] "GET /api HTTP/1.1" 200 4
127.0.01 - - [23/Apr/2017:20:48:10 +0000] "GET /api HTTP/1.1" 200 4 "-" "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_11_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/56.0.2924.87 Safari/537.36"
The timestamp generated in all logs is in
ISOformat.
options {object}
cookies {boolean} | Default: false
This option is to be used with the
json format. It specifies whether you want to log request
cookies or not.
Please make sure that the
cookieParsermiddleware is enabled before woodlot, if this option is to be used.
headers {boolean} | Default: true
This option is to be used with the
json format. It specifies whether you want to log request
headers or not.
compact {boolean} | Default: false
This option is to be used with the
json format. It specifies whether you want to log json as one line compact string.
NOTE
spacing option will be ignored if this option is set to true.
spacing {string|number} | Default: \t
This option is to be used with the
json format. It specifies the indentation for the generated log entry. You can specify a tab
\t or numeric values
4,
8 for spaces.
separator {string} | Default: \n
This option can be used with any of the supported formats. It specfies the separator between two log entires. You can add a newline character
\n, a
whitespace or any other valid character.
The woodlot
customLogger can be used to perform custom logging with different logging levels.
Example -
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var woodlotCustomLogger = require('woodlot').customLogger;
var woodlot = new woodlotCustomLogger({
streams: ['./logs/custom.log'],
stdout: false,
format: {
type: 'json',
options: {
spacing: 4,
separator: '\n'
}
}
});
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
var id = 4533;
woodlot.info('User id ' + id + ' accessed');
return res.status(200).send({ userId: id });
});
woodlot.info('Data sent successfully');
woodlot.debug('Debugging main function');
woodlot.warn('User Id is required');
woodlot.err('Server error occurred');
streams {array}
See here.
stdout {boolean} | Default: true
See here.
format {object}
See here.
type {string} | Default: 'json'
The default output format is
json. The
customLogger supports one more format -
text.
The generated output log for each format is as follows -
{
"timeStamp": "23/Apr/2017:17:02:33 +0000",
"message": "Data sent successfully",
"level": "INFO"
}
INFO [23/Apr/2017:17:02:33 +0000]: "Data sent successfully"
options {object}
compact {boolean} | Default: false
This option is to be used with the
json format. It specifies whether you want to log json as one line compact string.
NOTE
spacing option will be ignored if this option is set to true.
spacing {string|number} | Default: \t
This option is to be used with the
json format. It specifies the indentation for the generated log entry. You can specify a tab
\t or numeric values
4,
8 for spaces.
separator {string} | Default: \n
This option can be used with any of the supported formats. It specfies the separator between two log entires. You can add a newline character
\n, a
whitespace or any other valid character.
Woodlot emits events at various operations that can be used to track critical data.
Example -
var woodlotEvents = require('woodlot').events;
woodlotEvents.on('reqLog', function (log) {
console.log('New log generated');
});
The returned log entry from each event will be of the same format as the one defined in the woodlot configuration.
reqLog
This event is fired whenever a log entry is generated.
woodlotEvents.on('reqLog', function (log) {
console.log('The following log entry was added - \n' + log);
});
:statusCode
This event is fired whenever a specific status code is returned from the request.
woodlotEvents.on('200', function (log) {
console.log('Success!');
});
woodlotEvents.on('403', function (log) {
console.log('Request forbidden!');
});
reqErr
This event is fired whenever an error is returned from the request.
All requests returning a status code of
>=400 are considered to be errored. Please refer to the HTTP status codes guide for more info.
woodlotEvents.on('reqErr', function (log) {
console.log('Errored!');
});
info
This event is fired whenever an
info level log entry is generated.
woodlotEvents.on('info', function (log) {
console.log('Info log - ' + log);
});
debug
This event is fired whenever a
debug level log entry is generated.
woodlotEvents.on('debug', function (log) {
console.log('Debug log - ' + log);
});
warn
This event is fired whenever a
warn level log entry is generated.
woodlotEvents.on('warn', function (log) {
console.log('Warn log - ' + log);
});
err
This event is fired whenever an
err level log entry is generated.
woodlotEvents.on('err', function (log) {
console.log('Error log - ' + log);
});
Arun Michael Dsouza
Dhiraj Singh
Chen Li
Michael Samblanet
Anil Panghal
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 AdPushup Inc.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.