openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

woocommerce-api

by woocommerce
1.5.0 (see all)

This client is obsolete and will no longer receive updates, a new JavaScript library is available under the name of @woocommerce/woocommerce-rest-api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WooCommerce API - Node.js Client

A Node.js client for the WooCommerce REST API. Easily interact with the WooCommerce REST API using this library.

- 2019-07-29: This client is obsolete and will no longer receive updates, a new JavaScript library is available under the name of @woocommerce/woocommerce-rest-api.

build status dependency status npm version

Installation

npm install --save woocommerce-api

Getting started

Generate API credentials (Consumer Key & Consumer Secret) following this instructions http://docs.woocommerce.com/document/woocommerce-rest-api/ .

Check out the WooCommerce API endpoints and data that can be manipulated in http://woocommerce.github.io/woocommerce-rest-api-docs/.

Setup

Setup for the new WP REST API integration (WooCommerce 2.6 or later):

var WooCommerceAPI = require('woocommerce-api');

var WooCommerce = new WooCommerceAPI({
  url: 'http://example.com',
  consumerKey: 'ck_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
  consumerSecret: 'cs_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
  wpAPI: true,
  version: 'wc/v1'
});

Setup for the old WooCommerce legacy API:

var WooCommerceAPI = require('woocommerce-api');

var WooCommerce = new WooCommerceAPI({
  url: 'http://example.com',
  consumerKey: 'ck_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
  consumerSecret: 'cs_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
  version: 'v3'
});

Options

OptionTypeRequiredDescription
urlStringyesYour Store URL, example: http://woo.dev/
consumerKeyStringyesYour API consumer key
consumerSecretStringyesYour API consumer secret
wpAPIBoolnoAllow requests to the WP REST API (WooCommerce 2.6 or later)
wpAPIPrefixStringnoCustom WP REST API URL prefix, used to support custom prefixes created with the rest_url_prefix filter
versionStringnoAPI version, default is v3
verifySslBoolnoVerify SSL when connect, use this option as false when need to test with self-signed certificates
encodingStringnoEncoding, default is 'utf-8'
queryStringAuthBoolnoWhen true and using under HTTPS force Basic Authentication as query string, default is false
portstringnoProvide support for URLs with ports, eg: 8080
timeoutIntegernoDefine the request timeout
agentAgentnoUser agent instance.

Methods

ParamsTypeDescription
endpointStringWooCommerce API endpoint, example: customers or order/12
dataObjectJS object, will be converted to JSON
callbackFunctionCallback function. Returns err, data and res

GET

  • .get(endpoint)
  • .get(endpoint, callback)

POST

  • .post(endpoint, data)
  • .post(endpoint, data, callback)

PUT

  • .put(endpoint, data)
  • .put(endpoint, data, callback)

DELETE

  • .delete(endpoint)
  • .delete(endpoint, callback)

OPTIONS

  • .options(endpoint)
  • .options(endpoint, callback)

Promified Methods

Every method can be used in a promified way just adding Async to the method name. Like in:

WooCommerce.getAsync('products').then(function(result) {
  return JSON.parse(result.toJSON().body);
});

Release History

  • 2019-07-29 - v1.5.0 - Updated dependencies, and adds support for agent.
  • 2016-12-14 - v1.4.2 - Fixed WordPress 4.7 compatibility.
  • 2016-09-28 - v1.4.1 - Updated dependencies and updated/fixed oAuth1.0a.
  • 2016-06-30 - v1.4.0 - Added wpAPIPrefix option to allow custom WP REST API Url prefix and support for promified methods.
  • 2016-06-09 - v1.3.2 - Fixed oAuth signature for WP REST API.
  • 2016-06-08 - v1.3.1 - Fixed README.md.
  • 2016-06-03 - v1.3.0 - Added new timeout option and updated dependencies.
  • 2016-05-09 - v1.2.0 - Added support for WP REST API and added method to do HTTP OPTIONS requests.
  • 2016-03-18 - v1.1.1 - Added support for ports.
  • 2016-02-22 - v1.1.0 - Added queryStringAuth option to allow Basic Authentication as query string.
  • 2015-12-07 - v1.0.4 - Updated dependencies and fixed brackets when sorting query string.
  • 2015-12-07 - v1.0.3 - Added method to properly sort query strings when using oAuth.
  • 2015-07-11 - v1.0.2 - Fixed the examples on example.js and README.md.
  • 2015-07-11 - v1.0.1 - Added unit tests, improved the main class and added full description on README.md.
  • 2015-07-11 - v1.0.0 - Initial release.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial