WooCommerce API - Node.js Client

A Node.js client for the WooCommerce REST API. Easily interact with the WooCommerce REST API using this library.

- 2019-07-29: This client is obsolete and will no longer receive updates, a new JavaScript library is available under the name of @woocommerce/woocommerce-rest-api .

Installation

npm install --save woocommerce-api

Getting started

Generate API credentials (Consumer Key & Consumer Secret) following this instructions http://docs.woocommerce.com/document/woocommerce-rest-api/ .

Check out the WooCommerce API endpoints and data that can be manipulated in http://woocommerce.github.io/woocommerce-rest-api-docs/.

Setup

Setup for the new WP REST API integration (WooCommerce 2.6 or later):

var WooCommerceAPI = require ( 'woocommerce-api' ); var WooCommerce = new WooCommerceAPI({ url : 'http://example.com' , consumerKey : 'ck_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' , consumerSecret : 'cs_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' , wpAPI : true , version : 'wc/v1' });

Setup for the old WooCommerce legacy API:

var WooCommerceAPI = require ( 'woocommerce-api' ); var WooCommerce = new WooCommerceAPI({ url : 'http://example.com' , consumerKey : 'ck_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' , consumerSecret : 'cs_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' , version : 'v3' });

Options

Option Type Required Description url String yes Your Store URL, example: http://woo.dev/ consumerKey String yes Your API consumer key consumerSecret String yes Your API consumer secret wpAPI Bool no Allow requests to the WP REST API (WooCommerce 2.6 or later) wpAPIPrefix String no Custom WP REST API URL prefix, used to support custom prefixes created with the rest_url_prefix filter version String no API version, default is v3 verifySsl Bool no Verify SSL when connect, use this option as false when need to test with self-signed certificates encoding String no Encoding, default is 'utf-8' queryStringAuth Bool no When true and using under HTTPS force Basic Authentication as query string, default is false port string no Provide support for URLs with ports, eg: 8080 timeout Integer no Define the request timeout agent Agent no User agent instance.

Methods

Params Type Description endpoint String WooCommerce API endpoint, example: customers or order/12 data Object JS object, will be converted to JSON callback Function Callback function. Returns err , data and res

GET

.get(endpoint)

.get(endpoint, callback)

POST

.post(endpoint, data)

.post(endpoint, data, callback)

PUT

.put(endpoint, data)

.put(endpoint, data, callback)

DELETE

.delete(endpoint)

.delete(endpoint, callback)

OPTIONS

.options(endpoint)

.options(endpoint, callback)

Promified Methods

Every method can be used in a promified way just adding Async to the method name. Like in:

WooCommerce.getAsync( 'products' ).then( function ( result ) { return JSON .parse(result.toJSON().body); });

Release History