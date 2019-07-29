A Node.js client for the WooCommerce REST API. Easily interact with the WooCommerce REST API using this library.
- 2019-07-29: This client is obsolete and will no longer receive updates, a new JavaScript library is available under the name of
@woocommerce/woocommerce-rest-api.
npm install --save woocommerce-api
Generate API credentials (Consumer Key & Consumer Secret) following this instructions http://docs.woocommerce.com/document/woocommerce-rest-api/ .
Check out the WooCommerce API endpoints and data that can be manipulated in http://woocommerce.github.io/woocommerce-rest-api-docs/.
Setup for the new WP REST API integration (WooCommerce 2.6 or later):
var WooCommerceAPI = require('woocommerce-api');
var WooCommerce = new WooCommerceAPI({
url: 'http://example.com',
consumerKey: 'ck_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
consumerSecret: 'cs_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
wpAPI: true,
version: 'wc/v1'
});
Setup for the old WooCommerce legacy API:
var WooCommerceAPI = require('woocommerce-api');
var WooCommerce = new WooCommerceAPI({
url: 'http://example.com',
consumerKey: 'ck_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
consumerSecret: 'cs_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
version: 'v3'
});
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
url
String
|yes
|Your Store URL, example: http://woo.dev/
consumerKey
String
|yes
|Your API consumer key
consumerSecret
String
|yes
|Your API consumer secret
wpAPI
Bool
|no
|Allow requests to the WP REST API (WooCommerce 2.6 or later)
wpAPIPrefix
String
|no
|Custom WP REST API URL prefix, used to support custom prefixes created with the
rest_url_prefix filter
version
String
|no
|API version, default is
v3
verifySsl
Bool
|no
|Verify SSL when connect, use this option as
false when need to test with self-signed certificates
encoding
String
|no
|Encoding, default is 'utf-8'
queryStringAuth
Bool
|no
|When
true and using under HTTPS force Basic Authentication as query string, default is
false
port
string
|no
|Provide support for URLs with ports, eg:
8080
timeout
Integer
|no
|Define the request timeout
agent
Agent
|no
|User agent instance.
|Params
|Type
|Description
endpoint
String
|WooCommerce API endpoint, example:
customers or
order/12
data
Object
|JS object, will be converted to JSON
callback
Function
|Callback function. Returns
err,
data and
res
.get(endpoint)
.get(endpoint, callback)
.post(endpoint, data)
.post(endpoint, data, callback)
.put(endpoint, data)
.put(endpoint, data, callback)
.delete(endpoint)
.delete(endpoint, callback)
.options(endpoint)
.options(endpoint, callback)
Every method can be used in a promified way just adding
Async to the method name. Like in:
WooCommerce.getAsync('products').then(function(result) {
return JSON.parse(result.toJSON().body);
});
agent.
wpAPIPrefix option to allow custom WP REST API Url prefix and support for promified methods.
timeout option and updated dependencies.
queryStringAuth option to allow Basic Authentication as query string.