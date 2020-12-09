A fast push & pull stream library for Reason, loosely following the callbag spec
NOTE: The
masterbranch currently points to the v4 Release Candidate version! If you're looking for v3, please check the
v3.2.2
“There’s no earthly way of knowing
Which direction we are going
There’s no knowing where we’re rowing
Or which way the river’s flowing” － Willy Wonka
Wonka is a lightweight iterable and observable library loosely based on the callbag spec. It exposes a set of helpers to create streams, which are sources of multiple values, which allow you to create, transform and consume event streams or iterable sets of data.
Wonka is written in Reason, a dialect of OCaml, and can hence be used for native applications. It is also compiled using BuckleScript to plain JavaScript and has typings for TypeScript and Flow.
This means that out of the box Wonka is usable in any project that use the following:
bs-native
See the documentation at wonka.kitten.sh for more information about using
wonka!
The raw markdown files can be found in this repository in the
docs folder.