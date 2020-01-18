EventEmitter

Event based JavaScript for the browser

As the subtitle suggests, this script brings the power of events from platforms such as node.js to your browser. Although it can be used on any other platform, I just built it with browsers in mind.

This is actually the fourth full rewrite of EventEmitter, my aim is for it to be faster and lighter than ever before. It also has a remapped API which just makes a lot more sense. Because the methods now have more descriptive names it is friendlier to extend EventEmitter into other classes. You will be able to distinguish event methods from your own methods.

I have been working on it for over a year two three years so far and in that time my skills in JavaScript have come a long way. This script is a culmination of my learnings which you can hopefully find very useful.

Dependencies

There are no hard dependencies. The only reason you will want to run npm install to grab the development dependencies is to build the documentation or minify the source code. No other scripts are required to actually use EventEmitter.

Documentation

Examples

Testing

Tests are performed using Mocha and Chai, just serve up the directory using your local HTTP server of choice (http-server is probably a good choice) and open up tests/index.html . You can also use the server scripts in the tools directory.

Building the documentation

You can run tools/doc.sh to build from the JSDoc comments found within the source code. The built documentation will be placed in docs/api.md . I actually keep this inside the repository so each version will have it's documentation stored with it.

Minifying

You can grab minified versions of EventEmitter from inside this repository, every version is tagged. If you need to build a custom version then you can run tools/dist.sh .

Cloning

You can clone the repository with your generic clone commands as a standalone repository or submodule.

git clone git://github.com/Olical/EventEmitter.git git submodule add git://github.com/Olical/EventEmitter.git assets/js/EventEmitter

Package managers

You can also get a copy of EventEmitter through the following package managers:

Unlicense

This project used to be released under MIT, but I release everything under the Unlicense now. Here's the gist of it but you can find the full thing in the UNLICENSE file.

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain. Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

I gave people the chance to object in issue #84, which also explains my reasoning.