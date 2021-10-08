openbase logo
wolfram-notebook-embedder

by WolframResearch
0.3.0

JavaScript embedder for Wolfram Cloud notebooks

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

wolfram-notebook-embedder

A library to embed Wolfram Cloud notebooks on websites. It does not use an <iframe>, but renders a notebook directly into a given DOM node for a more seamless experience.

Installation

If you are using a package manager such as npm or Yarn, you can install this package from the npm repository:

npm install wolfram-notebook-embedder

and then import it in your JavaScript code like so:

import * as WolframNotebookEmbedder from 'wolfram-notebook-embedder';

You can also import this library as a <script> tag from a CDN:

<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/wolfram-notebook-embedder@0.3/dist/wolfram-notebook-embedder.min.js"></script>

and then use the global variable WolframNotebookEmbedder.

Usage & Documentation

Examples

Browser Support

We support all modern browsers (the last two major versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari). Internet Explorer is not supported anymore.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please read the Contributing agreement and the Development guide for more information, including how to run the tests.

Versioning

We use semantic versioning for this library and its API.

See the changelog for details about the changes in each release.

Each version of this library is compatible with a certain range of versions of the Wolfram Cloud. Currently, the requirement is Wolfram Cloud 1.50 or higher. We try hard not to make any backward-incompatible changes on the Wolfram Cloud side, which would require an update of this library to keep embeddings working.

Library versionMinimum Wolfram Cloud version
0.1.x1.50
0.2.x1.55
0.3.x1.59

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

