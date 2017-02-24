wolfram

Wolfram is a simple Wolfram|Alpha API wrapper for Node.js with support for both plaintext and image results.

How to use

Register for a Wolfram|Alpha application ID. The Wolfram|Alpha® API is available for free for non-commercial experimental use with a low monthly cap on queries. For more information, visit http://products.wolframalpha.com/developers/. Wolfram is a registered trademark of the Wolfram Group of Companies.

Install the module with npm: $ npm install wolfram

Example usage:

var wolfram = require ( 'wolfram' ).createClient( "[CENSORED]" ) wolfram.query( "integrate 2x" , function ( err, result ) { if (err) throw err console .log( "Result: %j" , result) })

Running tests

Navigate to the project folder and run npm install to install the project's dependencies.

Run the following command, substituting your-app-id with your Wolfram|Alpha application ID.

$ WOLFRAM_APPID=your-app-id npm test

License

MIT