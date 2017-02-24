Wolfram is a simple Wolfram|Alpha API wrapper for Node.js with support for both plaintext and image results.
Register for a Wolfram|Alpha application ID. The Wolfram|Alpha® API is available for free for non-commercial experimental use with a low monthly cap on queries. For more information, visit http://products.wolframalpha.com/developers/. Wolfram is a registered trademark of the Wolfram Group of Companies.
Install the module with npm:
$ npm install wolfram
Example usage:
var wolfram = require('wolfram').createClient("[CENSORED]")
wolfram.query("integrate 2x", function(err, result) {
if(err) throw err
console.log("Result: %j", result)
})
Navigate to the project folder and run
npm install to install the project's dependencies.
Run the following command, substituting
your-app-id with your Wolfram|Alpha application ID.
$ WOLFRAM_APPID=your-app-id npm test