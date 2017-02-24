openbase logo
wol

wolfram

by Sami Kukkonen
0.3.4 (see all)

Wolfram|Alpha API wrapper for node.js

Documentation
32

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

wolfram Build Status

Wolfram is a simple Wolfram|Alpha API wrapper for Node.js with support for both plaintext and image results.

How to use

Register for a Wolfram|Alpha application ID. The Wolfram|Alpha® API is available for free for non-commercial experimental use with a low monthly cap on queries. For more information, visit http://products.wolframalpha.com/developers/. Wolfram is a registered trademark of the Wolfram Group of Companies.

Install the module with npm: $ npm install wolfram

Example usage:

var wolfram = require('wolfram').createClient("[CENSORED]")

wolfram.query("integrate 2x", function(err, result) {
  if(err) throw err
  console.log("Result: %j", result)
})

Running tests

Navigate to the project folder and run npm install to install the project's dependencies.

Run the following command, substituting your-app-id with your Wolfram|Alpha application ID.

$ WOLFRAM_APPID=your-app-id npm test

License

MIT

