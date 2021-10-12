openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wok

wokcommands

by Alexzander Flores
1.5.3 (see all)

An easy to use command handler for Discord.JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

Readme

alt Discord alt GitHub Repo

alt WOKCommands

WOKCommands

WOKCommands is a Discord.JS command handler made by Worn Off Keys. The goal of this package is to make it simple and easy to get your bot off the ground without worrying about your own command handler.

Documentation

The official documentation can be found here: https://docs.wornoffkeys.com

Installation

NPM

npm install wokcommands

Development Build

npm install github:AlexzanderFlores/WOKCommands#dev

Support & Feature Requests

This package is looking for feedback and ideas to help cover more use cases. If you have any ideas feel free to share them within the "💡 ｜ suggestions" channel in the Worn Off Keys Discord server.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
ExpensiveeeHome1 Rating0 Reviews
10 months ago
Poor Documentation
NisamVikkiSerbia4 Ratings0 Reviews
Im a minecraft modder, and also app and desktop app developer.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial