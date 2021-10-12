WOKCommands

WOKCommands is a Discord.JS command handler made by Worn Off Keys. The goal of this package is to make it simple and easy to get your bot off the ground without worrying about your own command handler.

Documentation

The official documentation can be found here: https://docs.wornoffkeys.com

Installation

NPM

npm install wokcommands

Development Build

npm install github:AlexzanderFlores/WOKCommands

Support & Feature Requests

This package is looking for feedback and ideas to help cover more use cases. If you have any ideas feel free to share them within the "💡 ｜ suggestions" channel in the Worn Off Keys Discord server.