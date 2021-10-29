A tiny (~1.7 KB gzipped) spring physics micro-library that models a damped harmonic oscillator.
Perhaps, you just really like to dance.
Use wobble if you need a very small and accurate damped harmonic spring simulation in your animation library or application. wobble intentionally only provides a way to animate a scalar value according to equations governing damped harmonic motion. That's all this library will ever do -- any other functionality (integration with [insert ui library here], multi-dimensional springs, a nice API around chaining springs together, etc.) is left to the reader to implement.
Using spring physics in UI design is a common way to express natural motion, and there are several ways to model the physics behind springs.
There are two main ways that spring physics is typically implemented: numerical integration (using something like the Runge-Kutta 4th order numerical integration method) or by using a closed-form (exact) solution. Numerical integration is an approximation of the exact solution, and is generally easier to derive. The numerical integration technique can be applied to basically any ordinary differential equation. Though there are several different numerical integration methods, it's common to leverage RK4 when accuracy of the approximation is required, even though it's slightly slower. RK4 is commonly used in other animation libraries, such as Rebound and Pop.
The original goal of the algorithm used in wobble was to replicate
CASpringAnimation from Apple's Core Animation library (used to power animations on macOS and iOS) in order to mimic iOS animations in React Native. After doing a little spelunking inside
QuartzCore.framework, it became clear that Apple was using the closed-form solution for damped harmonic oscillation to power
CASpringAnimation. wobble leverages the same equations as
CASpringAnimation in order to be able to match Apple animations precisely.
The closed-form solution lets us calculate position (x) and velocity (v) from time t, and thus it turns out that using the closed-form solution provides a couple advantages over RK4:
The ODE for damped harmonic motion is:
Solving this ODE yields:
And from this general solution, we're able to easily derive the solutions for under-damped, critically-damped, and over-damped damped harmonic oscillation.
The full proof can be found in this PDF from planetmath.org.
Wobble demos are located here: https://wobble-demos.now.sh/. Send PRs to add more!
... and of course, Our FAVORITE Demo
yarn add wobble
# or
npm install --save wobble
import { Spring } from 'wobble';
// Create a new spring
const spring = new Spring({
toValue: 100,
stiffness: 1000,
damping: 500,
mass: 3,
});
// Set listeners for spring events, start the spring.
spring
.onStart(() => {
console.log('Spring started!');
})
.onUpdate((s) => {
console.log(`Spring's current value: ` + s.currentValue);
console.log(`Spring's current velocity: ` + s.currentVelocity);
})
.onStop(() => {
console.log('Spring is at rest!');
})
.start();
new Spring(config: SpringConfig)
Initialize a new spring with a given spring configuration.
fromValue: number
Starting value of the animation. Defaults to
0.
toValue: number
Ending value of the animation. Defaults to
1.
stiffness: number
The spring stiffness coefficient. Defaults to
100.
damping: number
Defines how the spring’s motion should be damped due to the forces of friction. Defaults to
10.
mass: number
The mass of the object attached to the end of the spring. Defaults to
1.
initialVelocity: number
The initial velocity (in units/ms) of the object attached to the spring. Defaults to
0.
allowsOverdamping: boolean
Whether or not the spring allows "overdamping" (a damping ratio > 1). Defaults to
false.
overshootClamping: boolean
False when overshooting is allowed, true when it is not. Defaults to
false.
restVelocityThreshold: number
When spring's velocity is below
restVelocityThreshold, it is at rest. Defaults to
.001.
restDisplacementThreshold: number
When the spring's displacement (current value) is below
restDisplacementThreshold, it is at rest. Defaults to
.001.
start(): Spring
If
fromValue differs from
toValue, or
initialVelocity is non-zero, start the simulation and call the
onStart listeners.
stop(): Spring
If a simulation is in progress, stop it and call the
onStop listeners.
updateConfig(updatedConfig: PartialSpringConfig): Spring
Updates the spring config with the given values. Values not explicitly supplied will be reused from the existing config.
onStart(listener: SpringListenerFn): Spring
The provided callback will be invoked when the simulation begins.
onUpdate(listener: SpringListenerFn): Spring
The provided callback will be invoked on each frame while the simulation is running.
onStop(listener: SpringListenerFn): Spring
The provided callback will be invoked when the simulation ends.
removeListener(listenerFn: SpringListenerFn): Spring
Remove a single listener from this spring.
removeAllListeners(): Spring
Removes all listeners from this spring.
currentValue: number
The spring's current displacement.
currentVelocity: number
The spring's current velocity in units / ms.
isAtRest: boolean
If the spring has reached its
toValue, or if its velocity is below the
restVelocityThreshold, it is considered at rest. If
stop() is called during a simulation, both
isAnimating and
isAtRest will be false.
isAnimating: boolean
Whether or not the spring is currently emitting values. Note: this is distinct from whether or not it is at rest. See also
isAtRest.
Brenton Simpson (@appsforartists) - For his assistance in creating and testing this library.
Devine Lu Linvega (@neauoire) - The awesome logo!