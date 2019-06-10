This project is not actively being maintained. If you're sending emails on a node.js-esque platform, please use Andris Reinman's nodemailer. It is actively supported, more widely used and maintained offers more possibilities for sending mails than this project.
Background: This project was created because there was no option of using SMTP in a browser environment. This use case has been eliminated since Chrome Apps reached end of life and Firefox OS was scrapped. If you're on an electron-based platform, please use the capabilities that come with a full fledged node.js backend.
If you still feel this project has merit and you would like to be a maintainer, please reach out to me.
SMTP Client allows you to connect to and stream data to a SMTP server in the browser.
Installation:
npm install emailjs-smtp-client
Create
SmtpClient object with:
import SmtpClient from 'emailjs-smtp-client'
var client = new SmtpClient(host, port, options)
client.connect()
where
The following connection options can be used with
simplesmtp.connect:
"PLAIN" for using
AUTH PLAIN or
"XOAUTH2" for
AUTH XOAUTH2)
Default STARTTLS support is opportunistic – if the server advertises STARTTLS in EHLO response, the client tries to use it. If STARTTLS is not advertised, the clients sends passwords in the plain. You can use
ignoreTLS and
requireTLS to change this behavior by explicitly enabling or disabling STARTTLS usage.
To authenticate using XOAUTH2, use the following authentication config
var config = {
auth: {
user: 'username',
xoauth2: 'access_token'
}
}
See XOAUTH2 docs for more info.
Once a connection is set up the following events can be listened to:
onidle is emitted again.
(failedRecipients) - the envelope is passed successfully to the server and a message stream can be started. The argument is an array of e-mail addresses not accepted as recipients by the server. If none of the recipient addresses is accepted,
onerror is emitted instead.
(success) - the message was sent
(err) - An error occurred. The connection will be closed shortly afterwards, so expect an
onclose event as well
(isError) - connection to the client is closed. If
isError is true, the connection is closed because of an error
Example:
client.onidle = function(){
console.log("Connection has been established");
// this event will be called again once a message has been sent
// so do not just initiate a new message here, as infinite loops might occur
}
When an
onidle event is emitted, an envelope object can be sent to the server.
This includes a string
from and a single string or an array of strings for
to property.
Envelope can be sent with
client.useEnvelope(envelope)
// run only once as 'idle' is emitted again after message delivery
var alreadySending = false;
client.onidle = function(){
if(alreadySending) return
alreadySending = true
client.useEnvelope({
from: "me@example.com",
to: ["receiver1@example.com", "receiver2@example.com"]
})
}
The
to part of the envelope must include all recipients from
To:,
Cc: and
Bcc: fields.
If envelope setup up fails, an error is emitted. If only some (not all)
recipients are not accepted, the mail can still be sent. An
onready event
is emitted when the server has accepted the
from and at least one
to
address.
client.onready = function(failedRecipients){
if(failedRecipients.length){
console.log("The following addresses were rejected: ", failedRecipients)
}
// start transfering the e-mail
}
When
onready event is emitted, it is possible to start sending mail. To do this
you can send the message with
client.send calls (you also need to call
client.end() once
the message is completed).
send method returns the state of the downstream buffer - if it returns
true, it is safe to send more data, otherwise you should (but don't have to) wait for the
ondrain event before you send more data.
NB! you do not have to escape the dots in the beginning of the lines by yourself (unless you specificly define so with
disableEscaping option).
client.onready = function(){
client.send("Subject: test\r\n");
client.send("\r\n");
client.send("Message body");
client.end();
}
Once the message is delivered an
ondone event is emitted. The event has an
parameter which indicates if the message was accepted by the server (
true) or not (
false).
client.ondone = function(success){
if(success){
console.log("The message was transmitted successfully");
}
}
Once you have done sending messages and do not want to keep the connection open, you can gracefully close the connection with
client.quit() or non-gracefully (if you just want to shut down the connection and do not care for the server) with
client.close().
If you run
quit or
close in the
ondone event, then the next
onidle is never called.
STARTTLS is currently not supported
PLAIN,
USER and
XOAUTH2 authentication mechanisms are supported.
XOAUTH2 expects a ready to use access token, no tokens are generated automatically.
Copyright (c) 2013 Andris Reinman
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.