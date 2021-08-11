Wrapper around the Windows WMIC interface for Node.js.
var wmic = require('wmic');
// equivalent of 'wmic nic get list'
wmic.get_list('nic', function(err, nics) {
// console.log(err || nics);
})
Returns a single value from wmic, for example to get the hostname:
wmic.get_value('computersystem', 'name', null, function(err, value) {
console.log(value) // Your Hostname
})
Returns an array of values from wmic, for example to list hard drives:
wmic.get_values('logicaldisk', 'name, volumename', null, function(err, values) {
console.dir(values) // An array of disks
})
Written by Tomas Pollak, with the help of contributors.
(c) Fork Ltd, MIT licensed.