wmi

wmic

by Tomás Pollak
1.0.1 (see all)

Wrapper around the Windows WMIC interface for Node.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

wmic

Wrapper around the Windows WMIC interface for Node.js.

Example

var wmic = require('wmic');

// equivalent of 'wmic nic get list'
wmic.get_list('nic', function(err, nics) {
  // console.log(err || nics);
})

Usage

wmic.get_value(section, value, conditions, callback)

Returns a single value from wmic, for example to get the hostname:

wmic.get_value('computersystem', 'name', null, function(err, value) {
  console.log(value) // Your Hostname
})

wmic.get_values(section, value, conditions, callback)

Returns an array of values from wmic, for example to list hard drives:

wmic.get_values('logicaldisk', 'name, volumename', null, function(err, values) {
  console.dir(values) // An array of disks
})

Credits

Written by Tomas Pollak, with the help of contributors.

Small print

(c) Fork Ltd, MIT licensed.

