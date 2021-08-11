wmic

Wrapper around the Windows WMIC interface for Node.js.

Example

var wmic = require ( 'wmic' ); wmic.get_list( 'nic' , function ( err, nics ) { })

Usage

Returns a single value from wmic, for example to get the hostname:

wmic.get_value( 'computersystem' , 'name' , null , function ( err, value ) { console .log(value) })

Returns an array of values from wmic, for example to list hard drives:

wmic.get_values( 'logicaldisk' , 'name, volumename' , null , function ( err, values ) { console .dir(values) })

Credits

Written by Tomas Pollak, with the help of contributors.

Small print

(c) Fork Ltd, MIT licensed.