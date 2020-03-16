Processor for Windows MetaFile (WMF) files in JS (for the browser and nodejs).

Installation

With npm:

$ npm install wmf

In the browser:

< script src = "wmf.js" > </ script >

The browser exposes a variable WMF .

Usage

The data argument is expected to be an ArrayBuffer , Uint8Array or Buffer

WMF.image_size(data) extracts the image offset and extents, returns an Array [width, height] where both metrics are measured in pixels.

WMF.draw_canvas(data, canvas) parses the WMF and draws to a Canvas .

Notes

The library assumes the global ImageData is available. For nodejs-powered canvas implementations, a shim must be exposed as a global. Using the canvas npm package:

const { createImageData } = require ( "canvas" ); global.ImageData = createImageData;

OffscreenCanvas in Chrome and some other Canvas implementations require the dimensions in the constructor:

const size = WMF.image_size(data); const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(size[ 0 ], size[ 1 ]);

Examples

Browser Fetch into canvas (click to show) ( async () => { const res = await fetch( "url/for/image.wmf" ); const ab = await res.arrayBuffer(); WMF.draw_canvas(ab, document .getElementById( "canvas" )); })();

NodeJS (using `canvas` npm module) (click to show) const { createCanvas, createImageData } = require ( "canvas" ); global.ImageData = createImageData; const size = WMF.image_size(data); const canvas = createCanvas(size[ 0 ], size[ 1 ]); WMF.draw_canvas(data, canvas);

License

Please consult the attached LICENSE file for details. All rights not explicitly granted by the Apache 2.0 License are reserved by the Original Author.

