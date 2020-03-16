Processor for Windows MetaFile (WMF) files in JS (for the browser and nodejs).
With npm:
$ npm install wmf
In the browser:
<script src="wmf.js"></script>
The browser exposes a variable
WMF.
The
data argument is expected to be an
ArrayBuffer,
Uint8Array or
Buffer
WMF.image_size(data) extracts the image offset and extents, returns an Array
[width, height] where both metrics are measured in pixels.
WMF.draw_canvas(data, canvas) parses the WMF and draws to a
Canvas.
ImageData is available. For nodejs-powered
canvas implementations, a shim must be exposed as a global. Using the
canvas
npm package:
const { createImageData } = require("canvas");
global.ImageData = createImageData;
OffscreenCanvas in Chrome and some other Canvas implementations require
the dimensions in the constructor:
const size = WMF.image_size(data);
const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(size[0], size[1]);
// assume `canvas` is a DOM element
(async() => {
const res = await fetch("url/for/image.wmf");
const ab = await res.arrayBuffer();
WMF.draw_canvas(ab, document.getElementById("canvas"));
})();
const { createCanvas, createImageData } = require("canvas");
global.ImageData = createImageData;
const size = WMF.image_size(data);
const canvas = createCanvas(size[0], size[1]);
WMF.draw_canvas(data, canvas);
Please consult the attached LICENSE file for details. All rights not explicitly granted by the Apache 2.0 License are reserved by the Original Author.
MS-WMF: Windows Metafile Format