openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wmf

by SheetJS
1.0.2 (see all)

Windows MetaFile (wmf) processor

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

914K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

js-wmf

Processor for Windows MetaFile (WMF) files in JS (for the browser and nodejs).

Installation

With npm:

$ npm install wmf

In the browser:

<script src="wmf.js"></script>

The browser exposes a variable WMF.

Usage

The data argument is expected to be an ArrayBuffer, Uint8Array or Buffer

  • WMF.image_size(data) extracts the image offset and extents, returns an Array [width, height] where both metrics are measured in pixels.

  • WMF.draw_canvas(data, canvas) parses the WMF and draws to a Canvas.

Notes

  • The library assumes the global ImageData is available. For nodejs-powered canvas implementations, a shim must be exposed as a global. Using the canvas npm package:
const { createImageData } = require("canvas");
global.ImageData = createImageData;
  • OffscreenCanvas in Chrome and some other Canvas implementations require the dimensions in the constructor:
const size = WMF.image_size(data);
const canvas = new OffscreenCanvas(size[0], size[1]);

Examples

Browser Fetch into canvas (click to show) 
// assume `canvas` is a DOM element
(async() => {
  const res = await fetch("url/for/image.wmf");
  const ab = await res.arrayBuffer();
  WMF.draw_canvas(ab, document.getElementById("canvas"));
})();
NodeJS (using `canvas` npm module) (click to show) 
const { createCanvas, createImageData } = require("canvas");
global.ImageData = createImageData;

const size = WMF.image_size(data);
const canvas = createCanvas(size[0], size[1]);
WMF.draw_canvas(data, canvas);

License

Please consult the attached LICENSE file for details. All rights not explicitly granted by the Apache 2.0 License are reserved by the Original Author.

References

  • MS-WMF: Windows Metafile Format

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial