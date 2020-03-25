openbase logo
wkt

wkt

by Benjamin
0.1.1 (see all)

Parse WKT (Well-known text) into GeoJSON or stringify GeoJSON into WKT

3.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

wkt

npm version Build Status

This package lets you:

Install

npm install wkt

Usage

Parse

Turn Well-known text string into GeoJSON

const wkt = require('wkt');
const { parse } = require('wkt');

//  See return values in output section
wkt.parse('POINT(1 2)');
parse("POINT Z (58.51466818909509 8.629797415591964 61.77237)");
parse("LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)");
parse("POLYGON ((30 10, 40 40, 20 40, 10 20, 30 10))");

Output from parse()

{ type: 'Point', coordinates: [ 1, 2 ] }
{ type: 'Point', coordinates: [ 58.51466818909509, 8.629797415591964, 61.77237 ] }
{ type: 'LineString', coordinates: [ [ 30, 10 ], [ 10, 30 ], [ 40, 40 ] ] }
{ type: 'Polygon', coordinates: [[[30,10], [40,40], [20,40], [10,20], [30,10]]] }

Stringify

Turn GeoJSON geometry object or Feature object into WKT (Well-known text)

const { stringify } = require('wkt');

const geometry = {
  type: "Point",
  coordinates: [125.6, 10.1, 54.2]
};
const geometry2 = { 
  type: 'LineString',
  coordinates: [ [ 30, 10 ], [ 10, 30 ], [ 40, 40 ] ] 
};

//  See return values in output section
stringify(geometry);
stringify(geometry2);

Output from stringify()

"POINT Z (125.6 10.1 54.2)"
"LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)"

Docs

parse(wkt)

Parse Well-known text string into GeoJSON

stringify(geojson)

Stringifies a GeoJSON geometry object or Feature object into a WKT (Well-known text) string. Throws an error if given a FeatureCollection or unknown input.

Supported types

  • Point + MultiPoint
  • LineString + MultiLineString
  • Polygon + MultiPolygon
  • GeometryCollection
  • WKT's containing "Z"

