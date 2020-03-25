wkt

This package lets you:

Parse WKT (Well-known text) into GeoJSON

Stringify GeoJSON into WKT

Install

npm install wkt

Usage

Parse

Turn Well-known text string into GeoJSON

const wkt = require ( 'wkt' ); const { parse } = require ( 'wkt' ); wkt.parse( 'POINT(1 2)' ); parse( "POINT Z (58.51466818909509 8.629797415591964 61.77237)" ); parse( "LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)" ); parse( "POLYGON ((30 10, 40 40, 20 40, 10 20, 30 10))" );

Output from parse()

{ type : 'Point' , coordinates: [ 1 , 2 ] } { type : 'Point' , coordinates: [ 58.51466818909509 , 8.629797415591964 , 61.77237 ] } { type : 'LineString' , coordinates: [ [ 30 , 10 ], [ 10 , 30 ], [ 40 , 40 ] ] } { type : 'Polygon' , coordinates: [[[ 30 , 10 ], [ 40 , 40 ], [ 20 , 40 ], [ 10 , 20 ], [ 30 , 10 ]]] }

Stringify

Turn GeoJSON geometry object or Feature object into WKT (Well-known text)

const { stringify } = require ( 'wkt' ); const geometry = { type : "Point" , coordinates : [ 125.6 , 10.1 , 54.2 ] }; const geometry2 = { type : 'LineString' , coordinates : [ [ 30 , 10 ], [ 10 , 30 ], [ 40 , 40 ] ] }; stringify(geometry); stringify(geometry2);

Output from stringify()

" POINT Z (125 .6 10 .1 54 .2 )" " LINESTRING (30 10, 10 30, 40 40)"

Docs

Parse Well-known text string into GeoJSON

Stringifies a GeoJSON geometry object or Feature object into a WKT (Well-known text) string. Throws an error if given a FeatureCollection or unknown input.

Supported types