The goal of this module is to provide high performance access to
wkhtmltopdf and
wkhtmltoimage from node.js.
Those two tools are from wkhtmltopdf, a software package that
provides utilities for rendering HTML into various formats using the QT Webkit rendering engine.
This module is based on an MIT licensed module named node-wkhtmltopdf.
The latest and greatest version of this software is available through npm.
npm install wkhtmltox
HTML to PDF, JPG, PNG with custom path
// include the node module
var wkhtmltox = require("wkhtmltox");
// instantiate a new converter.
var converter = new wkhtmltox();
// Locations of the binaries can be specified, but this is
// only needed if the programs are located outside your PATH
converter.wkhtmltopdf = '/opt/local/bin/wkhtmltopdf';
converter.wkhtmltoimage = '/opt/local/bin/wkhtmltoimage';
// Convert to pdf.
// Function takes (inputStream, optionsObject), returns outputStream.
converter.pdf(fs.createReadStream('foo.html'), { pageSize: "letter" })
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("foo.pdf"))
.on("finish", done);
// Convert to image.
// Function takes (inputStream, optionsObject), returns outputStream.
converter.image(fs.createReadStream('foo.html'), { format: "jpg" })
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("foo.jpg"))
.on("finish", done);
converter.image(fs.createReadStream('foo.html'), { format: "png" })
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("foo.png"))
.on("finish", done);
Simple HTML to PDF web service
Here's a simple web server that converts HTML to PDF. Options can be supplied as query parameters:
var url = require('url');
var http = require('http');
var wkhtmltox = require('wkhtmltox');
var converter = new wkhtmltox();
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'application/pdf'});
converter.pdf(req, url.parse(req.url, true).query).pipe(res);
}).listen(1337, '127.0.0.1');
console.log('Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/');
Access it with curl
curl -d @test.html -s "http://localhost:1337/?copies=2" -o test.pdf