wkhtmltox

The goal of this module is to provide high performance access to wkhtmltopdf and wkhtmltoimage from node.js. Those two tools are from wkhtmltopdf, a software package that provides utilities for rendering HTML into various formats using the QT Webkit rendering engine.

This module is based on an MIT licensed module named node-wkhtmltopdf.

Requirements

nodejs v4 or later.

wkhtmltopdf/wkhtmltoimage v0.12 (with patched qt) or later.

Install

The latest and greatest version of this software is available through npm.

npm install wkhtmltox

Examples

HTML to PDF, JPG, PNG with custom path

var wkhtmltox = require ( "wkhtmltox" ); var converter = new wkhtmltox(); converter.wkhtmltopdf = '/opt/local/bin/wkhtmltopdf' ; converter.wkhtmltoimage = '/opt/local/bin/wkhtmltoimage' ; converter.pdf(fs.createReadStream( 'foo.html' ), { pageSize : "letter" }) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "foo.pdf" )) .on( "finish" , done); converter.image(fs.createReadStream( 'foo.html' ), { format : "jpg" }) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "foo.jpg" )) .on( "finish" , done); converter.image(fs.createReadStream( 'foo.html' ), { format : "png" }) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "foo.png" )) .on( "finish" , done);

Simple HTML to PDF web service

Here's a simple web server that converts HTML to PDF. Options can be supplied as query parameters:

var url = require ( 'url' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var wkhtmltox = require ( 'wkhtmltox' ); var converter = new wkhtmltox(); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/pdf' }); converter.pdf(req, url.parse(req.url, true ).query).pipe(res); }).listen( 1337 , '127.0.0.1' ); console .log( 'Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/' );

Access it with curl