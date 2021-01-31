This package has been deprecated
Package no longer supported. Use at your own risk. Use pure video.js instead.
Video.js bundle that supports HLS, VAST/VMAP/VPAID ads, 360-degree videos, and more.
npm install
npm start
index.html with the list of examples will be opened in your browser.
<link href="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- If you need ads in your videos, include ima sdk first -->
<script src="//imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js"></script>
<!-- HLS support using videojs-contrib-hls -->
<script src="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<!-- HLS support using hls.js -->
<script src="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-hls-js.js"></script>
To enable 360-degree video support add these includes:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-360.css">
<script src="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-360.js"></script>
Place a container in your html:
<div id="player-container"></div>
and pass its id and the list of sources to wjplayer.
Create a player instance
var player = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
sources: [{
src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4'
}, {
src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.ogv',
type: 'video/ogg'
}]
);
HLS
var player = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
sources: [{
src: 'path-to-video.m3u8',
type: 'application/x-mpegURL'
}]
});
player.reloadSourceOnError(); // init `reloadSourceOnError` plugin (part of videjs-contrib-hls)
Specify resolution and label of each source
var player = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
defaultQuality: 'high',
// sourcesWithRes array will be passed to videojs-resolution-switcher
sourcesWithRes: [
{
src: 'path-to-video-low-quality.m3u8',
type: 'application/x-mpegURL',
res: 360,
label: 'SD'
},
{
src: 'path-to-video-high-quality.m3u8',
type: 'application/x-mpegURL',
res: 720,
label: 'HD'
}]
});
Create an audio player
var audioPlayer = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
playerType: 'audio',
sources: [{
src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp3',
type: 'video/mp3'
}]
});
Insert ads
var player = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
sources: [{
src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4'
}],
ads: {
adTagUrl: '//example.com/vmap.xml'
}
});
Send player events to Google Analytics
var player = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
sources: [{
src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4'
}]
);
player.ga({
percentsPlayedInterval: 10,
secondsPlayedMoments: [10, 30, 60, 3 * 60, 5 * 60],
percentsPlayedInterval: 25,
sendGaEventDirectly: true
});
360° video
var player = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
sources: [{
src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4'
}],
panorama: {
clickAndDrag: true,
clickToToggle: true,
autoMobileOrientation: true
}
});
Custom skin
var player = wjplayer({
containerId: 'player-container',
// Skin name.
// In this case 'vjs-custom-skin' class will be assigned to player.
// 'vjs-default-skin' is used by default.
skin: 'custom',
sources: [{
src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
type: 'video/mp4'
}]
});
CSS class 'vjs-custom-skin' will be assigned to player, so your can include your CSS file
<link href="path/to/skins/custom.css" rel="stylesheet">
and customize the player appearence using .vjs-custom-skin class.
Your can find links to some Video.js skins in video.js wiki.
Creates a new player and places it to container with the specified id.
Parameters
options:
Object, Configuration options.
options.containerId:
String, REQUIRED id of the container
where player shoud be inserted (appendChild() will be used)
options.sources:
Array, REQUIRED IF
sourcesWithRes IS NOT PROVIDED
Array of sources to pass to player.src()
options.sourcesWithRes:
Array, REQUIRED IF
sources IS NOT PROVIDED
Array of sources to pass to player.updateSrc()
options.playerId:
String, id to assign to the player element.
Defaults to "player"
options.playerType:
String, "video" or "audio"
Defaults to "video"
options.defaultQuality:
String | Number, "low", "high" or Number
options.pathToSwf:
String, Path to flash player file (will be passed to videojs as videojs.options.flash.swf)
options.locale:
String, If specified, will be set as player and ads locale.
This may be any ISO 639-1 (two-letter) code.
options.autoplay:
Boolean, Defaults to false
options.controls:
Boolean, Defaults to true
options.loop:
Boolean, The loop attribute causes the video to start over as soon as it ends.
Defaults to false
options.preload:
String, Defaults to "metadata"
options.poster:
String, The width attribute sets the display width of the video (in pixels).
This will take effect only if
options.classes param is set
(
vjs-fill class, used by defaults, sets player width and height to 100%).
options.width:
Number, The height attribute sets the display height of the video (in pixels).
options.height:
Number, Player height
options.videojs:
Object, Any additilnal ptions to pass to videojs.
options.muted:
Boolean, Indicates whether the player should be muted by default.
Defaults to false
options.playsinline:
Boolean, Indicated whether the video should be allowed to play inline,
and will not automatically enter fullscreen mode when playback begins.
@see https://webkit.org/blog/6784/new-video-policies-for-ios/
Defaults to false.
options.skin:
String, Skin name.
Defaults to "default"
options.classes:
Array, CSS classnames to assign to the player in addition to
video-js.
By default, the following classes are used:
['vjs-default-skin', 'vjs-fill', 'vjs-big-play-centered']
options.stretch:
Boolean, Indicates whether video should stretch to fit the container.
Defaults to false
options.playOnClick If true, click/touch event on player will start/stop the playback even if controls are disabled. Defaults to false
options.downloadButton:
Boolean | Object, Indicates whether a download button should be shown in control bar.
options.downloadButton.text:
String, Button title.
Defaults to "Download"
options.volumeStyle:
String, "horizontal" or "vertical".
Defaults to "vertical"
options.panorama:
Boolean | Object, Used for pamoramic (360-degree) videos.
Pass true or options object for videojs-panorama plugin
options.crossorigin:
String, Used with videojs-panorama plugin.
Pass "anonymous" to avoid cross domain issue
(will work on Chrome and Firefox, not Safari)
options.ads:
Object, Settings for videojs-ima plugin.
options.ads.adTagUrl:
String, Tag url. The only requried setting here.
options.ads.adLabel:
String, Replaces the "Advertisement" text in the ad label.
options.ads.showControlsForJSAds:
Boolean, Defaults to false
options.share:
Object, Will be passed to videojs-share plugin.
options.share.socials:
Array, List of social networks. See vanilla-sharing for details.
options.share.url:
String, This is the URL that points to your custom web page
which has your video and the meta tags for sharing.
Defaults to the current page url.
options.share.embedCode:
String, Iframe embed code for sharing the video.
Defaults to iframe with the current page url specified as src.
options.share.title:
String, Title to share.
options.share.description:
String, Description to share.
options.share.image:
String, Image to share.
Defaults to options.poster.
options.share.fbAppId:
String, Required for share to Facebook.
options.share.redirectUri:
String, Defaults to
${url}#close_window.
options.enableHlsSupport:
Boolean, Set to false in order to disable any workarounds etc. that are required to make HLS support a reality.
(e.g. stops forcing flash on IE11 and brings back videoJsResolutionSwitcher + ads)
Defaults to true
Returns:
Object, the videojs player instance object.
|Browser
|IE
|Edge
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Safari
|Opera
|iOS Safari
|Opera Mini
|Android Browser
|Chrome for Android Phone
|Chrome for Android Tablet
|Live
|x
|n/a
|o
|о
|o
|o
|o
|o
|o
|о
|o
|with ads
|o
|n/a
|o
|оo
|o
|oo
|r1
|x
|oo
|о
|o
|HLS master
|x
|n/a
|x
|x
|o
|x
|o
|x
|x
|o
|o
|HLS by resolution
|x
|n/a
|o
|о
|o
|о
|o
|x
|oo
|o
|o
|MP4
|o
|n/a
|o
|оo
|o
|oo
|o
|x
|oo
|o
|o
|HLS and MP4
|x
|n/a
|x
|x
|o
|x
|o
|x
|oo
|о
|o
|Stretch
|o
|n/a
|o
|о
|o
|o
|p1
|x
|x
|x
|v1
|MP3
|o
|n/a
|o
|o
|o
|о
|o
|x
|oo
|o
|o
|360° MP4
|x
|n/a
|x
|o
|o
|o
|x
|x
|oo
|x
|o
wjplayer is a free and open source library, and we appreciate any help you're willing to give. Check out the contributing guide.
wjplayer is licensed under the MIT License. View the license file