This package has been deprecated Package no longer supported. Use at your own risk. Use pure video.js instead.

wjplayer

Video.js bundle that supports HLS, VAST/VMAP/VPAID ads, 360-degree videos, and more.

What's included

Video.js 5

Video.js plugins

HLS plugins

https://github.com/videojs/videojs-contrib-hls

https://github.com/dailymotion/hls.js - alternative to videojs-contrib-hls

https://github.com/streamroot/videojs5-hlsjs-source-handler - uses dailymotion hls

Other plugins

Plugins dependencies

Testing

npm install npm start

index.html with the list of examples will be opened in your browser.

Usage

< link href = "path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "//imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-hls-js.js" > </ script >

To enable 360-degree video support add these includes:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-360.css" > < script src = "path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-360.js" > </ script >

Place a container in your html:

< div id = "player-container" > </ div >

and pass its id and the list of sources to wjplayer.

Examples

Create a player instance

var player = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , sources : [{ src : '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }, { src : '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.ogv' , type : 'video/ogg' }] );

HLS

var player = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , sources : [{ src : 'path-to-video.m3u8' , type : 'application/x-mpegURL' }] }); player.reloadSourceOnError();

Specify resolution and label of each source

var player = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , defaultQuality : 'high' , sourcesWithRes : [ { src : 'path-to-video-low-quality.m3u8' , type : 'application/x-mpegURL' , res : 360 , label : 'SD' }, { src : 'path-to-video-high-quality.m3u8' , type : 'application/x-mpegURL' , res : 720 , label : 'HD' }] });

Create an audio player

var audioPlayer = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , playerType : 'audio' , sources : [{ src : '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp3' , type : 'video/mp3' }] });

Insert ads

var player = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , sources : [{ src : '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }], ads : { adTagUrl : '//example.com/vmap.xml' } });

Send player events to Google Analytics

var player = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , sources : [{ src : '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }] ); player.ga({ percentsPlayedInterval : 10 , secondsPlayedMoments : [ 10 , 30 , 60 , 3 * 60 , 5 * 60 ], percentsPlayedInterval : 25 , sendGaEventDirectly : true });

360° video

var player = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , sources : [{ src : '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }], panorama : { clickAndDrag : true , clickToToggle : true , autoMobileOrientation : true } });

Custom skin

var player = wjplayer({ containerId : 'player-container' , skin : 'custom' , sources : [{ src : '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }] });

CSS class 'vjs-custom-skin' will be assigned to player, so your can include your CSS file

< link href = "path/to/skins/custom.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

and customize the player appearence using .vjs-custom-skin class.

Your can find links to some Video.js skins in video.js wiki.

API Reference

Creates a new player and places it to container with the specified id.

Parameters

options: Object , Configuration options.

options.containerId : String , REQUIRED id of the container where player shoud be inserted (appendChild() will be used)

options.sources : Array , REQUIRED IF sourcesWithRes IS NOT PROVIDED Array of sources to pass to player.src()

options.sourcesWithRes : Array , REQUIRED IF sources IS NOT PROVIDED Array of sources to pass to player.updateSrc()

options.playerId : String , id to assign to the player element. Defaults to "player"

options.playerType : String , "video" or "audio" Defaults to "video"

options.defaultQuality : String | Number , "low", "high" or Number

options.pathToSwf : String , Path to flash player file (will be passed to videojs as videojs.options.flash.swf)

options.locale : String , If specified, will be set as player and ads locale. This may be any ISO 639-1 (two-letter) code.

options.autoplay : Boolean , Defaults to false

options.controls : Boolean , Defaults to true

options.loop : Boolean , The loop attribute causes the video to start over as soon as it ends. Defaults to false

options.preload : String , Defaults to "metadata"

options.poster : String , The width attribute sets the display width of the video (in pixels). This will take effect only if options.classes param is set ( vjs-fill class, used by defaults, sets player width and height to 100%).

options.width : Number , The height attribute sets the display height of the video (in pixels).

options.height : Number , Player height

options.videojs : Object , Any additilnal ptions to pass to videojs.

options.muted : Boolean , Indicates whether the player should be muted by default. Defaults to false

options.playsinline : Boolean , Indicated whether the video should be allowed to play inline, and will not automatically enter fullscreen mode when playback begins. @see https://webkit.org/blog/6784/new-video-policies-for-ios/ Defaults to false.

options.skin : String , Skin name. Defaults to "default"

options.classes : Array , CSS classnames to assign to the player in addition to video-js . By default, the following classes are used: ['vjs-default-skin', 'vjs-fill', 'vjs-big-play-centered']

options.stretch : Boolean , Indicates whether video should stretch to fit the container. Defaults to false

options.playOnClick If true, click/touch event on player will start/stop the playback even if controls are disabled. Defaults to false

options.downloadButton : Boolean | Object , Indicates whether a download button should be shown in control bar.

options.downloadButton.text : String , Button title. Defaults to "Download"

options.volumeStyle : String , "horizontal" or "vertical". Defaults to "vertical"

options.panorama : Boolean | Object , Used for pamoramic (360-degree) videos. Pass true or options object for videojs-panorama plugin

options.crossorigin : String , Used with videojs-panorama plugin. Pass "anonymous" to avoid cross domain issue (will work on Chrome and Firefox, not Safari)

options.ads : Object , Settings for videojs-ima plugin.

options.ads.adTagUrl : String , Tag url. The only requried setting here.

options.ads.adLabel : String , Replaces the "Advertisement" text in the ad label.

options.ads.showControlsForJSAds : Boolean , Defaults to false

options.share : Object , Will be passed to videojs-share plugin.

options.share.socials : Array , List of social networks. See vanilla-sharing for details.

options.share.url : String , This is the URL that points to your custom web page which has your video and the meta tags for sharing. Defaults to the current page url.

options.share.embedCode : String , Iframe embed code for sharing the video. Defaults to iframe with the current page url specified as src.

options.share.title : String , Title to share.

options.share.description : String , Description to share.

options.share.image : String , Image to share. Defaults to options.poster.

options.share.fbAppId : String , Required for share to Facebook.

options.share.redirectUri : String , Defaults to ${url}#close_window .

options.enableHlsSupport: Boolean , Set to false in order to disable any workarounds etc. that are required to make HLS support a reality. (e.g. stops forcing flash on IE11 and brings back videoJsResolutionSwitcher + ads) Defaults to true

Returns: Object , the videojs player instance object.

Compatible

Browser IE Edge Firefox Chrome Safari Opera iOS Safari Opera Mini Android Browser Chrome for Android Phone Chrome for Android Tablet Live x n/a o о o o o o o о o with ads o n/a o оo o oo r1 x oo о o HLS master x n/a x x o x o x x o o HLS by resolution x n/a o о o о o x oo o o MP4 o n/a o оo o oo o x oo o o HLS and MP4 x n/a x x o x o x oo о o Stretch o n/a o о o o p1 x x x v1 MP3 o n/a o o o о o x oo o o 360° MP4 x n/a x o o o x x oo x o

о - playing with no issues.

oo - pereodical freezes are happening.

x - video is not playing.

r1 - postroll & midroll are not working

p1 - play button is only available in landscape orientation

v1 - video goes beyond screen border

n/a - test environment is not available

Contributing

wjplayer is a free and open source library, and we appreciate any help you're willing to give. Check out the contributing guide.

License

wjplayer is licensed under the MIT License. View the license file

