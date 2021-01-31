openbase logo
Video.js bundle that supports HLS, VAST/VMAP, 360-degree videos, and more.

Readme

This package has been deprecated

Package no longer supported. Use at your own risk. Use pure video.js instead.

wjplayer

Video.js bundle that supports HLS, VAST/VMAP/VPAID ads, 360-degree videos, and more.

Build Status bundlephobia npm npm David David

DEMO

What's included

Video.js 5

Video.js plugins

HLS plugins

Other plugins

Plugins dependencies

Testing

npm install
npm start

index.html with the list of examples will be opened in your browser.

Usage

<link href="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer.css" rel="stylesheet">

<!-- If you need ads in your videos, include ima sdk first -->
<script src="//imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js"></script>


<!-- HLS support using videojs-contrib-hls -->
<script src="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer.js"></script>

<!-- OR  -->

<!-- HLS support using hls.js  -->
<script src="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-hls-js.js"></script>

To enable 360-degree video support add these includes:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-360.css">
<script src="path/to/wjplayer/dist/wjplayer-360.js"></script>

Place a container in your html:

<div id="player-container"></div>

and pass its id and the list of sources to wjplayer.

Examples

Create a player instance

var player = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  sources: [{
    src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }, {
    src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.ogv',
    type: 'video/ogg'
  }]
);

HLS

var player = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  sources: [{
    src: 'path-to-video.m3u8',
    type: 'application/x-mpegURL'
  }]
});
player.reloadSourceOnError(); // init `reloadSourceOnError` plugin (part of videjs-contrib-hls)

Specify resolution and label of each source

var player = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  defaultQuality: 'high',
  // sourcesWithRes array will be passed to videojs-resolution-switcher
  sourcesWithRes: [
  {
    src: 'path-to-video-low-quality.m3u8',
    type: 'application/x-mpegURL',
    res: 360,
    label: 'SD'
  },
  {
    src: 'path-to-video-high-quality.m3u8',
    type: 'application/x-mpegURL',
    res: 720,
    label: 'HD'
  }]
});

Create an audio player

var audioPlayer = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  playerType: 'audio',
  sources: [{
    src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp3',
    type: 'video/mp3'
  }]
});

Insert ads

var player = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  sources: [{
    src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }],
  ads: {
    adTagUrl: '//example.com/vmap.xml'
  }
});

Send player events to Google Analytics

var player = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  sources: [{
    src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }]
);
player.ga({
  percentsPlayedInterval: 10,
  secondsPlayedMoments: [10, 30, 60, 3 * 60, 5 * 60],
  percentsPlayedInterval: 25,
  sendGaEventDirectly: true
});

360° video

var player = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  sources: [{
    src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }],
  panorama: {
    clickAndDrag: true,
    clickToToggle: true,
    autoMobileOrientation: true
  }
});

Custom skin

var player = wjplayer({
  containerId: 'player-container',
  // Skin name.
  // In this case 'vjs-custom-skin' class will be assigned to player.
  // 'vjs-default-skin' is used by default.
  skin: 'custom',
  sources: [{
    src: '//vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }]
});

CSS class 'vjs-custom-skin' will be assigned to player, so your can include your CSS file

<link href="path/to/skins/custom.css" rel="stylesheet">

and customize the player appearence using .vjs-custom-skin class.

Your can find links to some Video.js skins in video.js wiki.

API Reference

wjplayer()

Creates a new player and places it to container with the specified id.

Parameters

options: Object, Configuration options.

  • options.containerId: String, REQUIRED id of the container where player shoud be inserted (appendChild() will be used)

  • options.sources: Array, REQUIRED IF sourcesWithRes IS NOT PROVIDED Array of sources to pass to player.src()

  • options.sourcesWithRes: Array, REQUIRED IF sources IS NOT PROVIDED Array of sources to pass to player.updateSrc()

  • options.playerId: String, id to assign to the player element. Defaults to "player"

  • options.playerType: String, "video" or "audio" Defaults to "video"

  • options.defaultQuality: String | Number, "low", "high" or Number

  • options.pathToSwf: String, Path to flash player file (will be passed to videojs as videojs.options.flash.swf)

  • options.locale: String, If specified, will be set as player and ads locale. This may be any ISO 639-1 (two-letter) code.

  • options.autoplay: Boolean, Defaults to false

  • options.controls: Boolean, Defaults to true

  • options.loop: Boolean, The loop attribute causes the video to start over as soon as it ends. Defaults to false

  • options.preload: String, Defaults to "metadata"

  • options.poster: String, The width attribute sets the display width of the video (in pixels). This will take effect only if options.classes param is set (vjs-fill class, used by defaults, sets player width and height to 100%).

  • options.width: Number, The height attribute sets the display height of the video (in pixels).

  • options.height: Number, Player height

  • options.videojs: Object, Any additilnal ptions to pass to videojs.

  • options.muted: Boolean, Indicates whether the player should be muted by default. Defaults to false

  • options.playsinline: Boolean, Indicated whether the video should be allowed to play inline, and will not automatically enter fullscreen mode when playback begins. @see https://webkit.org/blog/6784/new-video-policies-for-ios/ Defaults to false.

  • options.skin: String, Skin name. Defaults to "default"

  • options.classes: Array, CSS classnames to assign to the player in addition to video-js. By default, the following classes are used: ['vjs-default-skin', 'vjs-fill', 'vjs-big-play-centered']

  • options.stretch: Boolean, Indicates whether video should stretch to fit the container. Defaults to false

  • options.playOnClick If true, click/touch event on player will start/stop the playback even if controls are disabled. Defaults to false

  • options.downloadButton: Boolean | Object, Indicates whether a download button should be shown in control bar.

  • options.downloadButton.text: String, Button title. Defaults to "Download"

  • options.volumeStyle: String, "horizontal" or "vertical". Defaults to "vertical"

  • options.panorama: Boolean | Object, Used for pamoramic (360-degree) videos. Pass true or options object for videojs-panorama plugin

  • options.crossorigin: String, Used with videojs-panorama plugin. Pass "anonymous" to avoid cross domain issue (will work on Chrome and Firefox, not Safari)

  • options.ads: Object, Settings for videojs-ima plugin.

  • options.ads.adTagUrl: String, Tag url. The only requried setting here.

  • options.ads.adLabel: String, Replaces the "Advertisement" text in the ad label.

  • options.ads.showControlsForJSAds: Boolean, Defaults to false

  • options.share: Object, Will be passed to videojs-share plugin.

  • options.share.socials: Array, List of social networks. See vanilla-sharing for details.

  • options.share.url: String, This is the URL that points to your custom web page which has your video and the meta tags for sharing. Defaults to the current page url.

  • options.share.embedCode: String, Iframe embed code for sharing the video. Defaults to iframe with the current page url specified as src.

  • options.share.title: String, Title to share.

  • options.share.description: String, Description to share.

  • options.share.image: String, Image to share. Defaults to options.poster.

  • options.share.fbAppId: String, Required for share to Facebook.

  • options.share.redirectUri: String, Defaults to ${url}#close_window.

  • options.enableHlsSupport: Boolean, Set to false in order to disable any workarounds etc. that are required to make HLS support a reality. (e.g. stops forcing flash on IE11 and brings back videoJsResolutionSwitcher + ads) Defaults to true

Returns: Object, the videojs player instance object.

Compatible

BrowserIEEdgeFirefoxChromeSafariOperaiOS SafariOpera MiniAndroid BrowserChrome for Android PhoneChrome for Android Tablet
Livexn/aoоoooooоo
with adson/aoоoooor1xooоo
HLS masterxn/axxoxoxxoo
HLS by resolutionxn/aoоoоoxoooo
MP4on/aoоoooooxoooo
HLS and MP4xn/axxoxoxooоo
Stretchon/aoоoop1xxxv1
MP3on/aoooоoxoooo
360° MP4xn/axoooxxooxo

Notes:

  • о - playing with no issues.
  • oo - pereodical freezes are happening.
  • x - video is not playing.
  • r1 - postroll & midroll are not working
  • p1 - play button is only available in landscape orientation
  • v1 - video goes beyond screen border
  • n/a - test environment is not available

Contributing

wjplayer is a free and open source library, and we appreciate any help you're willing to give. Check out the contributing guide.

License

wjplayer is licensed under the MIT License. View the license file

