Wix's React component library

Documentation

Project documentation can be found here

Getting started

start development on wix-ui-core :

git clone git@github.com:wix/wix-ui.git cd wix-ui/packages/wix-ui-core npm install npm start

Running tests

Component (unit) tests

We use Mocha runner in browser.

- to run all components' test in browser. npm run test:browser -- --watch - to run all components' test in browser, with a visible browser. Click a Component name in the right panel, to run nly it's tests. To run a specific test case, use the Mocha support it.only in the test code.

- to run all components' test in browser, with a visible browser.

What themes are?

Read here.

How do themes work?

Read here about themes structure and architecture