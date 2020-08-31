Retries promise until timeout expires in a linear fashion with delays defined by interval . Given this module is inteded to be used only within tests it does not provide more robust strategies like retry-as-promised, but instead is designed to be predictable and fit within timeouts defined for your tests.

Uses defaults:

timeout: 10s;

interval: 200ms;

install

npm install --save-dev wix-eventually

usage

const eventually = require ( 'wix-eventually' ) const {expect} = require ( 'chai' ) describe( 'example' , () => { it( 'should retry' , async () => { let hasCompleted = false setTimeout( () => (hasCompleted = true ), 1000 ) await eventually( () => { expect(hasCompleted).to.equal( true ) }) }) })

Api

(fn, opts): Promise

Wraps a promise that retries a function n times with 200 ms delay in between;

Arguments:

fn - sync function or thenable.

opts - optional object with: timeout - timeout for retrying, ms; interval - retry interval, ms.



Returns a function with provided defaults - {timeout, interval}.

Note regarding testing