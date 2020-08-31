Retries promise until timeout expires in a linear fashion with delays defined by
interval. Given this module is inteded to be used only within tests it does not provide more robust strategies like retry-as-promised, but instead is designed to be predictable and fit within timeouts defined for your tests.
Uses defaults:
npm install --save-dev wix-eventually
const eventually = require('wix-eventually')
const {expect} = require('chai')
describe('example', () => {
it('should retry', async () => {
let hasCompleted = false
setTimeout(() => (hasCompleted = true), 1000)
await eventually(() => {
expect(hasCompleted).to.equal(true)
})
})
})
Wraps a promise that retries a function n times with 200 ms delay in between;
Arguments:
Returns a function with provided
defaults - {timeout, interval}.
Using this library might cause an anti-pattern of writing tests that take a long time to run.
For example, if the code is using
setTimeout, it's "easy" to use
eventually to check the result.
In case the timeout is set for 3 seconds, the test will now take 3 seconds.
Instead, the code should be written in such way that the
setTimeout functionality can be modified in the test to either run synchronously or with a very short timeout value.