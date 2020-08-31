openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wix-eventually

by wix
2.3.0 (see all)

Retry promise for async operations in tests

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

wix-eventually Build Status npm version

Retries promise until timeout expires in a linear fashion with delays defined by interval. Given this module is inteded to be used only within tests it does not provide more robust strategies like retry-as-promised, but instead is designed to be predictable and fit within timeouts defined for your tests.

Uses defaults:

  • timeout: 10s;
  • interval: 200ms;

install

npm install --save-dev wix-eventually

usage

const eventually = require('wix-eventually')
const {expect} = require('chai')

describe('example', () => {
  it('should retry', async () => {
    let hasCompleted = false
    setTimeout(() => (hasCompleted = true), 1000)

    await eventually(() => {
      expect(hasCompleted).to.equal(true)
    })
  })
})

Api

(fn, opts): Promise

Wraps a promise that retries a function n times with 200 ms delay in between;

Arguments:

  • fn - sync function or thenable.
  • opts - optional object with:
    • timeout - timeout for retrying, ms;
    • interval - retry interval, ms.

with(defaults): (fn, opts)

Returns a function with provided defaults - {timeout, interval}.

Note regarding testing

Using this library might cause an anti-pattern of writing tests that take a long time to run. For example, if the code is using setTimeout, it's "easy" to use eventually to check the result. In case the timeout is set for 3 seconds, the test will now take 3 seconds. Instead, the code should be written in such way that the setTimeout functionality can be modified in the test to either run synchronously or with a very short timeout value.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial