wix-animations

by wix
1.0.411

Tools for easy and simple animating capabilities

Popularity

Downloads/wk

437

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Wix Animations

Wix Animations contains the Animator React Component.

This component will animate any child it has that will mount or unmount.

The Animator component uses react-transition-group library. It is compliant with Wix UX style guidelines for animations.

Demo

Watch the Storybook Docs & Demos to see everything you can do with it.

Getting Started

Using in a Project

Install the npm

    npm install --save wix-animations

Using Animator component inside JSX file

    import React from 'react'; // Required to create a React Component
    import {Animator} from 'wix-animations';

    const YourComponent = ({show}) => (
      <Animator show={show} opacity scale>
        <div>I will show and hide with opacity and scale!</div>
      </Animator>
    )

Using Storybook

Storybook will allow you to see all the different components implemented, and the different usages of each one of them.

    npm install
    npm start

in your browser: http://localhost:6006

