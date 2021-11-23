Wix Animations contains the
Animator React Component.
This component will animate any child it has that will mount or unmount.
The
Animator component uses react-transition-group library. It is compliant with Wix UX style guidelines for animations.
Watch the Storybook Docs & Demos to see everything you can do with it.
npm install --save wix-animations
import React from 'react'; // Required to create a React Component
import {Animator} from 'wix-animations';
const YourComponent = ({show}) => (
<Animator show={show} opacity scale>
<div>I will show and hide with opacity and scale!</div>
</Animator>
)
Storybook will allow you to see all the different components implemented, and the different usages of each one of them.
npm install
npm start
in your browser:
http://localhost:6006