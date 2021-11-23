Wix Animations

Wix Animations contains the Animator React Component.

This component will animate any child it has that will mount or unmount.

The Animator component uses react-transition-group library. It is compliant with Wix UX style guidelines for animations.

Demo

Watch the Storybook Docs & Demos to see everything you can do with it.

Getting Started

Using in a Project

Install the npm

npm install --save wix-animations

Using Animator component inside JSX file

import React from 'react' ; import {Animator} from 'wix-animations' ; const YourComponent = ( {show} ) => ( < Animator show = {show} opacity scale > < div > I will show and hide with opacity and scale! </ div > </ Animator > )

Using Storybook

Storybook will allow you to see all the different components implemented, and the different usages of each one of them.

npm install npm start