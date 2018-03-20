Eve is a programming language based on years of research into building a human-first programming platform.

This repository hosts a preview of Eve v0.3 alpha, which is no longer under active development.

Getting Started with Eve v0.3 preview

Install Node for your platform, then clone and build the Eve starter repository:

git clone git@github.com:witheve/eve-starter.git cd eve-starter npm install

You can start the program switcher, which allows you to browse included example programs:

npm start

Or you can run a specific program by providing its path as an argument:

npm start

Integrating Eve into an existing project

You can get Eve as an npm package

npm install witheve @preview

Then import Eve to use it in your project

import {Program} from "witheve" ;

Learning Eve

You can learn about Eve with the following resources:

Also, the mailing list archive is a good resource for help and inspiration. In particular, the Puzzles & Paradoxes series answers a lot of questions beginners face about the Eve langauge.

Get Involved

Join the Community

The Eve community is small but constantly growing, and everyone is welcome!

Join or start a discussion on our mailing list.

Impact the future of Eve by getting involved with our Request for Comments process.

Read our development blog.

Follow us on Twitter.

How to Contribute

The best way to contribute right now is to write Eve code and report your experiences. Let us know what kind of programs you’re trying to write, what barriers you are facing in writing code (both mental and technological), and any errors you encounter along the way.

How to File an Issue

Please file any issues in this repository. Before you file an issue, please take a look to see if the issue already exists. When you file an issue, please include:

The steps needed to reproduce the bug Your operating system and browser. If applicable, the .*eve file that causes the bug.

License

Eve is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, see LICENSE for details.

Disclaimer

Eve is currently at a very early, "alpha" stage of development. This means the language, tools, and docs are largely incomplete, but undergoing rapid and continuous development. If you encounter errors while using Eve, don't worry: it's likely our fault. Please bring the problem to our attention by filing an issue.

As always, with pre-release software, don’t use this for anything important. We are continuously pushing to this codebase, so you can expect very rapid changes. At this time, we’re not prepared make the commitment that our changes will not break your code, but we’ll do our best to update you on the biggest changes.