wus

with-url-state

by Dean Merchant
3.0.0-beta.3 (see all)

Lift a React component's state into the url

212

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

with-url-state

CircleCI codecov Npm

Lifts the state out of a react component and into the url

color-example

Hooks

There is a hook based api available on the 3.0.0 branch, published as a beta on npm.

Installation

To install with npm use

npm install with-url-state --save

To install with yarn use

yarn add with-url-state

Usage

Check out the the demo view the code or play with it in CodeSandbox.

Using javascript

import React from 'react'
import { withUrlState } from 'with-url-state'

const enhance = withUrlState(props => ({ color: 'blue' }))

export const UrlForm = enhance(props => (
  <div className="UrlForm">
    <div className="current-state" style={{ backgroundColor: props.urlState.color }}>
      <div>{props.urlState.color}</div>
    </div>
    <div className="color-buttons">
      <button className="Red" onClick={() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'red' })}>
        Red
      </button>
      <button className="Green" onClick={() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'green' })}>
        Green
      </button>
      <button className="Blue" onClick={() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'blue' })}>
        Blue
      </button>
    </div>
  </div>
))

Using typescript

import React from 'react'
import { withUrlState, UrlStateProps } from 'with-url-state'

type OwnProps = {}
type UrlState = { color: string }

const enhance = withUrlState<UrlState, OwnProps>((prop: OwnProps) => ({ color: 'blue' }))

export const UrlForm = enhance((props: OwnProps & UrlStateProps<UrlState>) => (
  <div className="UrlForm">
    <div className="current-state" style={{ backgroundColor: props.urlState.color }}>
      <div>{props.urlState.color}</div>
    </div>
    <div className="color-buttons">
      <button className="Red" onClick={() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'red' })}>
        Red
      </button>
      <button className="Green" onClick={() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'green' })}>
        Green
      </button>
      <button className="Blue" onClick={() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'blue' })}>
        Blue
      </button>
    </div>
  </div>
))

Using the render-prop component

import React from 'react'
import { UrlState } from 'with-url-state'

type OwnProps = {}
type UrlState = { color: string }

export const UrlForm = (props: OwnProps) => (
  <UrlState
    initialState={{ color: 'green' }}
    render={({ setUrlState, urlState }) => (
      <div className="UrlForm">
        <div className="current-state" style={{ backgroundColor: urlState.color }}>
          <div>{urlState.color}</div>
        </div>
        <div className="color-buttons">
          <button className="Red" onClick={() => setUrlState({ color: 'red' })}>
            Red
          </button>
          <button className="Green" onClick={() => setUrlState({ color: 'green' })}>
            Green
          </button>
          <button className="Blue" onClick={() => setUrlState({ color: 'blue' })}>
            Blue
          </button>
        </div>
      </div>
    )}
  />
)

Motivation

with-url-state automates the query parameter manipulations, simplifying URL sharing for search results, querying data or tracking a visible portion of a map.

The api provided is:

  • based on higer-order-components which makes it composable and testable
  • has a render-prop alternative for convenience
  • type-safe thanks to Typescript
  • very similar to Reacts built in state apis, so converting a component which already manages state is usually as simple as replacing setState with setUrlState!

Pollyfill

For use in IE11 you will need https://github.com/kumarharsh/custom-event-polyfill and add import 'custom-event-polyfill'; if (typeof Event !== 'function') { window.Event = CustomEvent; } to the upper scope of your application.

