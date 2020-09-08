Lifts the state out of a react component and into the url

Hooks

There is a hook based api available on the 3.0.0 branch, published as a beta on npm.

Installation

To install with npm use

npm install with-url-state --save

To install with yarn use

yarn add with-url-state

Usage

Check out the the demo view the code or play with it in CodeSandbox.

Using javascript

import React from 'react' import { withUrlState } from 'with-url-state' const enhance = withUrlState( props => ({ color : 'blue' })) export const UrlForm = enhance( props => ( < div className = "UrlForm" > < div className = "current-state" style = {{ backgroundColor: props.urlState.color }}> < div > {props.urlState.color} </ div > </ div > < div className = "color-buttons" > < button className = "Red" onClick = {() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'red' })}> Red </ button > < button className = "Green" onClick = {() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'green' })}> Green </ button > < button className = "Blue" onClick = {() => props.setUrlState({ color: 'blue' })}> Blue </ button > </ div > </ div > ))

Using typescript

import React from 'react' import { withUrlState, UrlStateProps } from 'with-url-state' type OwnProps = {} type UrlState = { color: string } const enhance = withUrlState<UrlState, OwnProps> ( ( prop: OwnProps ) => ( { color: 'blue' } ) ) export const UrlForm = enhance ( ( props: OwnProps & UrlStateProps<UrlState> ) => ( <div className="UrlForm"> <div className="current-state" style={{ backgroundColor: props.urlState.color }}> <div>{props.urlState.color}</div> </div> <div className="color-buttons"> <button className="Red" onClick={( ) => props.setUrlState( { color: 'red' } )}> Red </button> <button className="Green" onClick={( ) => props.setUrlState( { color: 'green' } )}> Green </button> <button className="Blue" onClick={( ) => props.setUrlState( { color: 'blue' } )}> Blue </button> </div> </div> ) )

Using the render-prop component

import React from 'react' import { UrlState } from 'with-url-state' type OwnProps = {} type UrlState = { color: string } export const UrlForm = ( props: OwnProps ) => ( <UrlState initialState={{ color: 'green' }} render={ ( { setUrlState, urlState } ) => ( <div className= "UrlForm" > <div className= "current-state" style={{ backgroundColor: urlState.color }}> <div>{urlState.color}< /div> </ div> <div className= "color-buttons" > <button className= "Red" onClick={ () => setUrlState({ color: 'red' })}> Red < /button> <button className="Green" onClick={() => setUrlState({ color: 'green' })}> Green </ button> <button className= "Blue" onClick={ () => setUrlState({ color: 'blue' })}> Blue < /button> </ div> < /div> )} / > )

Motivation

with-url-state automates the query parameter manipulations, simplifying URL sharing for search results, querying data or tracking a visible portion of a map.

The api provided is:

based on higer-order-components which makes it composable and testable

has a render-prop alternative for convenience

type-safe thanks to Typescript

very similar to Reacts built in state apis, so converting a component which already manages state is usually as simple as replacing setState with setUrlState !

Pollyfill