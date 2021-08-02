openbase logo
with-immutable-props-to-js

by tophat
2.1.0 (see all)

😈 A higher-order component for keeping Immutable objects outside your presentational components

Readme

with-immutable-props-to-js

Logo

npm CICD npm downloads codecov Renovate enabled All Contributors Discord Maturity badge - level 3

A higher-order component for keeping Immutable objects outside your presentational components

Installation

yarn add with-immutable-props-to-js

or

npm install with-immutable-props-to-js

This library also lists react, react-dom, and immutable as peer dependencies, so make sure they are installed in your project as well.

Usage

import withImmutablePropsToJS from 'with-immutable-props-to-js'

If you're not using ECMAScript modules:

const withImmutablePropsToJS = require('with-immutable-props-to-js').default

Example:

import React from 'react'
import { connect } from 'react-redux'
import withImmutablePropsToJS from 'with-immutable-props-to-js'

const MyDumbComponent = props => {
   // ...
   // props.objectProp is turned into a plain JavaScript object
   // props.arrayProp is turn into a plain JavaScript array
}

MyDumbComponent.propTypes = {
   objectProp: PropTypes.object,
   arrayProp: PropTypes.array,
}

const mapStateToProps = state => ({
   objectProp: mySelectorThatReturnsImmutableMap(state),
   arrayProp: mySelectorThatReturnsImmutableList(state),
})

export default connect(mapStateToProps)(withImmutablePropsToJS(MyDumbComponent))

Motivation

You can read about the rationale for this higher-order component here.

Contributors

For information on how to contribute to this project, check out the contributing guide.

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Michael Rose
💻 📖 🚇
Brandon Baksh
🚇
greenkeeper[bot]
🚇
Jake Bolam
📖 🚇
Sanchit Gera
📖
Siavash Mahmoudian
🚇
monicamm95
🎨

Danilo Matamoros
💻
Roman Mahotskyi
🚇
Pablo Morra
💻 ⚠️
dependabot[bot]
🚇
jinwoo choi
💻
Marc Cataford
📖
Michael Chen
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Credits

Special thanks to Carol Skelly for donating the 'tophat' GitHub organization.

