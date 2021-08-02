A higher-order component for keeping Immutable objects outside your presentational components

Installation

yarn add with - immutable -props- to -js

or

npm install with - immutable -props- to -js

This library also lists react , react-dom , and immutable as peer dependencies, so make sure they are installed in your project as well.

Usage

import withImmutablePropsToJS from 'with-immutable-props-to-js'

If you're not using ECMAScript modules:

const withImmutablePropsToJS = require ( 'with-immutable-props-to-js' ).default

Example:

import React from 'react' import { connect } from 'react-redux' import withImmutablePropsToJS from 'with-immutable-props-to-js' const MyDumbComponent = props => { } MyDumbComponent.propTypes = { objectProp : PropTypes.object, arrayProp : PropTypes.array, } const mapStateToProps = state => ({ objectProp : mySelectorThatReturnsImmutableMap(state), arrayProp : mySelectorThatReturnsImmutableList(state), }) export default connect(mapStateToProps)(withImmutablePropsToJS(MyDumbComponent))

Motivation

You can read about the rationale for this higher-order component here.

Contributors

For information on how to contribute to this project, check out the contributing guide.

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Credits

Special thanks to Carol Skelly for donating the 'tophat' GitHub organization.