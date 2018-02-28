Best practice of new React Context API

Why with-context?

Less boilerplate/verbosity Make the usage more easier Tiny, only 1.8k before compressed

Suggest considering with-context as your best practice.

Live Demo

Check here for online live demo: https://jqkyy1oyv.codesandbox.io/

How to install

npm i --save with-context

Simple Usage

You could use with-context as a decorator -- @withContext(SomeContext) -- on your leaf components.

Here is a example, you may have a file withTheme.js

import { withContext } from "with-context" ; export const ThemeContext = React.createContext( "light" ); export const withTheme = withContext(ThemeContext, "theme" );

Wrap your top component by ThemeContext just as the official demo.

And then, you could use withTheme for any leaf component which need theme.

You could use it as a decorator on your leaf component LeafComponent.js . And then you could simply use this.props.theme in that component.

import { withTheme } from "./withTheme" ; import { styles } from "../consts" ; @withTheme export default class LeafComponent extends React . PureComponent { render() { const { theme } = this .props; return ( < div style = {styles[theme]} > LeafComponent with theme: {theme} </ div > ); } }

Apply multiple context

You also could apply multiple context by this API -- @withMultiContext({theme: ThemeContext, lang: LangContext}) .

Here is a example, you could have a file withThemeAndI18n.js

import { withMultiContext } from "with-context" ; export const ThemeContext = React.createContext( "light" ); export const LangContext = React.createContext( "en" ); export const withThemeAndI18n = withMultiContext({ theme : ThemeContext, lang : LangContext });

And then for a leaf component LeafComponent.js , you could use const { theme, lang } = this.props .

import { withThemeAndI18n } from "./withThemeAndI18n" ; import { styles, langs } from "../consts" ; @withThemeAndI18n export default class LeafComponent extends React . PureComponent { render() { const { theme, lang } = this .props; const langSet = langs[lang]; return ( < div style = {styles[theme]} > < p > with theme: {langSet && langSet[theme]} </ p > < p > with lang: {lang} </ p > </ div > ); } }

Work with stateless functional component

with-context also works with stateless functional component. For example.