Best practice of new React Context API
Suggest considering
with-context as your best practice.
Check here for online live demo: https://jqkyy1oyv.codesandbox.io/
npm i --save with-context
You could use
with-context as a decorator --
@withContext(SomeContext) -- on your leaf components.
Here is a example, you may have a file
withTheme.js
import { withContext } from "with-context";
export const ThemeContext = React.createContext("light");
export const withTheme = withContext(ThemeContext, "theme");
Wrap your top component by
ThemeContext just as the official demo.
And then, you could use
withTheme for any leaf component which need theme.
You could use it as a decorator on your leaf component
LeafComponent.js. And then you could simply use
this.props.theme in that component.
import { withTheme } from "./withTheme";
import { styles } from "../consts";
@withTheme
export default class LeafComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
const { theme } = this.props;
return (
<div style={styles[theme]}>LeafComponent with theme: {theme}</div>
);
}
}
You also could apply multiple context by this API --
@withMultiContext({theme: ThemeContext, lang: LangContext}).
Here is a example, you could have a file
withThemeAndI18n.js
import { withMultiContext } from "with-context";
export const ThemeContext = React.createContext("light");
export const LangContext = React.createContext("en");
export const withThemeAndI18n = withMultiContext({
theme: ThemeContext,
lang: LangContext
});
And then for a leaf component
LeafComponent.js, you could use
const { theme, lang } = this.props.
import { withThemeAndI18n } from "./withThemeAndI18n";
import { styles, langs } from "../consts";
@withThemeAndI18n
export default class LeafComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
const { theme, lang } = this.props;
const langSet = langs[lang];
return (
<div style={styles[theme]}>
<p>with theme: {langSet && langSet[theme]}</p>
<p>with lang: {lang}</p>
</div>
);
}
}
with-context also works with stateless functional component. For example.
import { withTheme } from "./withTheme";
import { styles } from "../consts";
const StatelessFunctionalComponent = ({ theme }) => {
return (
<div style={styles[theme]}>
StatelessFunctionalComponent with theme: {theme}
</div>
);
};
export default withTheme(StatelessFunctionalComponent);