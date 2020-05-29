Compile time
with for strict mode JavaScript
$ npm install with
var addWith = require('with');
addWith('obj', 'console.log(a)');
// => ';(function (console, a) {
// console.log(a)
// }("console" in obj ? obj.console :
// typeof console!=="undefined" ? console : undefined,
// "a" in obj ? obj.a :
// typeof a !== "undefined" ? a : undefined));'
addWith('obj', 'console.log(a)', ['console']);
// => ';(function (console, a) {
// console.log(a)
// }("a" in obj ? obj.a :
// typeof a !== "undefined" ? a : undefined));'
The idea is that this is roughly equivallent to:
with (obj) {
src;
}
There are a few differences though. For starters, assignments to variables will always remain contained within the with block.
e.g.
var foo = 'foo';
with ({}) {
foo = 'bar';
}
assert(foo === 'bar'); // => This fails for compile time with but passes for native with
var obj = {foo: 'foo'};
with ({}) {
foo = 'bar';
}
assert(obj.foo === 'bar'); // => This fails for compile time with but passes for native with
It also makes everything be declared, so you can always do:
if (foo === undefined)
instead of
if (typeof foo === 'undefined')
This is not the case if foo is in
exclude. If a variable is excluded, we ignore it entirely. This is useful if you know a variable will be global as it can lead to efficiency improvements.
It is also safe to use in strict mode (unlike
with) and it minifies properly (
with disables virtually all minification).
with internally uses babylon to parse code passed to
addWith. If babylon throws an error, probably due to a syntax error,
addWith returns an error wrapping the babylon error, so you can
retrieve location information.
error.component is
"src" if the error is in the body or
"obj" if it's in the object part of the with expression.
error.babylonError is
the error thrown from babylon.
MIT