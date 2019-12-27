A little Clojure-like LISP in JavaScript.

Read about the language essentials & documentation. Drop wisp.min.js into your HTML code:

< script src = "wisp.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "application/wisp" > (alert "Hello world!" ) </ script > < script type = "application/wisp" src = "my-script.wisp" > </ script >

Or install the binary with npm: npm install wisp Compile wisp code to native JS just like CoffeeScript: node_modules/.bin/wisp < my-script.wisp > my-script.js Fire up a REPL to explore the language: ./node_modules/.bin/wisp

More info.

Wisp is currently in maintenance mode. We're merging PRs but not actively writing new code.