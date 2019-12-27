openbase logo
Readme

A little Clojure-like LISP in JavaScript.

  1. Read about the language essentials & documentation.

  2. Drop wisp.min.js into your HTML code:

<script src="wisp.min.js"></script>

<script type="application/wisp">
  (alert "Hello world!")
</script>

<!-- Load from a file: -->
<script type="application/wisp" src="my-script.wisp"></script>

  1. Or install the binary with npm:

    npm install wisp

  2. Compile wisp code to native JS just like CoffeeScript:

    node_modules/.bin/wisp < my-script.wisp > my-script.js

  3. Fire up a REPL to explore the language:

    ./node_modules/.bin/wisp

More info.

Wisp is currently in maintenance mode. We're merging PRs but not actively writing new code.

