A little Clojure-like LISP in JavaScript.
Read about the language essentials & documentation.
Drop wisp.min.js into your HTML code:
<script src="wisp.min.js"></script>
<script type="application/wisp">
(alert "Hello world!")
</script>
<!-- Load from a file: -->
<script type="application/wisp" src="my-script.wisp"></script>
Or install the binary with npm:
npm install wisp
Compile wisp code to native JS just like CoffeeScript:
node_modules/.bin/wisp < my-script.wisp > my-script.js
Fire up a REPL to explore the language:
./node_modules/.bin/wisp
Wisp is currently in maintenance mode. We're merging PRs but not actively writing new code.