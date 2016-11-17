Node.js bindings to wiringPi
Based on the awesome work of Soarez
npm install wiring-pi
var wpi = require('wiring-pi');
See the DOCUMENTATION.md file for more detailed documentation.
wiring-pi is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
wiring-pi is only possible due to the excellent work of the following contributors:
|Contributor
|GitHub profile
|Twitter profile
|Igor Soarez (Creator)
|Soarez
|@igorsoarez
|Leandre Gohy
|nekuz0r
|@LeandreGohy
|Eugene Ware
|eugeneware
|@eugeneware
|Ivo Stratev
|NoHomey
|Chris Continanza
|csquared
|@csquared
|Tao Yuan
|taoyuan
|@taoyvan
|Tom Janson
|tjanson
|Vincent Terraillon
|LouTerrailloune
|@pure74vincent