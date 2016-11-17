openbase logo
wiring-pi

by WiringPi
2.2.1 (see all)

Node.js bindings to wiringPi

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
67

GitHub Stars

318

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node.js bindings to wiringPi

Based on the awesome work of Soarez

Install

npm install wiring-pi

Usage

var wpi = require('wiring-pi');

Documentation

See the DOCUMENTATION.md file for more detailed documentation.

Contributing

wiring-pi is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.

Contributors

wiring-pi is only possible due to the excellent work of the following contributors:

ContributorGitHub profileTwitter profile
Igor Soarez (Creator)Soarez@igorsoarez
Leandre Gohynekuz0r@LeandreGohy
Eugene Wareeugeneware@eugeneware
Ivo StratevNoHomey
Chris Continanzacsquared@csquared
Tao Yuantaoyuan@taoyvan
Tom Jansontjanson
Vincent TerraillonLouTerrailloune@pure74vincent

