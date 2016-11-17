Node.js bindings to wiringPi

Based on the awesome work of Soarez

Install

npm install wiring-pi

Usage

var wpi = require ( 'wiring-pi' );

Documentation

See the DOCUMENTATION.md file for more detailed documentation.

Contributing

wiring-pi is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.

Contributors

wiring-pi is only possible due to the excellent work of the following contributors: