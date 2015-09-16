Elegant dependency injection framework for Node.js.
Wiretree creates a tree with your framework configuration, then it will start your app resolving each plugin of tree by passing one or more dependencies to it. Wiretree enables to extend apps by adding more plugins without changing configuration.
Plugins can be simple node.js modules or preconfigured (at resolve time) ones, they can require another plugins or modules as dependencies, as well as return their value asynchronously.
A Wiretree plugin constructor is a function exposed as 'wiretree' in a nodejs module, its dependencies are declared as its arguments, and the value of resolved plugin is the returned value of constructor function:
exports.wiretree = function (dependencyPlugin) {
var myPlugin;
// do something with myPlugin and dependencyPlugin
// ...
// and return your plugin
return myPlugin;
};
Plugin constructors can be resolved asynchronously by passing its value through
wtDone (
wtDone is injected by Wiretree):
exports.wiretree = function (wtDone) {
doSomeAsyncOp( function (value) {
// expose plugin
wtDone( value );
});
};
npm install wiretree
Wiretree constructor. Creates new tree
Parameters:
Example:
var Wiretree = require('wiretree');
var tree = new Wiretree( 'path/to/rootFolder');
Executes a function and then return the tree
Parameters:
Example:
tree
.add('mod', 1)
.then( function () {
console.log( 'mod is added!');
})
.add(.....)
........
Add a module or wiretree plugin into the tree. Returns tree object
Parameters:
All options are optional:
group String: group to add the plugin
localname Function: keyname into its group. Only works when group is passed
hidden Boolean: expose only in group, not in tree root. Only works when group is passed
processing Function: processing function module
Example:
// add a simple module
tree.add( 'one', 1 );
// now 'one' in tree equals 1
// add a Wiretree plugin (a module with dependencies from tree)
.add( 'plugin', {
wiretree: function (one) {
return one() + 2;
}
});
// now 'plugin in tree equals 3'
Async plugin example:
Expose plugin through 'wtDone' dependency instead returning it from function
tree.add( 'asyncPlugin', {
wiretree: function (wtDone) {
doSomethingAsync( function (value) {
wtDone( value );
});
}
});
Group example:
Passing a
group will add the module to it.
localName is how plugin will be exposed as into the group.
localName is passed
key by default
tree.add( 'homeCtrl', 1, {
group: 'control',
localname: 'home'
});
// plugin is exposed as 'homeCtrl' in main tree, and as 'home' in 'control' group
// so you can inject it into other modules through main tree:
var otherPlugin = function (homeCtrl) {
// do something with homeCtrl
};
// or through its group:
var anotherPlugin = function (control) {
var homeCtrl = control.home;
// do something with homeCtrl
};
Add a plugin to tree from a file
Parameters:
Options:
key String: use this value instead filename as plugin keyname in main tree.
group String: group to add the plugin
localname String: use this value as keyname into its group. (Only works when group is passed)
hidden Boolean: expose only in group, not in tree root. (Only works when group is passed)
processing Function: processing function module
Add the plugin as 'user' into the tree:
tree.load( './user.js');
Add the plugin as 'userCtrl' into the tree and as 'user' into 'controllers' group:
tree.load( './user.js', {
key: 'userCtrl'
group: 'controllers',
localname: 'user'
});
Load every javascript file in
folderPath.
Parameters:
Options:
group String: group to add the plugin
transform Function: get keyname passed as argument and return new keyname
prefix String: add prefix to keyname
suffix String: add suffix to keyname
hidden Boolean: expose only in group, not in tree root. Only works when group is passed
processing Function: processing function module
Example: load all javascript files in 'controllers' folder into 'controllers' group and expose them in main tree with 'Ctrl' suffix
tree.load( './controllers', {
group: 'controllers',
suffix: 'Ctrl'
});
Resolve all plugins and launch callback
Parameters:
Example:
tree
.folder('./my_folder')
.resolve( function () {
console.log( 'App is running!' );
});
Get a resolved plugin
Parameters:
plugin String: name of the plugin
Example:
var thisPlugin = tree.get('myPluginName');
npm install && npm test
npm install && npm run build-docs
© 2015 Jacobo Tabernero - jacoborus
Released under MIT License