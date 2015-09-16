openbase logo
wir

wiretree

by Jacobo Tabernero
1.3.2

Dependency injection framework for Node.js

Readme

Wiretree

Elegant dependency injection framework for Node.js.

wiretree.jacoborus.codes

Build Status

Wiretree creates a tree with your framework configuration, then it will start your app resolving each plugin of tree by passing one or more dependencies to it. Wiretree enables to extend apps by adding more plugins without changing configuration.

Plugins can be simple node.js modules or preconfigured (at resolve time) ones, they can require another plugins or modules as dependencies, as well as return their value asynchronously.

A Wiretree plugin constructor is a function exposed as 'wiretree' in a nodejs module, its dependencies are declared as its arguments, and the value of resolved plugin is the returned value of constructor function:

exports.wiretree = function (dependencyPlugin) {
    var myPlugin;
    // do something with myPlugin and dependencyPlugin
    // ...
    // and return your plugin
    return myPlugin;
};

Plugin constructors can be resolved asynchronously by passing its value through wtDone (wtDone is injected by Wiretree):

exports.wiretree = function (wtDone) {
    doSomeAsyncOp( function (value) {
        // expose plugin
        wtDone( value );
    });
};

Installation

npm install wiretree

API

Wiretree( folderPath )

Wiretree constructor. Creates new tree

Parameters:

  • folderPath String: path to root folder

Example:

var Wiretree = require('wiretree');
var tree = new Wiretree( 'path/to/rootFolder');

then( fn )

Executes a function and then return the tree

Parameters:

  • fn Function: function
  • Return Object: tree

Example:

tree
.add('mod', 1)
.then( function () {
    console.log( 'mod is added!');
})
.add(.....)
........

add( key, value, options )

Add a module or wiretree plugin into the tree. Returns tree object

Parameters:

  • key String: name for the plugin
  • value Number|String|Boolean|Object|Function: plugin
  • options Object: (optional) see options
  • Return Object: tree

All options are optional:

  • group String: group to add the plugin
  • localname Function: keyname into its group. Only works when group is passed
  • hidden Boolean: expose only in group, not in tree root. Only works when group is passed
  • processing Function: processing function module

Example:

// add a simple module
tree.add( 'one', 1 );
// now 'one' in tree equals 1

// add a Wiretree plugin (a module with dependencies from tree)
.add( 'plugin', {
    wiretree: function (one) {
        return one() + 2;
    }
});
// now 'plugin in tree equals 3'

Async plugin example:

Expose plugin through 'wtDone' dependency instead returning it from function

tree.add( 'asyncPlugin', {
    wiretree: function (wtDone) {
        doSomethingAsync( function (value) {
            wtDone( value );
        });
    }
});

Group example:

Passing a group will add the module to it. localName is how plugin will be exposed as into the group. localName is passed key by default

tree.add( 'homeCtrl', 1, {
    group: 'control',
    localname: 'home'
});
// plugin is exposed as 'homeCtrl' in main tree, and as 'home' in 'control' group
// so you can inject it into other modules through main tree:
var otherPlugin = function (homeCtrl) {
    // do something with homeCtrl
};
// or through its group:
var anotherPlugin = function (control) {
var homeCtrl = control.home;
    // do something with homeCtrl
};

load( filePath, options )

Add a plugin to tree from a file

Parameters:

  • filePath String: path to js file
  • options Object: exposing options. See options below
  • Return Object: tree

Options:

  • key String: use this value instead filename as plugin keyname in main tree.
  • group String: group to add the plugin
  • localname String: use this value as keyname into its group. (Only works when group is passed)
  • hidden Boolean: expose only in group, not in tree root. (Only works when group is passed)
  • processing Function: processing function module

Add the plugin as 'user' into the tree:

tree.load( './user.js');

Add the plugin as 'userCtrl' into the tree and as 'user' into 'controllers' group:

tree.load( './user.js', {
    key: 'userCtrl'
    group: 'controllers',
    localname: 'user'
});

folder( folderPath, options )

Load every javascript file in folderPath.

Parameters:

  • folderPath String: path to folder
  • options Object: All options are optional. See options below
  • Return Object: tree

Options:

  • group String: group to add the plugin
  • transform Function: get keyname passed as argument and return new keyname
  • prefix String: add prefix to keyname
  • suffix String: add suffix to keyname
  • hidden Boolean: expose only in group, not in tree root. Only works when group is passed
  • processing Function: processing function module

Example: load all javascript files in 'controllers' folder into 'controllers' group and expose them in main tree with 'Ctrl' suffix

tree.load( './controllers', {
    group: 'controllers',
    suffix: 'Ctrl'
});

resolve( callback )

Resolve all plugins and launch callback

Parameters:

  • callback Function: to do after resolve tree

Example:

tree
.folder('./my_folder')
.resolve( function () {
    console.log( 'App is running!' );
});

get( plugin )

Get a resolved plugin

Parameters:

  • plugin String: name of the plugin
  • return ***: resolved plugin

Example:

var thisPlugin = tree.get('myPluginName');

Tests

npm install && npm test

Build API docs

npm install && npm run build-docs



© 2015 Jacobo Tabernero - jacoborus

Released under MIT License

