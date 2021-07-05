Looking for a maintainer

If you are interested in becoming a maintainer for this project, please let me know. I created this project many years ago and no longer have time to dedicate to moving it forward. I will not be accepting pull requests or responding to issues, sorry for the inconvenience.

Table of Contents

hostapd

The hostapd command is used to configure wireless access points.

The hostapd enable command is used to host an access point on a specific wireless interface.

var hostapd = require ( 'wireless-tools/hostapd' ); var options = { channel : 6 , driver : 'rtl871xdrv' , hw_mode : 'g' , interface : 'wlan0' , ssid : 'RaspberryPi' , wpa : 2 , wpa_passphrase : 'raspberry' }; hostapd.enable(options, function ( err ) { });

The hostapd disable command is used to stop hosting an access point on a specific wireless interface.

var hostapd = require ( 'wireless-tools/hostapd' ); hostapd.disable( 'wlan0' , function ( err ) { });

ifconfig

The ifconfig command is used to configure network interfaces.

The ifconfig status command is used to query the status of all configured interfaces.

var ifconfig = require ( 'wireless-tools/ifconfig' ); ifconfig.status( function ( err, status ) { console .log(status); }); [ { interface : 'eth0' , link : 'ethernet' , address : 'b8:27:eb:da:52:ad' , ipv4_address : '192.168.1.2' , ipv4_broadcast : '192.168.1.255' , ipv4_subnet_mask : '255.255.255.0' , up : true , broadcast : true , running : true , multicast : true }, { interface : 'lo' , link : 'local' , ipv4_address : '127.0.0.1' , ipv4_subnet_mask : '255.0.0.0' , up : true , running : true , loopback : true }, { interface : 'wlan0' , link : 'ethernet' , address : '00:0b:81:95:12:21' , ipv4_address : '192.168.10.1' , ipv4_broadcast : '192.168.10.255' , ipv4_subnet_mask : '255.255.255.0' , up : true , broadcast : true , multicast : true } ]

The ifconfig interface status command is used to query the status of a specific interface.

var ifconfig = require ( 'wireless-tools/ifconfig' ); ifconfig.status( 'eth0' , function ( err, status ) { console .log(status); }); { interface : 'eth0' , link : 'ethernet' , address : 'b8:27:eb:da:52:ad' , ipv4_address : '192.168.1.2' , ipv4_broadcast : '192.168.1.255' , ipv4_subnet_mask : '255.255.255.0' , up : true , broadcast : true , running : true , multicast : true }

The ifconfig down command is used to take down an interface that is up.

var ifconfig = require ( 'wireless-tools/ifconfig' ); ifconfig.down( 'wlan0' , function ( err ) { });

The ifconfig up command is used to bring up an interface with the specified configuration.

var ifconfig = require ( 'wireless-tools/ifconfig' ); var options = { interface : 'wlan0' , ipv4_address : '192.168.10.1' , ipv4_broadcast : '192.168.10.255' , ipv4_subnet_mask : '255.255.255.0' }; ifconfig.up(options, function ( err ) { });

iwconfig

The iwconfig command is used to configure wireless network interfaces.

The iwconfig status command is used to query the status of all configured wireless interfaces.

var iwconfig = require ( 'wireless-tools/iwconfig' ); iwconfig.status( function ( err, status ) { console .log(status); }); [ { interface : 'wlan0' , access_point : '00:0b:81:95:12:21' , frequency : 2.437 , ieee : '802.11bg' , mode : 'master' , noise : 0 , quality : 77 , sensitivity : 0 , signal : 50 , ssid : 'RaspberryPi' }, { interface : 'wlan1' , frequency : 2.412 , mode : 'auto' , noise : 0 , quality : 0 , sensitivity : 0 , signal : 0 , unassociated : true } ]

The iwconfig interface status command is used to query the status of a specific wireless interface.

var iwconfig = require ( 'wireless-tools/iwconfig' ); iwconfig.status( 'wlan0' , function ( err, status ) { console .log(status); }); { interface : 'wlan0' , access_point : '00:0b:81:95:12:21' , frequency : 2.437 , ieee : '802.11bg' , mode : 'master' , noise : 0 , quality : 77 , sensitivity : 0 , signal : 50 , ssid : 'RaspberryPi' }

iwlist

The iwlist command is used to get detailed information from a wireless interface.

The iwlist scan command is used to scan for wireless networks visible to a wireless interface. For convenience, the networks are sorted by signal strength.

var iwlist = require ( 'wireless-tools/iwlist' ); iwlist.scan( 'wlan0' , function ( err, networks ) { console .log(networks); }); iwlist.scan({ iface : 'wlan0' , show_hidden : true }, function ( err, networks ) { console .log(networks); }); [ { address : '00:0b:81:ab:14:22' , ssid : 'BlueberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'wpa' , quality : 48 , signal : 87 }, { address : '00:0b:81:95:12:21' , ssid : 'RaspberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'wpa2' , quality : 58 , signal : 83 }, { address : '00:0b:81:cd:f2:04' , ssid : 'BlackberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'wep' , quality : 48 , signal : 80 }, { address : '00:0b:81:fd:42:14' , ssid : 'CranberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'open' , quality : 32 , signal : 71 } ] [ { address : '00:0b:81:ab:14:22' , ssid : 'BlueberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'wpa' , quality : 48 , signal : 87 }, { address : '00:0b:81:95:12:21' , ssid : 'RaspberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'wpa2' , quality : 58 , signal : 83 }, { address : '00:0b:81:cd:f2:04' , ssid : 'BlackberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'wep' , quality : 48 , signal : 80 }, { address : '00:0b:81:fd:42:14' , ssid : 'CranberryPi' , mode : 'master' , frequency : 2.437 , channel : 6 , security : 'open' , quality : 32 , signal : 71 }, { address : '2c:c5:d3:02:ae:4c' , channel : 100 , frequency : 5.5 , mode : 'master' , quality : 66 , signal : -44 , security : 'wpa2' } ]

udhcpc

The udhcpc command is used to configure a dhcp client for a network interface.

The udhcpc enable command is used to start a dhcp client on a specific network interface.

var udhcpc = require ( 'wireless-tools/udhcpc' ); var options = { interface : 'wlan0' }; udhcpc.enable(options, function ( err ) { });

The udhcpc disable command is used to stop a dhcp client on a specific network interface.

var udhcpc = require ( 'wireless-tools/udhcpc' ); udhcpc.disable( 'wlan0' , function ( err ) { });

udhcpd

The udhcpd command is used to configure a dhcp server for a network interface.

The udhcpd enable command is used to start a dhcp server on a specific network interface.

var udhcpd = require ( 'wireless-tools/udhcpd' ); var options = { interface : 'wlan0' , start : '192.168.10.100' , end : '192.168.10.200' , option : { router : '192.168.10.1' , subnet : '255.255.255.0' , dns : [ '4.4.4.4' , '8.8.8.8' ] } }; udhcpd.enable(options, function ( err ) { });

The udhcpd disable command is used to stop a dhcp server on a specific network interface.

var udhcpd = require ( 'wireless-tools/udhcpd' ); udhcpd.disable( 'wlan0' , function ( err ) { });

The wpa_cli command is used to setup what wpa_supplicant must do to connect to a wireless network connection for a network interface.

Most of wpa_cli commands return either 'OK' or 'FAIL' (and the exit status is always 0). Because of this, all 'FAIL' responses will return and callback with an error.

Responses containing an 'OK' result only means than wpa_supplicant had received the command. You must poll wpa_supplicant (or other commands like iwconfig) to be sure that the command was actually applied by wpa_supplicant.

The wpa_cli status command is used to get the current status of wpa_supplicant on a specific network interface.

var wpa_cli = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_cli' ); wpa_cli.status( 'wlan0' , function ( err, status ) { console .dir(status); });

{ bssid : '2c:f5:d3:02:ea:d9' , frequency : 2412 , mode : 'station' , key_mgmt : 'wpa2-psk' , ssid : 'Fake-Wifi' , pairwise_cipher : 'CCMP' , group_cipher : 'CCMP' , p2p_device_address : 'e4:28:9c:a8:53:72' , wpa_state : 'COMPLETED' , ip : '10.34.141.168' , mac : 'e4:28:9c:a8:53:72' , uuid : 'e1cda789-8c88-53e8-ffff-31c304580c1e' , id : 0 }

The wpa_cli bssid command is used to set the preferred access points for an specific ssid on a specific network interface.

var wpa_cli = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_cli' ); wpa_cli.bssid( 'wlan0' , '2c:f5:d3:02:ea:dd' , 'Fake-Wifi' , function ( err, data ) { console .dir(data); });

The wpa_cli reassociate command is used to instruct wpa_supplicant to reassociate to access points for an SSID on a specific network interface.

var wpa_cli = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_cli' ); wpa_cli.bssid( 'wlan0' , 'Fake-Wifi' , '2c:f5:d3:02:ea:dd' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .dir(err); wpa_cli.reassociate( 'wlan0' , function ( err, data ) { console .dir(data); }); } });

The wpa_cli set command is used to set wpa_supplicant parameters to a value on a specific network interface.

The wpa_cli add_network command is used to create a new network entry on a specific network interface. It will return on success the id of the new network

The wpa_cli set_network command is used to set variables for a network on a specific network interface.

The wpa_cli enable_network command is used to enable a network on a specific network interface.

The wpa_cli disable_network command is used to disable a network on a specific network interface.

The wpa_cli remove_network command is used to remove a network on a specific network interface.

The wpa_cli select_network command is used to select a specific network on a specific network interface and disable all others.

var wpa_cli = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_cli' ); wpa_cli.select_network( 'wlan0' , 0 , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .dir(err); } else { console .dir(data); } });

The wpa_cli scan is used to request a new BSS scan on a specific network interface.

The wpa_cli scan_results is used to return the results of the latest BSS scan that was run on a specific network interface.

var wpa_cli = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_cli' ); wpa_cli.scan( 'wlan0' , function ( err, data ) { wpa_cli.scan_results( 'wlan0' , function ( err, data ) { console .dir(data); } });

=> [ { bssid : '2c:f5:d3:02:ea:d9' , frequency : 2472 , signalLevel : -31 , flags : '[WPA-PSK-CCMP+TKIP][WPA2-PSK-CCMP+TKIP][ESS]' , ssid : 'FakeWifi' }, { bssid : '2c:f5:d3:02:ea:d9' , frequency : 2472 , signalLevel : -31 , flags : '[WPA-PSK-CCMP+TKIP][WPA2-PSK-CCMP+TKIP][ESS]' , ssid : 'FakeWifi2' } ]

The wpa_cli save_config command is used to save the current wpa_cli configuration for the specific network interface.

var wpa_cli = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_cli' ); wpa_cli.save_config( 'wlan0' , function ( err, data ) { });

The wpa_supplicant command is used to configure a wireless network connection for a network interface.

The wpa_supplicant enable command is used to join a wireless network on a specific network interface.

var wpa_supplicant = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_supplicant' ); var options = { interface : 'wlan0' , ssid : 'RaspberryPi' , passphrase : 'raspberry' , driver : 'wext' }; wpa_supplicant.enable(options, function ( err ) { });

The wpa_supplicant disable command is used to disconnect from a wireless network on a specific network interface.

var wpa_supplicant = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_supplicant' ); wpa_supplicant.disable( 'wlan0' , function ( err ) { });

The wpa_supplicant manual command is used to launch wpa_supplicant on a specific network interface.

var wpa_supplicant = require ( 'wireless-tools/wpa_supplicant' ); var options = { interface : 'wlan0' , drivers : [ 'nl80211' , 'wext' ] }; wpa_supplicant.manual(options, function ( err ) { });

iw

The iw command is used to get and set detailed information from an nl80211 wireless interface.

The iw scan command is used to scan for wireless networks visible to a wireless interface. For convenience, the networks are sorted by signal strength.