A utility for handling interactions with wireless interfaces on *nix distributions.
This Node.js module will eventually provide all of the following features:
Basically, this class should be able to do anything a user would be able to do using their OS's network configuration tools.
Currently there is a dependency on the tool
wpa_supplicant being installed.
This module actually executes that utility many times to get results.
Eventually we'll move to a D-Bus based approach (#19) which will result in much quicker results and fewer dependencies.
npm install wireless
var wireless = new Wireless({
iface: 'wlan0',
updateFrequency: 10, // Optional, seconds to scan for networks
connectionSpyFrequency: 2, // Optional, seconds to scan if connected
vanishThreshold: 2 // Optional, how many scans before network considered gone
});
wireless.enable(function(err) {
wireless.start();
});
Currently, enabling/disabling adapter works, finding new networks will trigger events, able to read encryption method and other data, and disappearing networks trigger events, able to enable and disable dhcp, able to connect to unsecure networks.
$ ./examples/scan-connect-disconnect.js wlan0
[PROGRESS] Enabling wireless card...
[PROGRESS] Wireless card enabled.
[PROGRESS] Starting wireless scan...
[PROGRESS] Wireless scanning has commenced.
[ APPEAR] Zen Buddhist Temple Public [00:27:22:14:DB:84] 64% -65 dBm NONE
[ APPEAR] ArborMesh-ch1 [0A:B3:85:5F:45:99] 62% -66 dBm NONE
[ APPEAR] AHOPS [00:23:A2:DE:4A:B0] 100% -14 dBm WPA&WPA2
[ APPEAR] ArborMesh [62:3D:28:71:4F:79] 100% -28 dBm NONE
[ APPEAR] dOpsInternal [00:0C:41:36:A3:F6] 100% -25 dBm WPA
[ APPEAR] Zen Buddhist Temple Public [F8:D1:11:47:EE:4A] 100% -17 dBm NONE
[ APPEAR] Zen Buddhist Temple Private [FA:D1:11:47:EE:4B] 100% -28 dBm WPA2
[ APPEAR] Zen Buddhist Temple Public [F8:D1:11:54:A9:DE] 100% -23 dBm NONE
[ APPEAR] Zen Buddhist Temple Private [FA:D1:11:54:A9:DF] 91% -46 dBm WPA2
[ APPEAR] ATT200 [CC:7D:37:81:0F:20] 68% -62 dBm WPA&WPA2
Yay, we connected! I will try to get an IP.
[ JOIN] Zen Buddhist Temple Public [00:27:22:14:DB:84]
[ DHCP] Leased IP 10.88.0.58
Yay, I got an IP address (10.88.0.58)! I'm going to disconnect in 20 seconds.
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Public
[ LEVELS] ArborMesh-ch1
[ LEVELS] AHOPS
[ LEVELS] ArborMesh
[ LEVELS] dOpsInternal
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Public
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Private
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Public
[ LEVELS] ATT200
20 seconds are up! Attempting to turn off DHCP...
DHCP has been turned off. Leaving the network...
[ LEAVE] Left the network
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Public
[ LEVELS] ArborMesh-ch1
[ LEVELS] AHOPS
[ LEVELS] ArborMesh
[ LEVELS] dOpsInternal
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Public
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Public
[ APPEAR] Zen Buddhist Temple Private [02:27:22:14:DB:85] 100% -20 dBm WPA2
[ LEVELS] Zen Buddhist Temple Private
[ APPEAR] 2WIRE163 [00:1F:B3:6B:97:D9] 75% -57 dBm WEP
^C[PROGRESS] Gracefully shutting down from SIGINT (Ctrl+C)
[PROGRESS] Disabling Adapter...
[PROGRESS] Stopping Wireless App...
[PROGRESS] Exiting...
Needs
wpa_supplicant, a wireless card which can see a list of available networks.
RTL8187 and
rt2800usb chipsets.
Dual MIT/GPL