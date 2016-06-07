wiredep

Wire Bower dependencies to your source code.

Getting Started

Install the module with npm:

$ npm install --save wiredep

Install your dependencies (if you haven't already):

$ bower install --save jquery

Insert placeholders in your code where your dependencies will be injected:

< html > < head > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Let wiredep work its magic:

$ node > require( 'wiredep' )({ src: 'index.html' }); index.html modified. { packages: { jquery: { main: [Object], type : [Object], name: 'jquery' , dependencies: {} } }, js: [ 'bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js' ] }

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < script src = "bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

How it Works

Installing a Bower package with --save will add the package as a dependency in your project's bower.json file. This library reads that file, then reads the bower.json files for each of those dependencies. Based on these connections, it determines the order your scripts must be included before injecting them between placeholders in your source code.

What can go wrong?

A Bower package may not properly list its dependencies in its bower.json file.

A Bower package may not specify a main property in its bower.json file.

In both of these cases, it is most helpful to send a PR to the offending repository with a solution. This isn't just a fix for wiredep, but for other tools which conform to the Bower specification. Most often it's just an author's oversight, so they will welcome the contribution and clarity.

If that solution doesn't work, you can get around these problems by overriding properties.

Build Chain Integration

wiredep works with streams and integrates with gulp.js out of the box:

var wiredep = require ( 'wiredep' ).stream; gulp.task( 'bower' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './src/footer.html' ) .pipe(wiredep({ optional : 'configuration' , goes : 'here' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' )); });

See grunt-wiredep .

Programmatic Access

You can run wiredep without manipulating any files.

require ( 'wiredep' )();

...returns...

{ js : [ 'paths/to/your/js/files.js' , 'in/their/order/of/dependency.js' ], css : [ 'paths/to/your/css/files.css' ], }

Command Line

wiredep-cli has been split into its own module. In a future release it will not be included in this package anymore

Install wiredep-cli to use the CLI.

$ npm install -g wiredep-cli

Configuration

require ( 'wiredep' )({ directory : 'the directory of your Bower packages.' , bowerJson : 'your bower.json file contents.' , src : [ 'filepaths' , 'and/even/globs/*.html' , 'to take' , 'control of.' ], cwd : 'path/to/where/we/are/pretending/to/be' , dependencies : true , devDependencies : true , includeSelf : true , exclude : [ /jquery/ , 'bower_components/modernizr/modernizr.js' ], ignorePath : /string or regexp to ignore from the injected filepath/ , overrides : { }, onError : function ( err ) { }, onFileUpdated : function ( filePath ) { }, onPathInjected : function ( fileObject ) { }, onMainNotFound : function ( pkg ) { }, fileTypes : { fileExtension : { block : /match the beginning-to-end of a bower block in this type of file/ , detect : { typeOfBowerFile : /match the way this type of file is included/ }, replace : { typeOfBowerFile : '<format for this {{filePath}} to be injected>' , anotherTypeOfBowerFile : function ( filePath ) { return '<script class="random-' + Math .random() + '" src="' + filePath + '"></script>' ; } } }, html : { block : /(([ \t]*)<!--\s*bower:*(\S*)\s*-->)(

|\r|.)*?(<!--\s*endbower\s*-->)/gi , detect : { js : /<script.*src=['"]([^'"]+)/gi , css : /<link.*href=['"]([^'"]+)/gi }, replace : { js : '<script src="{{filePath}}"></script>' , css : '<link rel="stylesheet" href="{{filePath}}" />' } }, jade : { block : /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(

|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi , detect : { js : /script\(.*src=['"]([^'"]+)/gi , css : /link\(.*href=['"]([^'"]+)/gi }, replace : { js : 'script(src=\'{{filePath}}\')' , css : 'link(rel=\'stylesheet\', href=\'{{filePath}}\')' } }, less : { block : /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(

|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi , detect : { css : /@import\s['"](.+css)['"]/gi , less : /@import\s['"](.+less)['"]/gi }, replace : { css : '@import "{{filePath}}";' , less : '@import "{{filePath}}";' } }, sass : { block : /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(

|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi , detect : { css : /@import\s(.+css)/gi , sass : /@import\s(.+sass)/gi , scss : /@import\s(.+scss)/gi }, replace : { css : '@import {{filePath}}' , sass : '@import {{filePath}}' , scss : '@import {{filePath}}' } }, scss : { block : /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(

|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi , detect : { css : /@import\s['"](.+css)['"]/gi , sass : /@import\s['"](.+sass)['"]/gi , scss : /@import\s['"](.+scss)['"]/gi }, replace : { css : '@import "{{filePath}}";' , sass : '@import "{{filePath}}";' , scss : '@import "{{filePath}}";' } }, styl : { block : /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(

|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi , detect : { css : /@import\s['"](.+css)['"]/gi , styl : /@import\s['"](.+styl)['"]/gi }, replace : { css : '@import "{{filePath}}"' , styl : '@import "{{filePath}}"' } }, yaml : { block : /(([ \t]*)#\s*bower:*(\S*))(

|\r|.)*?(#\s*endbower)/gi , detect : { js : /-\s(.+js)/gi , css : /-\s(.+css)/gi }, replace : { js : '- {{filePath}}' , css : '- {{filePath}}' } }

Bower Overrides

To override a property, or lack of, in one of your dependency's bower.json file, you may specify an overrides object in your own bower.json .

As an example, this is what your bower.json may look like if you wanted to override package-without-main 's main file (the path is relative to your dependency's folder):

{ ... "dependencies" : { "package-without-main" : "1.0.0" }, "overrides" : { "package-without-main" : { "main" : "dist/package-without-main.js" } } }

If the project has multiple files, such as a javascript and a css file, main can be an array, as such:

{ ... "dependencies" : { "package-without-main" : "1.0.0" }, "overrides" : { "package-without-main" : { "main" : [ "dist/package-without-main.css" , "dist/package-without-main.js" ] } } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm test .

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Stephen Sawchuk. Licensed under the MIT license.