Wire Bower dependencies to your source code.
Install the module with npm:
$ npm install --save wiredep
Install your dependencies (if you haven't already):
$ bower install --save jquery
Insert placeholders in your code where your dependencies will be injected:
<html>
<head>
<!-- bower:css -->
<!-- endbower -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- bower:js -->
<!-- endbower -->
</body>
</html>
Let
wiredep work its magic:
$ node
> require('wiredep')({ src: 'index.html' });
index.html modified.
{ packages:
{ jquery:
{ main: [Object],
type: [Object],
name: 'jquery',
dependencies: {} } },
js: [ 'bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js' ] }
<html>
<head>
<!-- bower:css -->
<!-- endbower -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- bower:js -->
<script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<!-- endbower -->
</body>
</html>
Installing a Bower package with
--save will add the package as a
dependency in your project's
bower.json file. This library reads that file, then reads the
bower.json files for each of those dependencies. Based on these connections, it determines the order your scripts must be included before injecting them between placeholders in your source code.
A Bower package may not properly list its
dependencies in its bower.json file.
A Bower package may not specify a
main property in its bower.json file.
In both of these cases, it is most helpful to send a PR to the offending repository with a solution. This isn't just a fix for wiredep, but for other tools which conform to the Bower specification. Most often it's just an author's oversight, so they will welcome the contribution and clarity.
If that solution doesn't work, you can get around these problems by overriding properties.
wiredep works with streams and integrates with gulp.js out of the box:
var wiredep = require('wiredep').stream;
gulp.task('bower', function () {
gulp.src('./src/footer.html')
.pipe(wiredep({
optional: 'configuration',
goes: 'here'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});
See
grunt-wiredep.
You can run
wiredep without manipulating any files.
require('wiredep')();
...returns...
{
js: [
'paths/to/your/js/files.js',
'in/their/order/of/dependency.js'
],
css: [
'paths/to/your/css/files.css'
],
// etc.
}
wiredep-cli has been split into its own module. In a future release it will not be included in this package anymore
Install wiredep-cli to use the CLI.
$ npm install -g wiredep-cli
require('wiredep')({
directory: 'the directory of your Bower packages.', // default: '.bowerrc'.directory || bower_components
bowerJson: 'your bower.json file contents.', // default: require('./bower.json')
src: ['filepaths', 'and/even/globs/*.html', 'to take', 'control of.'],
// ----- Advanced Configuration -----
// All of the below settings are for advanced configuration, to
// give your project support for additional file types and more
// control.
//
// Out of the box, wiredep will handle HTML files just fine for
// JavaScript and CSS injection.
cwd: 'path/to/where/we/are/pretending/to/be',
dependencies: true, // default: true
devDependencies: true, // default: false
includeSelf: true, // default: false
exclude: [ /jquery/, 'bower_components/modernizr/modernizr.js' ],
ignorePath: /string or regexp to ignore from the injected filepath/,
overrides: {
// see `Bower Overrides` section below.
//
// This inline object offers another way to define your overrides if
// modifying your project's `bower.json` isn't an option.
},
onError: function(err) {
// If not overridden, an error will throw.
// err = Error object.
// err.code can be:
// - "PKG_NOT_INSTALLED" (a Bower package was not found)
// - "BOWER_COMPONENTS_MISSING" (cannot find the `bower_components` directory)
},
onFileUpdated: function(filePath) {
// filePath = 'name-of-file-that-was-updated'
},
onPathInjected: function(fileObject) {
// fileObject.block = 'type-of-wiredep-block' ('js', 'css', etc)
// fileObject.file = 'name-of-file-that-was-updated'
// fileObject.path = 'path-to-file-that-was-injected'
},
onMainNotFound: function(pkg) {
// pkg = 'name-of-bower-package-without-main'
},
fileTypes: {
fileExtension: {
block: /match the beginning-to-end of a bower block in this type of file/,
detect: {
typeOfBowerFile: /match the way this type of file is included/
},
replace: {
typeOfBowerFile: '<format for this {{filePath}} to be injected>',
anotherTypeOfBowerFile: function (filePath) {
return '<script class="random-' + Math.random() + '" src="' + filePath + '"></script>';
}
}
},
// defaults:
html: {
block: /(([ \t]*)<!--\s*bower:*(\S*)\s*-->)(\n|\r|.)*?(<!--\s*endbower\s*-->)/gi,
detect: {
js: /<script.*src=['"]([^'"]+)/gi,
css: /<link.*href=['"]([^'"]+)/gi
},
replace: {
js: '<script src="{{filePath}}"></script>',
css: '<link rel="stylesheet" href="{{filePath}}" />'
}
},
jade: {
block: /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(\n|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi,
detect: {
js: /script\(.*src=['"]([^'"]+)/gi,
css: /link\(.*href=['"]([^'"]+)/gi
},
replace: {
js: 'script(src=\'{{filePath}}\')',
css: 'link(rel=\'stylesheet\', href=\'{{filePath}}\')'
}
},
less: {
block: /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(\n|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi,
detect: {
css: /@import\s['"](.+css)['"]/gi,
less: /@import\s['"](.+less)['"]/gi
},
replace: {
css: '@import "{{filePath}}";',
less: '@import "{{filePath}}";'
}
},
sass: {
block: /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(\n|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi,
detect: {
css: /@import\s(.+css)/gi,
sass: /@import\s(.+sass)/gi,
scss: /@import\s(.+scss)/gi
},
replace: {
css: '@import {{filePath}}',
sass: '@import {{filePath}}',
scss: '@import {{filePath}}'
}
},
scss: {
block: /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(\n|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi,
detect: {
css: /@import\s['"](.+css)['"]/gi,
sass: /@import\s['"](.+sass)['"]/gi,
scss: /@import\s['"](.+scss)['"]/gi
},
replace: {
css: '@import "{{filePath}}";',
sass: '@import "{{filePath}}";',
scss: '@import "{{filePath}}";'
}
},
styl: {
block: /(([ \t]*)\/\/\s*bower:*(\S*))(\n|\r|.)*?(\/\/\s*endbower)/gi,
detect: {
css: /@import\s['"](.+css)['"]/gi,
styl: /@import\s['"](.+styl)['"]/gi
},
replace: {
css: '@import "{{filePath}}"',
styl: '@import "{{filePath}}"'
}
},
yaml: {
block: /(([ \t]*)#\s*bower:*(\S*))(\n|\r|.)*?(#\s*endbower)/gi,
detect: {
js: /-\s(.+js)/gi,
css: /-\s(.+css)/gi
},
replace: {
js: '- {{filePath}}',
css: '- {{filePath}}'
}
}
To override a property, or lack of, in one of your dependency's
bower.json file, you may specify an
overrides object in your own
bower.json.
As an example, this is what your
bower.json may look like if you wanted to override
package-without-main's
main file (the path is relative to your dependency's folder):
{
...
"dependencies": {
"package-without-main": "1.0.0"
},
"overrides": {
"package-without-main": {
"main": "dist/package-without-main.js"
}
}
}
If the project has multiple files, such as a javascript and a css file,
main can be an array, as such:
{
...
"dependencies": {
"package-without-main": "1.0.0"
},
"overrides": {
"package-without-main": {
"main": ["dist/package-without-main.css", "dist/package-without-main.js"]
}
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
npm test.
Copyright (c) 2014 Stephen Sawchuk. Licensed under the MIT license.