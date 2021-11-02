openbase logo
256

GitHub Stars

8.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

wired-elements 👉 wiredjs.com

Wired Elements is a series of basic UI Elements that have a hand drawn look. These can be used for wireframes, mockups, or just the fun hand-drawn look.

alt Preview

Try now

Play with wired-elements:

Wired Elements

Try it with a framework

Wired Elements in React

Wired Elements in Vue

Wired Elements in Svelte

Install

The package (wired-elements) exports all components in the wired category. List of all wired elements can be found here.

Add wired-elements to your project:

npm i wired-elements

Or load the ES module directly through unpkg

<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/wired-elements?module"></script>

Usage

Import into your module script:

import { WiredButton, WiredInput } from "wired-elements"

or 

import { WiredButton } from 'wired-elements/lib/wired-button.js';
import { WiredInput } from 'wired-elements/lib/wired-input.js';

Use it in your HTML:

<wired-input placeholder="Enter name"></wired-input>
<wired-button>Click Me</wired-button>

Learn about web components here.

Component API

To view details of each component - properties, events, css-properties, etc, are provided in the docs folder.

Demo

Demo of all components is available at wiredjs.com.

Credits

wired-elements was built using RoughJS and Lit.

Contributors

Become a sponsor of the Rough suite of libraries

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT License (c) Preet Shihn

